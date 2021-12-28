His will be done... in Jamaica

I am always flattered when readers write me and ask for a repeat of a column I may have written some years ago. Unfortunately, I did not always save the earlier articles as my computer savvy skills came in a bit late. But when a reader referred me to an article she named “something about the Lord's Prayer” it rang a bell and I dug it up from an October 29, 2017 clippings file, 'Thy will be done'.

This will not be the first article I am repeating from a 10-year collection of opinion articles, but it's one that I am particularly fond of as it provides a kind of checkpoint asking me to stop, look, and listen as I race through the familiar Lord's Prayer.

I hope you will come with me now for a stroll down memory lane and, perhaps, meditate a while on that particular line,“Thy will be done on Earth, as it is in heaven.”

It is a line that is probably repeated as part of the Lord's Prayer millions of times around the world each day. It is one of those lines in that blessed prayer that we tend to mumble our way through as a kind of ritual — an extra and obligatory attachment to a round of prayers being said in church, at family devotion, or at special ceremonies.

Even the pastor sometimes seems like he wants to get through it in a hurry with a somnolent “Let us pray”, and before you can draw your breath he has reached “for thine is the kingdom”, even as you are trying to remember what comes after “thy kingdom come”.

I am not suggesting that people don't take this prayer seriously. Far should be the opposite. This is the prayer taught to us by someone who knew best exactly what he was talking about. When Jesus Christ taught his disciples this prayer he included “thy will be done” as one of the most important requests or favours we can ask from God.

Imagine, God's will that is being done in heaven right now, being done on Earth as well.

These thoughts came to me one evening while I was listening to the evening news and wondering if I was living in a Middle East war zone or in beautiful Jamaica. There was absolutely no evidence from the newscast on TV that night that God's will was being done on Earth, as it is heaven. The pictures on the screen moved from one scene of war and bloodshed to others of murder, mass killings, and mayhem across the globe.

Then there was the Jamaican part of it, where we were being forced to watch mothers bawling for their sons and daughters, raped or maimed, reports of corruption in high places, children missing, and a nation in shock.

It occurred to me that I had become too accustomed to the hastily spoken lines, and too often raced through the Lord's Prayer in order to get to work on time, or to speed up the church service so that parson could move on to the last hymn and the recession.

I realised that I was wasting the Lord's Prayer and that we should really be putting our hearts and minds into it every day and praying earnestly for His will to be done here and around us.

I gave this so much thought that in morning devotions — when I remember to participate — I sometimes pause at that line and, instead of asking for thy will to be done on Earth, I have the temerity to ask thy will be done in Jamaica, then I ask for it to be done in my community, and finally in my household.

Now, hold the phone, I am not a preacher. I am not suggesting that you can change up the Lord's Prayer. In fact, if my wife hears me mumbling those extra lines she stops me and chides: “Don't change up the Lord's Prayer like that. Just stick to the proper words.”

I sheepishly continue, but I can't tell her that I have also, in moments of sacrilegious creative impulse, wanted to add a name or two to the part about “and deliver us from evil...”

By the way, if you are a show-off with your ability to put the right phrases together, and you can fill up the hall with your prayer voice, remember that the Lord's Prayer came out of his caution to his disciples. “And when you pray,” he told them, “you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners that everyone will see them... But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your father, who sees in secret, will reward you.

Lance Neita is a public relations specialist, author, historian, but not a Your Excellency.Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lanceneita@hotmail.com.