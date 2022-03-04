Don't just denounce new music... listen

What is dancehall? What is reggae? And how does definition affect the attitudes of the players within the Jamaican music industry? It seems the older I get the less I relate to the older folks, my peers, in the industry.

To be clear, I share the sentimental attachment to music made in times past, especially those I associate with emotional milestones throughout my own growth process. However, I find myself increasingly at odds with all the rhetoric we spew in the same fashion our parents and grandparents did. Do I prefer 80s dancehall over today's dancehall? Yes. Is it because it was musically, lyrically, technically, or morally superior? No. Absolutely not.

Were we all better business people in the past? No. We acted within the scope of our understanding, guided largely by the depth of our pockets and education, or lack thereof, and we depended heavily on the honesty of those around us.

The result of that vulnerability is stories ranging from singers recording songs which became monster hits for nothing but a plate of food, to writers and musicians creating works of art for which the credit got commandeered by criminals masquerading as producers and managers. If we are to be fair, most of these youngsters in music today have found ways to monetise their popularity and get much more out of their five minutes than many of their predecessors did.

When I hear people who should know better decry everything new, I'm annoyed. While I'm not a fan of everything new, it would be ignorant of me to condemn it all without ever giving it a fair shake. I know many people who denounce new music would find things to love if they only listened.

The kids are not different from us. Their experiences are similar, just more modern, and their expressions have evolved with the times.

My grandmother would have been considered a tramp if she wore a miniskirt in her teens, but my mother did. Times have always changed, and we don't have to change with them, but we should never insist that those who belong to these times twist and contort themselves to resemble us.

Lewd lyrics didn't begin with these kids. Who do you think they learnt it from? I remember an LP done by a group named Lloydie and the Lowbites being in my home as a small child. Do yourself a quick favour and check them out. In private. Out of earshot of your small ones. Those guys were amusingly disgusting. Shenseea doesn't come close. In one song, the singer had what sounded like a near-death experience of the flatulent kind as a result of the position in which he found himself as an underdog in an intimate setting.

There has never been a time when I thought all lyrics in any genre was good. Not from a literary perspective. There were times when a song could start from a bowl of porridge and end on shoelaces. It didn't have to make sense, it just needed to be entertaining to us.

Suddenly we have begun to demand that artistes be babysitters, linguists, clergy, police, and we even demand more responsibility and accountability from artistes than we do from the Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang re crime.

An old politician is defended no matter how many scandals he/she gets into, yet there is no national forgiveness for the youthful exuberance of a 20-year-old who suddenly gets exposed to plenty after knowing nothing but poverty and lack.

Do we judge young people so harshly because we want good product and they refuse to make it? I will say, categorically, no.

When we describe good product it sounds to me like the music made by Marcia Griffiths, Beres Hammond, Freddie McGreggor, Bitty McClean, Etana, Chronixx, Jesse Royal, Kabaka Pyramid, Lila Ike, Collie Buddz, Tarrus Riley, Dwayne Stephenson, Protoje, Christopher Martin, Sevana, et al. This column doesn't have enough room to list them all, but there are definitely enough artistes and music of the type being demanded to fill many playlists without complaint.

Even Romeich, who gets a lot of flak for his more risqué productions, has let me hear some of the new music he has produced and the production quality blew me away. The songs are great, vocals amazing, instrumentation sick! And all “clean”.

He sent them out and none of those who have been incessantly complaining have played them. Ask him if I am lying. So, again, what is our complaint? Is it that we want good music or we just don't think young people should have space in the industry?

On more than one occasions I have seen questions thrown around as to the identity of the new trap-sounding dancehall, and it makes me wonder if we are listening to ourselves.

I celebrate my time, and the songs from my era are decidedly on the soundtrack of my life. But why does this mean my daughter needs to hear me griping about the music which will be the soundtrack of her life? It is up to her to have a problem with it, and since she really does not, then I take a step back. I urge my fellow ageing musicians to face the music you like and dance.

Tanya Stephens is an international singer/songwriter and citizen of Jamaica.