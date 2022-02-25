Govt's illogical moves, not COVID, have impacted entertainment industry

According to the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) National Works Agency Project Profile for the Major Infrastructure Development Programme for Hagley Park Road dated February 2018, work on Hagley Park Road was slated to run from April 2018 to October 2019.

In this same document it is acknowledged that Hagley Park Road, which is the main thoroughfare between Half-Way-Tree and Portia Simpson Miller Square, carried, at the time, traffic volumes in excess of 30,000 vehicles per day on some sections of its approximately 3.4 km stretch.

Also acknowledged is the fact that Hagley Park Road serves a multiplicity of functions. Firstly, it is a major collector/distributor of vehicular traffic because it meets with several local and major streets; secondly, it has an abundance of private and public businesses with direct access. Thirdly, it is a major arterial linking commercial and residential centres.

The project had a budget of US$56.5 million, with approximately 15 per cent of the funding being provided by the GOJ, while the remaining 85 per cent of the bill was to be footed by China EXIM Bank.

This sounded exciting to everyone, especially to the more frequent users of that road, who were anticipating a better commute at the end of the construction. However, the duration of the very necessary upgrades was a less savoury fare. The disruption saw Hagley Park Road being almost completely unusable during business hours. Forcing people to detour and find alternatives to businesses located there.

In a discussion with a Hagley Park Road business owner I tried to put it all in perspective.

Kirk Chrichton is the owner of Chrichton Automotive at 91-93 Hagley Park Road. Before the roadwork started he had 15 employees on staff at that location. As work on the road progressed and traffic slowed to a trickle, so did business, and eventually he was forced to cut his staff to 12 employees when customer traffic dwindled to 50 per cent.

At one point the main entrance to the business was blocked by a deposit of dirt and other materials, which remained unmoved for approximately two months, forcing the few remaining customers to park across the road and access the property by a small side gate.

When the bulk of the work was done and traffic once again started flowing with regularity (much improved, by the way), Chrichton and his employees set about the business of trying to recover from the massive loss. Unknown to them, they would only have about six months to do this before being hit with lockdowns in 2020. Stop acting surprised…you knew I was going there.

This is just one business on Hagley Park Road which managed to survive, mostly because of diversity and span. This publication does not have enough room to house the stories of the experiences of all the businesses on Hagley Park Road, some of which have been tragic. After a year-and-a-half 'beating', which some couldn't survive, the additional two-year onslaught has been crushing. When I asked Mr Chrichton if anyone from the Government had reached out to him regarding offering a subsidy or partial compensation for the losses, his response was a very amused, “No!” It would appear there wasn't any provision in the US$56.5 million roadwork budget for damages.

Armed forces blockades and lockdowns, which still persist, with Prime Minister Andrew Holness either ignorantly or disingenuously insisting he has ended them, have greatly limited the ability to conduct profitable business.

Hagley Park is only one road. Applying international measures instead of customising applications for Jamaica's unique situation has hit us harder than COVID-19 ever could. Countless businesses have silently closed their doors for the last time, taking with them precious employment and community sustenance.

When I saw Prime Minister Holness's Facebook post a few days ago about being “concerned that the entertainment industry has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic…” I had to suppress the bile which rose up in response. The entertainment industry, like businesses on Hagley Park and every other road, has not been impacted by COVID-19; it has been impacted by his illogical moves.

He then went on to state that Cabinet will “…discuss and undertake a further review regarding the reopening of the entertainment sector”. The only thing stopping the entertainment industry is this man, who acts like a nerd seeking revenge against those who never let him hang with them.

What more can the industry possibly need other than removal of lockdowns and granting of permits? People gather all day — in greater numbers than have ever gathered at any entertainment event. What can I catch at a session that I can't catch at the market which lockdown will prevent? The only thing these lockdowns have done to entertainment is caused a lot of one-night stands to become full-blown toxic relationships because people now sleep where they should only visit.

Entertainment, to the audience, is fun therapy. Entertainment from the other end is business, and it feeds way more than just musicians.

Many of the customers who are disappearing from businesses like those on Hagley Park Road earn from nightlife/entertainment.

I understand how a prudish housewife can think there is no lockdown because she is in bed by 8:00 pm and asleep by 9:00. If she lacks the capacity to see beyond her very small bubble she might never know that nightlife exists. This is the problem with Prime Minister Holness's cheerleaders. They are as myopic and apathetic as he is arrogant.

Reopen the place! It is beyond time.