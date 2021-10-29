Cult, divination, superstition: Aren't we all involved?

For the past few days much attention has been given to the unfortunate incident that occurred at the St James-based Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries, where humans were killed in what is said to have been a sacrifice during a religious service.

Suspicion has now deepened following the death of the then leader, Kevin Smith, who, along with a young constable, met his end in a crash while being transported to Kingston to face charges in relation to the killings.

With these two individuals dead – Smith and the police officer – and two other police officers hospitalised in critical condition, there is no one to tell the tale of what happened to cause the collision. Senior officials within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are left to theorise, especially concerning the choice of taking the Bog Walk route as opposed to the highway.

Undoubtedly, this whole episode would cause anyone to raise his/her eyebrows, as the happenings seem very fishy; however, what if they had driven on the highway and the result was the same? Wouldn't we have raised the same concerns? Notwithstanding, there seems to be an urgent need for the Ministry of National Security and the JCF to establish some sort of agreement with the Ministry of Transport and Mining and the relevant toll authority to allow police service vehicles to have priority access in cases of emergency and national interest.

Accidents happen all the time on both smooth and pothole-riddled roads. While there is an understanding of and appreciation for the spiritual world, it could also be that this was just another unfortunate and deadly incident. The extent to which some of us have gone to analyse the incident shows how superstitious we are and that we sometimes try to connect dots even where there are none.

Many clergymen, and Christians on a whole, have strongly denounced sacrificial killing, which, by right, is anti-scriptural (please, do not draw for the examples of Abraham and Isaac and God and Jesus if you do not understand these stories).

The Church must condemn such wrongdoing, albeit that it can be very selective regarding the things against which it speaks. And many churchgoers have spoken authoritatively in condemnation of the activities reported to have been taking place at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries against the background that their church and pastor does not engage in such practices. But, could it be that we are all affected by and involved in the dark world knowingly or unknowingly?

We have no authority to condemn Kevin Smith and his congregants when there are numerous church leaders involved in Freemasonry. Many of them are protected by the famous guard ring. Additionally, polls have repeatedly shown that most of the people who visit the Obeah man are Christians.

Furthermore, several of us cannot start the day without listening to Today's Horoscope, aired on a popular local radio station, before leaving our homes in the mornings.

Additionally, it would appear that we live in the prophetic age, where everyone wants to speak on behalf of God. There is a lust for wanting to tell the future, speaking in tongues, and performing miracles. This is how many of us cross the line and start engaging in divination.

Everyone wants to bear a title, which has led to many self-appointed prophets and apostles, and the more ambitious seek to adorn themselves with “His Excellency” or “His Grace”.

Too many people want to get up and randomly start movements, ministries, and churches. Some of them have no calling, no sound theological background, no divine anointing. Many of them have left their churches because of lack of humility or hunger for power. Some have left because they have been hurt and have not healed, but are leading God's people.

This is a time for us to be vigilant. We have to look beyond the eloquence, degrees, dress code, financial status, and nice personalities of those who operate in the ministry. The holy scripture did inform us that false prophets will perform miracles, cast out demons, and preach in Jesus's name (Matthew 7:15-23). We have also learnt that the devil presents himself as an angel of light (2 Corinthians 11:14), and even the elect of God will be deceived by false prophets and false christs (Matthew 24:24).

Maybe greater scrutiny and regulation are needed for churches, especially those that do not operate under a denomination. And, yes, there is a model church – some refer to it as the fourfold ministry (Ephesians 4:11-16).

It could be argued as well that greater enforcement of the law is required. We have seen in the past, worldwide too, where lots of offences – sexual and otherwise – have happened in the Church and the clergy has not been sanctioned.

First John 4:1 invites us to “...not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world...” (New International Version).

Is a cult or sect limited to the Mormons, Adventists, Jehovah's Witnesses, Oneness Pentecostals/Apostolics as had been the view for many years? Let every man and church inspect him/itself.

Oneil Madden is president of the Jamaica Association of French Teachers (JAFT) and a PhD candidate in Applied Linguistics at Université Clermont Auvergne, France. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or oneil.madden@uca.fr