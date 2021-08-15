Getting serious about COVID

I have lost 13 friends to COVID — half of them younger than me. All but one of them died before vaccines became available. I get angry at the number of people I have encountered and have been told about who bluntly refuse to take the COVID vaccine. I get even angrier at the fact that they include highly educated people — company executives, teachers, even doctors and nurses — who ought to know better.

I don't understand it. We go to our doctors or attend at a hospital or clinic and very often we are given an injection. We hardly ever question the doctor or nurse as to what is being put into our bodies and what are the risks of taking it. The same applies to prescription medication that we happily purchase at the pharmacy and willingly put down our throats.

I have engaged some of these refusers to ascertain the reason for their position. It varies. There are the unfounded arguments like, “it will take away my nature” or “turn me into a mule”. Then there are the conspiracy theories like, “this is a plan by white people to kill off black people” — never mind that white people account for more than a half of the number of people who have died from COVID-19.

One doctor with whom I spoke argued that he doesn't trust the vaccine because of the speed with which it was developed since vaccine development normally takes many years of research and testing. He fails to take into account two important factors.

First, unlike finding a cure for cancer or diabetes, COVID-19 rapidly became a pandemic with an alarming mortality rate. This demanded an urgent response. Second, and more important, vaccine development typically requires vast financial investment that must contend with the risk of failure. In those circumstances, the pharmaceutical industry moves cautiously to minimise those risks. In the case of COVID-19, the developed countries provided billions of dollars in funding on the basis that if success is achieved, they are paid back in doses. If the research and trials fail, the outlay is written off. This made a huge difference in the speed with which the development process was carried out.

With the virus being allowed to rage unchecked in many parts of the world because of the inability to afford, obtain, or administer vaccines, more dangerous variants are likely to emerge and the fight against COVID-19 is likely to be with us for many years to come.

Our Government, like many others across the world, has been in a see-saw: Impose restrictions, tighten them when necessary and relax them when the critical indicators start to trend down. When a new surge occurs, tighten them again. The emergence of new strains like the Delta variant that are more transmissive and virulent only increases the velocity of the see-saw.

The prime minister and his Government are caught between a rock and a hard place. Tight restrictions suppress economic activity and ravage the livelihood of most people, especially the poor. Easing restrictions leads to a surge in transmission which ravages the livelihood of people even more.

The availability of vaccines to countries like Jamaica has been a problem. The developed countries continue to hoard vast quantities of vaccines, oblivious to the fact that their populations will not be safe until everybody is safe. The unwillingness to harness the pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity that exists in many countries across the world to increase the production of vaccines is a huge moral failure. Yet, it appears that even if Jamaica were to receive millions of vaccine doses, there is still a large percentage of people who would refuse to take it.

While it is hoped that the ramped-up campaign and messaging announced by the prime minister will have some impact, it is doubtful that it will sway the hard-line anti-vaxers who refuse to be moved, even by the data showing that the vaccine does work and that almost all of those now contracting the virus are unvaccinated.

It is grossly unfair to those of us who are willing to take the vaccine to have our lives unnecessarily disrupted by tight restrictions because of the stubbornness and selfishness of others who put themselves at great risk of contracting the virus and couldn't care less about spreading it to others.

What, then, can the Government do? Consistently tightening restrictions, including the possible imposition of day-long lockdowns, is to surrender the well-being of the nation to the whims and crazy fancies of the irresponsible. The Charter of Fundamental Rights enacted in 2010 anticipated a situation such as that which now exists where individual rights and freedoms may have to be curtailed in the public interest. Section 13 provides for such action by Parliament where it is “demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society”.

So, let's examine the toolbox. Making vaccination mandatory is at the extreme end but it is not new. Existing law requires parents to have their infant children vaccinated and that does not seem to have caused any discomfort to the current anti-vaxers. Mandatory vaccination, as shown by the street protests in St Vincent and Barbados, is problematic and would perhaps be stalled by protracted legal challenges in our courts all the way to the Privy Council — all this while the virus rages.

An alternative is to provide vaccines as quickly as possible to all those who are willing to accept it and to leave the others to their own designs, which will certainly lead to illness and death. The problem here is that the refusers will expect to be treated when they fall ill and the hospital beds they occupy will deprive accident victims and those with life-threatening situations — such as heart attacks, strokes, and cancer — the treatment they deserve. Many of them will have to be left to die at home.

A third alternative is to provide a secure identification card for those who have been vaccinated, which they would be required to wear around their necks and to make it a punishable offence for anyone to be in a public space without that card. That way, the unvaccinated are less likely to contract the virus or spread it to others. Essentially, if you are not prepared to be vaccinated to protect yourself and, more importantly, to protect others, then stay at your yard.

Let's get serious.

— Bruce Golding served as Jamaica's eighth prime minister from September 11, 2007 to October 23, 2011