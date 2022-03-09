Gaining a heart of wisdom during lent

The psalmist in Psalm 90 takes a rather pessimistic view of life. He paints a picture of the fragility of human existence by comparing life to a watch in the night, a yesterday that is past, and grass which grows up and flourishes in the morning, but which withers and is cut down in the evening. And while we may live beyond the allotted life span of 70 years, he says, we are subject to labour and sorrow, for life is soon cut off and we fly away.

Although the funeral rubrics remind us that in the midst of life we are in death, death and dying are not things which preoccupy our minds, certainly in the days of our youth. It is only as we get older and the fragility of living becomes more evident that we are seized with a greater sense of our mortality.

In our working years, when families are being formed and youth is devoted to the task of making a living and planning for retirement, there is no space in our busy schedules for mundane thoughts or philosophical preoccupation with sickness and disease and dying. If we are faced with these, then we will confront them, but only if we have to reckon with them.

In the midst of his pessimistic assessment of life, the psalmist remains hopeful. “Teach us to number our days,” he urges, “so we may gain a heart of wisdom.” (Psalm 90:12) In other words, teach us how we may live; teach us to have an appreciation for life that transcends the hedonistic, materialistic, and egotistic tendencies that too often define our lives. It is an appeal to recognise, as Jesus reminded us in the first temptation, that human beings do not live by bread alone but by the things that pertain to the word of God.

In other words, we must get beyond the mere physicality of living and appreciate that we are also essentially spiritual beings. Without a balance of the physical and spiritual we often live debauched lives. We run into the problem of indulging physical pleasures at the expense of holistic relationships; exploit people for our own personal enrichment, oblivious of the humanity that we are destroying; and pursue our own goals for fame and glory (as Vladimir Putin is now doing in the Ukraine) with hardly a thought of the pain and misery that we leave behind.

And this does not mean that we have to be invested in any organised religion, but that we can truly recognise what is at the core of what makes us truly human, which may help us to make life a bit more worthwhile. It is an appeal to us to become wise.

This is where I think the Lenten season can give us a perspective on the wisdom that we should seek. As we are confronted with a sense of our mortality, wisdom would dictate that self-examination or self-critique should become an important part of the task we set ourselves. At any given time, self-examination is a difficult thing to do as it involves self-scrutiny which we do not do too well.

If we are willing to admit it, we will agree that we spend more time examining the lives of other people than we do our own. We never readily admit our own faults, even when they are staring us in the face. We will more easily see the speck in the other person's life than the tree trunk that is in ours.

Lent is a time to reflect and see that tree trunk. It is a time that gives us pause to reflect on the toxicity in our lives that is driving people away from us and making it difficult for us to start or maintain good relationships. Part of the fasting that we should do this Lent should be directed towards removing the thoughts of ill-will that have poisoned our lives, making us look older than we actually are.

Finally, wisdom would dictate that we take personal responsibility for our own actions. Instead of seeking to park the dust in our lives under the carpet, we should summon the courage to get it out the door. Lent gives us that opportunity to reflect on what needs to be done.

Schools return to full face-to face learning

We should all be relieved that our schools have returned to full face-to-face learning. Human beings are social creatures, and children even moreso.

One of the very debilitating features of the novel coronavirus pandemic has been the horrible mental pain that prolonged isolation has had on all of us, especially on our children. We do not yet know the extent to which the education of our children has been marred by this isolation. Digital learning provided some help, but proved to be inadequate in addressing the presenting problems.

The well-established protocols that have kept our children safe must be maintained. These protocols are even more important now that students are going out in droves and will be intermingling with each other in a way they have not done for over two years.

Teachers will be at the forefront of all this, and this column wishes them well as it does the parents who will be sending out their children, undoubtedly, with some trepidation.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the books Finding Peace in the Midst of Life's Storm and Your Self-esteem Guide to a Better Life. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.