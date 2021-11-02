Cults operate all around us

“Cults can hide in many places. They are so adept at blending into society and masking their true colours that often their victims do not realise that they were even in a cult until they have escaped it. Nor do they fully comprehend the severity of the brainwashing that they were subjected to, until they are finally free of it.” – Natacha Tormey

To what extent does Jamaica's education system facilitate our acceptance of cult-like behaviours? We all have been primed to become members of a cult. We live in a society where independent thoughts are not valued. We are socialised not to ask questions. We are told from infancy that children are to be seen, but ought not to be heard. This mindset grows with us into adulthood.

Jamaica, like most other countries, utilises a standardised curriculum which facilitates a culture of submissiveness. The legacies of a post-slavery society reverberate in all aspects of our culture. Do you recall the Jonestown massacre in Guyana?

Undeniably absent from the society is a culture of problem solving and reasoning. Those who continue to question how Jamaicans could fall into the trap of cult-like organisations obviously have not taken the time to examine how our institutions operate.

To a great extent all our institutions operate with a cult-like persona. Too many of us have our heads under a rock. In many schools principals behave like cult leaders. These principals control the minds and actions of many staff members. There are teachers who will do any unethical act that is asked of them in order to appease or to be in the principal's good book. Those teachers who are not in the clique are oftentimes discriminated against.

Many principals operate like demigods. They reward only those teachers who are at their beck and call. There are those who will argue that our education system is weak in accountability, hence many of these unprofessional behaviours go unchecked.

The need to feel a sense of belonging is strong in human beings. No one wants to feel left. It takes a courageous individual to retain their voice and opinion in the midst of a pervasive cult-like culture.

The Jamaican society is known for its numerous dons, many of whom operate without impunity. The dons who operate in many communities across Jamaica also behave in a cult-like manner. No one dares question the don, or else. The don is able to get anything or anyone in the community. The don makes the rules and provides the edict by which his subjects must live.

Political parties also operate like a cult. The alpha male or leader of the party demands total devotion and loyalty from his followers. Any sign of a challenge regarding his right to rule are nipped in the bud. The position of the leader is well established and succession planning is rarely discussed.

Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries

Human sacrifice has no place in Christianity. The only ark mentioned in the Bible is Noah's ark. Perhaps we have forgotten St John 14:6 which says: “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. There are no other pathways to salvation.” There have been outrage from all spheres of the society regarding the triple killing recently at the Kevin Smith-led Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Paradise, St James, Jamaica.

According to a local newspaper, the police stormed the Norwood Avenue facility with 144 congregants, including children, in attendance, preparing, as they were told, for an ark. The congregants were instructed to wear white garments, take along a white sheet, wrap their cellular phone in aluminum foil and leave them at home.

The newspaper added that, when the police stormed the facility they found a number of people who had been injured by other members of the church. A local newspaper reported that there were about 14 children and 31 women. Photos carried in the newspaper showed men bound with cord, some naked, and others with their torso skimpily covered with a piece of cloth. Food could also be seen strewn on the ground.

In the midst of the ritual was a policewoman attached to a station in Kingston. Teachers, tax collectors, soldiers, and sales agents also numbered among the believers.

Smith, reportedly from Glengoffe in St Catherine, lived in Canada for 10 years before returning to Jamaica with a doctorate in psychology.

Unfortunately, many of our churches have cult-like figures at the helm. These self-appointed bishops oftentimes have more titles than God himself. Among the titles Kevin Smith had were Senior Prophet, Crown Bishop, His Eminence, and His Excellency.

There is a sub-culture in the society where the pastor is always right and no one defies him. This top-down approach is used to further subjugate followers not only in churches but in many organisations. The shift from the teachings of God to the teachings of the cult leader is a red flag. Regrettably, religion is reduced to a mere performance or an event by these cult leaders. It is a huge production through which the earthly possessions of their congregants changes hands.

Reports are that congregants at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries had to pay $100,000 to enter the bishop's ark. A family of four would be required to pay $400,000. Is this scriptural? No, it is not. It was also reported that some members took out loans and made attempts to change their beneficiaries and name the pastor as their new beneficiary on their life insurance policies.

We need to invest time in studying the Bible in order to know God for ourselves or else we stand the chance of being taken advantage of in religious circles. Undoubtedly, the children who attended the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries will require long-term psychosocial support in order to retrain their minds to function normally.

Discerning spirits

Why does it appear that the spirit of discernment has taken a hiatus?

While discernment is a biblical doctrine, we all should pray for the gift of discernment, which is one of the gifts of the Holy Spirit. In 1 John 4:1-3 it says, “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world. By this you know the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you heard was coming and now is in the world already.”

Common Sense

God has also given us common sense; use them.

Outside of the gift of discerning spirits there are usually red flags to indicate something is off.

Cult-like figures are controlling, polarising, and manipulative and view themselves as all-knowing. As such, they do not answer to anyone.

They are more often than not narcissistic and usually separate members from their families and friends and rely heavily on indoctrination and brainwashing techniques to cntrol their followers

It is well documented that many of them are sexual deviants who have an unquenchable desire for power and wealth. The emphasis is usually on the personality of the leader and not on the teachings from the Bible.

Once these religious leaders begin to monetise their services this is a red flag. They are no longer working under the anointing of the Holy Spirit.

These cult-like figures prey on the vulnerable and those who are poor in spirit. News emerged that a member of Pathways who was hospitalised with renal failure discharged himself from the Cornwall Regional Hospital and turned up at the church only to be killed.

Many spiritual shepherds continue to deceive their flocks.

There needs to be a culture of accountability and sensibility. With our fundamental religious freedoms there comes a greater sense of responsibility. If ever you feel uncomfortable in any organisation or a situation it is best you leave; your life could depend on it.

In the words of Jerome Flynn, I don't think it takes much for a cult to be a cult. Many parts of our society are cultish, and you only need a charismatic leader and some teachings, and before you know it, you have a cult.

Wayne Campbell is an educator and social commentator with an interest in development policies as they affect culture and or gender issues. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or waykam@yahoo.com.