Guns, crime and technology: Quo vadis?

The Guyanese newspaper Stabroek News quoted a Jamaica Observer editorial about our propensity for making announcements without follow-up actions: “We have a dastardly reputation of announcing investigations which never seem to come to an end, and if they do, the results are hardly ever shared with the public.” (November 12, 2010) This was in reference to “investigations into the sale of firearms stolen from the police armoury”. At that time, a major concern was “what systems and measures were in place to prevent such a theft and how they were circumvented”.

The commissioner of police in office at the time of the theft of firearms from the police armoury was Owen Ellington (2010-2014). Since then we have had Dr Carl Williams (2014-2017), George Quallo (2017-2018), and currently Antony Anderson. It is now over a decade and we have witnessed from time to time theft of firearms from the police armoury. As recent as 2019 reports emerged about police guns and other equipment that had been found in a police car during an incident at or near Chedwin Park in St Catherine.

This incident prompted attorney-at-law Dr Lloyd G Barnett to make the following recommendations: “Firstly, all firearms which come into police custody should be recorded in a database which includes a description of each firearm, its serial number, and ballistic images. Secondly, there must be a designated officer with the responsibility for the custody and issue of firearms and ammunition and the precise recording of time of delivery, to whom delivered, and time of return. Thirdly, there must be secured facilities for the storage of firearms and ammunition. Fourthly, there must be strict rules and well-known protocols about when, to whom, and in what circumstances firearms are issued to and left in the control of members of the security forces.” ( Jamaica Observer, May 2, 2019)

It is now 11 years since the 2010 theft of firearms from the police armoury and two years from the 2019 incident. It is quiet possible that Dr Barnett's recommendations were not the first. All this points to the unanswered question: What systems and measures were in place to prevent such a theft and how they were circumvented?

This also gives rise to another question: Whose responsibility it is in implementing recommendations for securing the police armoury, since none of the commissioners have done so?

Removal and destruction of firearms

I have painstakingly searched the media for reports on the destruction of firearms in Jamaica. The last major operation in removing firearms from the police armoury was in 2012. A Jamaica Information Service (JIS) newsletter dated February 7, 2012 reported that, in order “to combat the illegal trade of firearms, approximately 4,000 weapons and about half ton of small arms ammunition are to be destroyed during a disposal exercise starting Tuesday February 7, 2012”. At that time, “Roughly 2,000 firearms were melted down in a blazing furnace” at Cement Company at Rockfort, St Andrew, “as part of an effort designed to combat gun trafficking and corruption in Jamaica while reducing violent crime”.

Since that time, based on media announcements and pronouncements from ministers of national security, the police have recovered hundreds of illegal firearms. Plus, over the past nine years the police would have retired those that had become either unserviceable or obsolete from agents of the State. Where are these guns stored and how were they disposed?

Governing via announcements

One major characteristic of poor management in Jamaica is that of governing via announcements. Perhaps it's an outcome or influence of the fundamentalist religious thinking and/or magical religiosity that predate the thought processes and an abuse of the power of the spoken word. The most famous verse in the epistle of James may be the assertion that faith without works “is dead” (2:17), so, too, announcements without actions are dead!

If the current system on police accountability in regard to the security of the armoury has not improved since 2012, then the police, including the Firearms Licensing Authority (FLA) and the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine (IFSLA), are just part of the problem in the fight against crime.

Securing our borders

In a letter to the editor, I wrote: “The escalating murder by the gun is of great concern and it needs to be addressed immediately.

“What seemed missing from the minister of national security's plans, however, is the protection of the nation's borders. The Government should invest in the protection of the nation's 1,022 km (634 miles) border coastlines with an efficient coast guard and border patrol equipped in preventing terrorists and illegal weapons from entering Jamaica.”

I also called for more money to be spent in “acquiring radar-detecting equipment, patrol boats, surveillance aircraft, and the recruiting of more Jamaicans as border patrols to comb our shores via land and sea. We need a cohort of men and women who will work tirelessly as vigilant protectors of our nation's borders”. ( Jamaica Observer, July 24, 2016)

We have heard of money spent on improving technology in the fight against crime. What I find disconcerting is the alleged “lack of input” from the nation's only designated “technology” university, that is, the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), in the fight against crime, especially with inventions for enhancing our nation's borders, detection, and prevention mechanism for use by agents of the State.

At the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Prime Minister Andrew Holness spoke about the importance of embracing technology as we transitioned to a Digital Age, yet the Government of Jamaica seems to operate without locally cultivated engineering and technical guidance from an institution such as UTech, especially at the intersection of advanced technology and vital national concerns.

How are we, as a nation, benefiting from the creative and critical thinking processes that includes research from UTech that can transform Jamaica?

Let us act now by ensuring the timely destruction of firearms, the securing of the armoury and borders, and the use of technology in protecting the lives of our fellow Jamaicans.

Dudley Chinweuba McLean II hails from Mandeville, Manchester, and is executive director of Associación de Debate Bilingüe Xaymaca (Adebatex),which promotes debating in Spanish in high schools. He is a graduate of Codrington College, The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or dm15094@gmail.com.