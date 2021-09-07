Education in Haiti: Give to Caesar what is due to him

The strength and resilience of the Haitian people have been tested time and again. Since the country's Independence in 1804, Haitians have had to fight and overcome not only natural disasters, but also recurrent periods of political instability, often marked by foreign intervention.

The current constitution dates from 1987 but it has been put to the test on several occasions, especially by two coups d'état – 1991 and 2004 – as well as the indifference of leaders who, by their actions, have shown their disinterest in the citizenry.

The last few years have been particularly difficult in the country due to social movements and the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is important to recall that, since 2018 there has existed in Haiti the Peyi lòk social movement, which took centre stage after an announcement by President Jovenel Moïse that there would be an increase in the price of benzine, diesel, and kerosene. In response, citizens took to the streets to demonstrate against this measure. In September 2019 the Peyi lòk returned with force, calling for the president's resignation, but he refused and remained in power.

Currently, the country is again going through a strong crisis due to the assassination of President Moïse on July 7, 2021 and the earthquake that hit the southern part of the country on August 17 of the same year. Under these circumstances: To what extent can education be a priority for the State? How does the socio-political, environmental, and economic context concretely affect development of a strong education system? What are the most urgent challenges for Haitian education today?

The Haitian education system is divided into two main groups – public and private. Private establishments include denominational, community, and other schools. The proliferation of schools that do not adhere to the operating rules of the Ministry of Education has hindered the work of professionals who, since the end of the last century, have been struggling to provide young people with a comprehensive education.

It is important to note that in Haiti, which is characterised by a high illiteracy rate, there is a glaring disparity between schools that cater to the children of the elites and those that cater to children from other social categories. Unlike the former, the latter are generally housed in buildings that do not have the necessary infrastructure to ensure their full development. Thus, in some regions, classes are held in churches, houses, and even in the open air.

The level of enrollment in private schools is one of the highest in the region. In 2015 to 2016, of the total number of students enrolled in school, 78 per cent belonged to the private sector (MENFP [Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training], 2018). Knowledge and Innovation Exchange (KIX) Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) researchers Rebecca Stone and Naomi Ziegler (2021) state that, in addition to high privatisation, the most current hindrances to education are related to the lack of resources and infrastructure, weaknesses in the professional development of teachers, and linguistic conflict (creole v French) among others.

Bayard Lapommeray, director of the studies and programming unit of the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training, confirms what the researchers say when discussing the main conclusions of the study on educational challenges in Haiti (SUMMA–KIX LAC project, 2021). Lapommeray shares the perspective that teacher training, infrastructure, and pedagogical support are important axes to improve and develop, but argues that beyond these factors there is a problem of the environment – political, economic, and social. Thus, he states that it is essential to improve these socio-political factors in order to have an educational system that can meet the needs of the country.

It should be noted that social, political, environmental, and economic instability affect students on a daily basis as frequent periods of unrest result in younger children staying home from school, while during periods of calm, students are unable to participate in activities outside of school hours. The situation is the same for higher education students, who not only have difficulty accessing classrooms but also find it impossible to go to research centres and libraries. As a result, the duration of training sessions is reduced; the length of the course, in general, is lengthened; and some activities, including study trips, are put on hold until further notice.

When thinking about how education can be a priority for the State in a country that is going through various social, political, and environmental crises, we postulate that precisely for this reason education should be at the forefront of the State's political agenda. The competent authorities should provide the Ministry of Education with the necessary human and material resources for its operation. In return, those in charge of the ministry should ensure optimal use of the resources allocated to them and obtain the results expected by Haitian society.

Likewise, in order to fulfil Haiti's current educational needs, it is essential to strengthen the public education system and invest in school infrastructure, especially the renovation of existing buildings; teacher training; and the creation of dynamic and innovative structures capable of regulating the educational system.

Similarly, the current education system must improve its concrete and short-term evaluation and project monitoring systems in order to be able to understand the effectiveness or failure of its programmes. It is important to mention that previous projects designed to improve the system since the end of the François Duvalier dictatorship (1957-1971) have not always had the desired results. To change this reality, it is necessary to consider the evolution of the socio-political conditions of the time but above all, it is necessary to analyse the causes of the failure of the previous programmes, as well as evaluate the implementation structures of these projects and the nature of the resources available in the education sector.

It is essential to take into account and understand the structural problems of the education system. The competent authorities must work hard to strengthen and improve its foundations with the understanding that they are to provide the population with an integrated and complete education, giving unto Caesar that which belongs to him – a democratic public education system with material and intellectual resources that are adapted to suit the realities of the country.

Itazienne Eugène is a professor at the University of Haiti and Maciel Morales Aceitón is a researcher for the Knowledge and Innovation Exchange (KIX) Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or carolina.osorio@summaedu.org.