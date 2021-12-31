Fast-forwarding to a year of decisions

Even as 2021 is coming to an end, many Jamaicans are looking forward to 2022 when this problem-plagued nation will mark its 60th year of having attained political Independence on August 6, 1962. Up to that time, Jamaica was a British colony.

Interestingly, according to Wikipedia, “The island became an imperial colony in 1508 when Spain conquered the indigenous Arawak people. In 1655, British forces took the island with hardly a fight, and the British Empire claimed it.

“Over the years, escaped slaves joined the indigenous Taino in the mountains, forming a society known as Maroons. Maroons won a war against British forces (1728-1740) but lost a second war (1795-1796). In the 1800s, slavery was abolished and Jamaicans gained suffrage, although the British still held power.

“Early in the 20th century, Marcus Garvey promoted black nationalism and became the most notable black leader of his day. During the Great Depression, workers protested inequality and fought the authorities in Jamaica and other Caribbean colonies.

“In 1943, labour leader Alexander Bustamante won an electoral victory and established a new, more liberal constitution. After World War 11, Jamaican leaders developed the government structure to prepare for Independence. In 1962, Bustamante's party (JLP [Jamaica Labour Party]) won the election and he became premier. That same year, the UK Parliament officially granted Jamaica Independence, and Bustamante became the independent country's first prime minister.”

Fast-forward to the present, and in the wake of Barbados attaining republican status, thus ridding itself of the shackles of the British monarchy, Jamaicans have been asking, “What about us? Isn't it time we follow suit?” Well, for starters, it is more easily said than done because, unlike our Caribbean neighbour, in order to make that bold step the Jamaican Constitution requires for there to be a national referendum.

Against this backdrop, it is to be noted that, during the time leading up to the granting of Independence from Britain, both the People's National Party's (PNP) Norman Manley and the JLP's Alexander Bustamante worked together, assiduously, along with their colleagues, to reach that objective. So, in essence, there was no political divide or inherent controversy.

It is in this vein that former Prime Minister P J Patterson is suggesting that both the JLP's Andrew Michael Holness and the PNP's Mark Jefferson Golding come together in a consensual way to once and for all bless Jamaica with total sovereignty, thus repealing the order in council, which still resides in the clutches of the United Kingdom, making us all loyal subjects of Her Majesty The Queen, her heirs, and successors.

Unfortunately, instead of there being a mature debate on this proposal, the cancer of narrow partisan one-upmanship has taken centre stage. Prime Minister Holness, with his usual political deftness and wily evasiveness, has responded by saying that there are a number of developmental issues that must be addressed before he can fulsomely support an end to the country's umbilical ties with Great Britain. The potent questions, though, are: If not now, when? If it is not us, who?

It is to be noted that, for the first time in its political history, Jamaica's two main national leaders were born post-Independence – Holness and Golding. In the case of Holness, he has a most impressive record of being the youngest person to have been elected and re-elected prime minister in Jamaica's history. He is also the first prime minister to have been born after Jamaica gained Independence in 1962. He was born on July 22, 1972. Coincidentally, Mark Golding was born July 19, 1965 and has been leader of the PNP since November 2020. So here we are facing an unnecessary dilemma relating to the way forward because of partisan manoeuverings and a possible clash of egos as these two alpha males beat their chests and cavort as if getting ready to do battle.

Hypothetically, how would our national heroes and heroine react to such a stand-off and impasse? Marcus Garvey would no doubt say, “Up you mighty [people], you can accomplish what you will.” Bustamante would insist that the process must go forward in the best interest of the Jamaican people. Norman Manley, who had already said, “Mission accomplished,” with respect to the attainment of political Independence, would now stress that the road to economic independence, which is the next pivotal step, can only be truly achieved within the context of self-determination, emboldened by full sovereignty. Sam Sharpe would want to know if he had died in vain, having stood up to his colonial masters, preferring to die rather than live in slavery. Paul Bogle and George William Gordon, who both gave their lives as well for the noble cause of freeing their black brothers and sisters from oppression, would be impatient in terms of their country doing what is long overdue and what is right. Finally, Nanny, who helped to defeat our British masters, would be shocked to know that we are still kowtowing to Her Majesty or whomever sits on the British throne. Time has come!

In the meantime, it must be understood that the attainment of republican status must go hand in hand with constitutional reform, which is long overdue. Ironically, Jamaica is awash with lawyers inside and outside of the political arena, yet our legislative agenda has been less than robust, lagging behind in terms of what should be our national priorities. Golding has shown a penchant for getting things done legislatively, as was shown during his tenure as minister of justice from 2012 to 2016. He should be made to co-chair a national committee alongside his JLP appointee in a Vale Royal talks scenario in which there is no need for partisan fractiousness, but an embracing of national consensus. Of tremendous importance is the need for intensive public education, as well as community and sectoral debates so that the people become fully aware of what is at stake.

If 2022 is to be truly a year of decision, then there should be no pussyfooting. Both Holness and Golding must become students of history and realise, like Saul (Paul) on the road to Damascus, that the Jamaican people have been persecuted long enough on the altar of political expediency, and have, for too long, been victims of the divide and rule strategy.

In the words of poet and anthropologist M G Smith, “I saw my friends in the morning, they called from an equal gate, build now while time is burning, forward before it's late.”

Lloyd B Smith has been involved full-time in Jamaican media for the past 45 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica where he is popularly known as the Governor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lbsmith4@gmail.com.