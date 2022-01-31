Dr Karen Morgan: The embodiment of an excellent educator

The recent passing of Dr Karen Morgan, educator extraordinaire and university administrator at The Mico University College, has left an irreplaceable void on the Jamaican education landscape. Her death has hit me forcefully like a catastrophic and powerful earthquake as I still visualise her as that same lecturer — beaming with the sunshine of youthfulness — whom I came in contact with at Mico in 1997.

Death is, in verity, an agonising sting. It leaves its toxic venom and permanent scar on the human psyche. Nevertheless, I have been privileged, among a cadre of thousands of students, to have been moulded and fashioned under Dr Morgan's extraordinary tutelage. She lectured me in a number of English courses during my second year at the former Mico Teachers' College. Indubitably, Dr Morgan was a fixture at said institution and was well loved and highly respected by both students and the academic staff. Arguably, Dr Morgan embodied the quintessential educator. Profound passion, unwavering zeal, and an indefatigable dedication to labour were veritable hallmarks of her superbly accomplished and well-lived life.

As an illustrious educator Dr Morgan inculcated in all her students a sincere desire to achieve excellence despite the insurmountable challenges of life. She motivated — with every fibre of her being — all her pupils to aim for the skies, have a fixity of purpose and a determined resolve to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

Furthermore, her fountain of wisdom and knowledge captivated both students and colleagues. She was a voracious reader, who was always willing to share her keen insights and sage counselling. Her classes were vivacious, illuminating, and empowering. Likewise, class discussions were always robust and thought-provoking — filled with an abundance of salient life lessons. Her pedagogical prowess was legendary and she will be numbered among one of the most gifted and competent educators that Jamaica has ever produced. I would argue — unapologetically — that Dr Morgan was a world-class professor and scholar.

Moreover, as a language specialist, Dr Morgan was unsurpassed. She possessed a clear diction and an excellent command of English. Though she was raised in Jamaica, she had never mastered our local vernacular. She understood it perfectly well, but she could not speak it fluently. She intimated that her mother was a stickler for speaking standard Jamaican English. Thus, her speech was refined, cultured, and silver-tongued — like melodic music to the human ears. Essentially, she was a model of the language for all her students as she articulated effortlessly the English language.

While Dr Morgan exhibited a compassionate spirit, she was a firm disciplinarian. Lectures were, therefore, robust, impeccably organised, and efficiently executed. She abhorred all manifestations of scholastic sloth and mediocrity. Hers evinced a life of hard work and an unyielding commitment to upward social mobility for the socially and economically depraved in our inequitable society. She, likewise, was raised in a single-parent home in which there abounded socio-economic challenges, but she was highly ambitious, and thus aggressively pursued her dreams.

She would eventually attain the doctoral degree in education administration — a lifelong goal of hers, thus making her a living embodiment of the Mico's, her beloved alma mater, transcendent and memorable motto, “Do it with thy might.”

Religiosity characterised Dr Morgan's most noteworthy attributes. Indeed, she epitomised all the social graces of a noble Christian woman. From her perspective, Christ, Heaven's most treasured gift to the human race, was her best friend. Consequently, all her steps were meticulously ordered and planted in God's desires for her life. In our private conversations, she would constantly encourage me to anchor my faith and confidence in the surety of God's word. Neither secular, humanist philosophies nor scientific epistemology could waver her unassailable confidence in the Bible.

Let us remember Dr Morgan for her deep devotion to moral imperatives; her significant contributions to Jamaica's fragile education sector; her unflagging commitment to academic excellence and pedagogical rigour; her vast experiential knowledge; her dexterity and dynanism in the classroom; her engaging leadership style and brilliant organisational skills as a university administrator; and her remarkable elocutionary and listening skills as a mother, wife, counsellor and friend.

It would be remiss of me not to offer my heartfelt condolence to Dr Noel Morgan (husband), her three beautiful daughters, and members of the extended family during these difficult moments. I am cognisant that Dr Morgan would echo exquisitely — in her soft-spoken and melodious voice — the elegant words of William Shakespeare in his 71st sonnet, No Longer Mourn For Me When I Am Dead: “No longer mourn for me when I am dead/ Than you shall hear the surly sullen bell/ Give warning to the world that I am fled/ From this vile world with vilest worms to dwell ...”

Venisti, vidiste, victum! (You came, saw, conquered)

Andrew G Tucker is an educator and a past student of Dr Karen Morgan. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or agtuckerous@ yahoo.com