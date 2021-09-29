Good policing and police reform — A China story

China does not have a national police force. Each police force is provided for by the city and local budget. The Government pays basic salaries; other funding must be sought through legal sources by the police themselves.

— Fu Hauling, associate professor and director of the Centre of Comparative and Public Law at the University of Hong Kong.

Every society needs good policing. But have we ever stopped and given serious thought to what truly constitutes good policing. We oftentimes think about the factors that impact good policing instead, such as working conditions; limited resources to include equipment; low quality of character; ineffective training; as well as societal influences that lead to corruption. I would like, therefore, to highlight a couple of points that I think constitute good policing and hope that these factors can serve to influence positive policing behaviours.

I believed that for good policing to take place there must be several compelling factors. The recruit must be of good character to be entrusted to enforce law and order, and trust in the society on the citizenry. Without good character, training and retraining may be a waste of time for some people.

Good policing constitutes the display of good values and attitudes about him/herself in carrying out the job of a police officer. It requires partnerships, collaboration, and socialisation with the community. This is the culture a police officer must establish to foster cooperation or community spirit in policing to get information and intelligence which can result in violence and crime reduction to sustain a healthy community.

Good policing requires continuous personal training and development, which also must include the pursuance of upward scholastic enhancement. The police officer must seek to develop in the contemporary world at all times to keep pace with development in the wider society on the national, regional, and international levels. This is critical to the organisation's service delivery and to remain relevant in the changing and challenging global environment.

Good policing requires adequate resources to do a good job as well as satisfactory compensation. This includes tools and equipment to do the job as well as an acceptable level of personal comfort in remuneration, which can facilitate, at least, a modest lifestyle for the officers' satisfaction.

Some police officers will always live above their means, therefore, good policing also needs the discipline of self and discipline as a path to self-actualisation a well as punishment.

Also, critically, good policing requires good leadership and an accountability framework. Leadership must inspire, motivate, direct, advise, and punish bad behaviours. The leader must act, and act decisively on the action to be taken, to address all situations which challenge good policing.

Weak leadership is bad for good policing, and therefore officers must be evaluated before they are put in charge of groups or formation to ensure he/she has the capacity and capabilities to lead in that area and deliver the expected results.

In examining further police reform and what constitutes good policing, Hauling outlined a raft of issues that ignites policing reform in China over the years. Since 1978 he pointed out that China policing has undergrown numerous reforms — the scope of which has been very broad, covering procedural aspects of police powers, mechanism of accountability, budgeting, and internal organisation. Police reform intensified, he said, when Zhou Yong Kang, a powerful leader of China Communist Party, became minister of public security in 2002, which generated greater impetus in 2003, as a result of numerous police scandals.

Police abuse was a national problem in China at the start of the 21 century, largely due to frequent exposure of abuses on China Internet, resulting in the police becoming the least liked institution in China and frequently ranked at the bottom of all government institutions. The public treated the institution with ridicule and hostility to the point where they have experienced identity and legitimacy crises.

Social and political reforms over the years have given rise to increased demand for professionalism and procedural justice in their criminal justice system. The growing economy, according to the professor, has created a vibrant middle class and a vibrant society that demands far more from police services, such as rights, justice professionalism, accountability, etc.

International pressure and international conventions in civil and political rights will, in the long run, added momentum to the development of accountable democratic policy impacting policing, the professor believed.

Some of the reforms which China have to institute were to restrict the jurisdiction of the police in political, economic, and moral matters; place limits on powers of detention; impose procedural constraints on police powers; and create limited rights for criminal's suspects.

Police have also been made to become accountable to other legal institutions such as the court. They have also granted certain legal remedies against police abuse of powers through judicial reviews and State compensations.

One important factor, “the people factor”, that is individual educational characteristics and quality of the police officer, had become a focal point in explaining police abuses of powers. The low quality of individual officers at the basic levels was blamed for the steady decline of the reputation and authority of the police.

Much of the reforms in 2003 concentrated on the poor quality of police officers, their incompetence, their service of privileges, their indifference and hostility to the public they were expected to serve, their compensation, and neglect of duties. The combination of alcoholism, cars and guns were recipes for trouble. Gambling had also become a fertile ground for police corruption. Punishment provisions were harsh with dismissal. Officers who were of low skills and not suited for police work were terminated.

Policing, therefore, is a process whereby the recruit must be carried through a structured, standard programme of recruitment, training, and development to meet the job performance standard and, critically, there must be assessment of the quality of service delivered. This is where Jamaica must take direction.

