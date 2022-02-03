Flooding – a symptom of poor environmental practices

Many parishes across the island, mainly the northern parishes, were recently flooded after a sudden downpour. One must wonder who is responsible for this flooding and who should compensate for the resulting loss and damage in light of the climate change crisis.

Considering the recent Paris Agreement, which changed the legally binding nature of the Kyoto Protocol, polluters, whether industries or governments, would be held responsible for adding pollutants into the atmosphere, which then cause greenhouse gases. Jamaica is a party to both international instruments.

Like other developing states, Jamaica is said not to have contributed to the present environmental crisis. And, even if it had, the contribution would not have been equal to that of industrialised countries such as the United Kingdom or Japan.

Jamaica could have had access to financial benefits under the Kyoto Agreement had it been adapted, while the Paris Agreement requires States to voluntarily report on the outcomes of climate change affecting their countries. A climate in which the weather is unstable, the North pole is melting, low-lying and coastal areas are inundated with water that could be detrimental to human health, and there are heatwaves as well as other unimaginable catastrophic environmental events foreseen.

The conversation about climate change has many lines of thought, but Jamaica is arguing for a no-regret approach in its current climate change policy. Does this mean that Jamaica will be looking to tax the major local and international industries for causing flooding? Many industries on the north of the island could have been the source of the flooding. Possible sources of the flooding include transport, mining, tourism, waste disposal, airlines, and shipping industries.

We cannot rely on the hand of God to save us or the invisible hand to guide us.

How will Jamaica determine the acceptable amount of pollutants its industries may release into the atmosphere at any one time? Will Jamaica be reassessing the impactof mining on the environment? There are many questions to be asked, the number of which is equivalent to the many aspects of climate change.

These questions must be researched and operationalised to help the country in its efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change and implement adaptive measures to prevent future generations from bearing the brunt of a severly damged environment.

Elaine M Campbell-Daenen is an attorney-at-law who specialises in transnational law.