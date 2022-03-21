Groundwater: Making the invisible visible

As the planet adapts to a changing climate and rising population, groundwater will play an essential role in meeting the growing demand for food and drinking water. Yet this essential resource faces serious risks — including inadequate protection and sometimes irreversible pollution. For all these reasons, UNESCO is celebrating this essential resource.

World Water Day, which will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 22, provides a platform for focusing attention on the importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. It celebrates water and raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water sources. A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goal #6: water and sanitation for all by 2030, although many of us doubt whether this goal will be achieved in eight years' time.

Water is the one primary resource which all life forms depend on for survival. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), approximately 71 per cent of the Earth's surface is covered in water, and the oceans hold about 96.5 per cent of all the Earth's water.

The vast majority of water on the Earth's surface, over 96 per cent, is saline water in the oceans. The freshwater resources, such as water falling from the skies and moving into streams, rivers, lakes, and groundwater, provide people with the water they need every day to live.

Despite being surrounded by so much water, many areas on the planet are impacted by water scarcity. We have all been in situations in which we are in dire need of a shower, only to realise there is a water lock off in effect.

The management and sharing of water have historically resulted in conflicts among nations. Social unrest in many parts of the world is directly associated with the unavailability of water.

In Jamaica, many citizens have resorted to blocking roads in order to draw attention to the lack of water in their communities. We have even witnessed the closure of schools and other public offices due to water scarcity. It has become commonplace to see water tanks all across housing schemes and commercial developments.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought to the fore, in a startling manner, how critical water is to our daily lives. Availability and access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services has been fundamental in the fight against COVID-19 and other diseases. Our health and well-being are intricately linked to this, and while considerable progress has been made in increasing access, billions of people, mostly in rural areas, still lack these basic services.

Access to water and proper sanitation are at the core of sustainable development, which is critical to the survival of our planet. Unfortunately, many citizens are forced to use untreated water for domestic purposes.

Many farmers have had and continue to have a challenging time in sourcing reliable water supplies. It is not uncommon for farmers (as well as others) to purchase water in order to meet their domestic and agricultural needs. Due to these challenges food security in Jamaica is in jeopardy because it is dependent on the availability of and access to water.

GROUNDWATER: MAKING THE INVISIBLE VISIBLE

The theme for World Water Day is 'Groundwater: Making the invisible visible'.

Groundwater is water found underground in aquifers, which are geological formations of rock, sand, and gravel that hold substantial quantities of water. Groundwater feeds springs, rivers, lakes, and wetlands, and seeps into oceans. It is recharged mainly from rain and snowfall infiltrating the ground, and can be extracted to the surface by pumps and wells. Life would not be possible without groundwater. Most arid areas of the world depend entirely on groundwater.

A large proportion of the water we use for drinking, sanitation, food production and industrial processes is supplied by groundwater. It is also critically important to the healthy functioning of ecosystems, such as wetlands and rivers.

The International Groundwater Resources Assessment Centre (IGRAC) states that groundwater is a vital resource that provides almost half of all drinking water worldwide, about 40 per cent of water for irrigated agriculture, and about one-third of water required for industry.

Human activities, including population and economic growth, and climate variability are rapidly increasing the pressure on groundwater resources, resulting in serious depletion and pollution problems in many parts of the world.

GENDER AND WATER

Globally, women and girls are disproportionately impacted by the lack of access to water. This intolerable situation is more pronounced in rural areas where water supply is usually unreliable, therby forcing women and girls to walk for long hours in search of water, making them vulnerable to violence, both of a sexual and physical nature, as they travel far from home.

The society should take into account the challenges faced by women and girls in any national policy aimed at improving access to water and sanitation. The voices of women and girls must be heard.

Safeguarding water sources and developing and maintaining water and sanitation systems to keep faecal matter out of water, food, and the environment are critical to preventing diarrhoeal diseases. Unfortunately, in areas without a consistent source of safe water, people often resort to using sources that are more likely to contain germs that cause diarrhoea. Undoubtedly, areas that have extremely high rainfall and flooding conditions may also experience contamination of drinking water sources and ground crops.

Many germs causing diarrhoeal diseases spread from human waste into drinking water or our food supply when there is no sanitation facility that can safely separate waste from human contact.

On this World Water Day the discussion regarding access to safe drinking water needs to be widened. And our youth must be included in these discussions as well as those involving climate change and the environment.

Governments need to be more innovative in their research and implementation. More investments and legislative protection are needed in water management.

Global access to safe water, adequate sanitation, and proper hygiene resources reduce illness and death from diseases and lead to improved health, poverty reduction, and socio-economic development.

We can all play a role in protecting the environment. Let us avoid wasting water as we celebrate World Water Day. Water is life.

Wayne Campbell is an educator and social commentator with an interest in development policies as they affect culture and or gender issues. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or waykam@yahoo.com.