Easton McMorris — a good and decent man

On behalf of Kingston College (KC), the KC Old Boys' Association, the KCPTA and the wider Fortis family, I would like to start by extending condolences to the family and friends of Easton Dudley Ashley St John McMorris, KC old boy, Fortis gentleman soldier, especially to his widow, Avery, children — Mark, Michael and Anne — and the grandchildren, our thoughts and prayers are with you.

We, too, have lost a dear member of our Fortis family, who will be sorely missed and long remembered.

Coming from the then Rollington Town Government School, Easton McMorris entered the hallowed halls of KC on January 5, 1948, and appears in the school's registers as student number 1212. He was following in the footsteps of his brother Michael Neville McMorris, who had entered KC the previous year. And his KC connections run even deeper: He married Avery Johnson, sister of KC old boy and former KC headmaster Ivan “Wally” Johnson; and one of their sons, Michael, also attended KC.

At KC, Easton, a steady performer in the classroom, loved cricket, and once outside, looked for every opportunity to play the game. He excelled at it too, and played on several trophy-winning teams while representing the school in Sunlight Cup and Minor Cup cricket. He was greatly influenced by headmaster the Right Reverend Bishop Percival W Gibson, who was affectionately called “Priest”, and well known for his Wednesday morning sermons to the KC boys, which not only concentrated on religious matters, but often addressed national issues and served to instill a keen sense of national identity and the importance of service in the congregants.

To Easton's benefit, Priest also used his sermons to build character in his charges, impressing on them the value of fair play, sportsmanship and honour; educating them on the importance of proper attire, abiding by rules, being able to win and lose graciously, while readily acknowledging the achievements of one's opponents. These were lessons that Easton McMorris took with him throughout his life, always proud of his Fortis lineage.

“Fortis Tales” recounts that in a Minor Cup match back in 1951, Kingston Cricket Club had declared at tea, setting Kingston College 210 to win. Easton is said to have recalled that, at the wicket with one Al Francis (yes, the same Professor Alfred Francis), he thought Al wasn't scoring quickly enough. Somehow Francis got run out; this then brought in the faster-scoring O'Neil Gordon Smith (yes, that same “Collie” Smith). Easton and Collie then knocked off the required runs before close play. While Easton has never confessed to running out Francis, others have seen the latter's dismal as a part of a strategic manoeuvre orchestrated by his batting partner. One wonders what Priest would have thought of this?

To his KC family, it would have come as no surprise that Easton went on to represent Jamaica and the West Indies, after turning out for Lucas Cricket Club's Junior Cup and Senior Cup teams. He captained Jamaica between 1968 and 1972; and, in 1969, led the country to its single hold on the Shell Shield, symbol of supremacy in the regional first class cricket competition.

As sportswriter Ray Ford puts it: “[Easton McMorris's] cricket career has outstanding performances at every level.” This includes administrative and coaching capacities in cricket, where he has mentored a number of players who have gone on to represent Jamaica and the West Indies. Importantly, too, when Michael Holding told me that Easton McMorris was “a good and decent man”, there was no wondering what Priest would be thinking. Surely, Priest was smiling — because this is indeed the general consensus on the man McMorris.

Easton McMorris also had a distinguished professional career working with the Government, commencing in 1952 at the Colonial Secretary's Office, before joining the Ministry of Labour the following year. He had a long tenure working with the Ministry of Labour, continuing through to 2004. For his service to cricket and the civil service, Easton McMorris was bestowed with the national honour, Order of Distinction, in 1972.

A faithful supporter of KC, Easton exemplified the school's motto “Fortis Cadere Cedere Non Potest”, the brave may fall but never yield. He will also be remembered for his work as part of the team that renovated the entrance to the North Street campus of the school. On a personal level, I will always hold dear an iconic photo which captures me with legends Easton “Bull” McMorris and Michael “Whispering Death” Holding at the start of a cricket match at Clovelly Park, in April 2015, marking KC's 90th anniversary. The Kingston Old Boys' Association has also recognided his contribution to KC and the Fortis tradition, with the Toronto Chapter presented him with their Award of Excellence at their 39th Annual Reunion & Awards Banquet in 2012.

The KC family is proud and privileged to call Easton Dudley Ashley St John McMorris one of ours. We thank him for the memories, knowing that KC, Jamaica and the world are all better, having been touched by his life.

Farewell, Easton “Bull” McMorris. Fortis forever!