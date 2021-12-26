Steve Gruenert and Todd Whitaker (2015) wrote, “The culture of any organisation is shaped by the worst behaviour the leader is willing to tolerate”. Let us consider the truth of this statement in light of what is happening in our beloved Jamaica.

We have seen an obvious “downward shift” in the values and attitudes that reflect the integrity level, which has guided nation-building behaviours in our country over the years.

Consequently, our country is in crisis.

Our political leaders are behaving in ways that run counter to expectations from “effective leadership”. The situation has become so blatant that local political pundits have called on the Prime Minister to shuffle his Cabinet. But rather than focusing on productive change and governing with integrity, our political leaders have been busy changing the rules to shore up their power. Understand, continuing on this path will only reap more shame. For example, underway is a vigorous discussion and decision – making at the highest level concerning new parameters and structures for the composition of public sector boards and the appointment of board members. The review has led to several recommendations and actions for change. But, how did we get here? The simple answer is – political expedience.

We, the public, who suffer from the consequences of these actions, should not tolerate it and remain silent. If you are a proud Jamaican, a taxpayer, have children or want to live out your old age here; we cannot and should not remain silent. Despite the efforts to keep us quiet regarding the board resignations, proposed investigations and public statements, let us use our collective voices and other legitimate means to resist this new culture that we are seeing rapidly taking over our country. How did we get here? By our collective silence and seeming acceptance of these low levels of behaviours that are accepted by our leaders.

The political directorate should consider if our silence means consent. It does not. Understand, we as a people are not prepared to continue to allow our political leaders to do as they please while we pay the price. Maybe the regularity of the reports for leaders' inappropriate tolerance for the “worst behaviour” has made shocked us into a state of shock and numbness. This is not acceptance. Be warned, we see the inappropriate strategies, prolonged investigations to be conducted, and the cases getting to court and continuously being “put off”. These drag on for years. These white-collar crimes are as serious as murder, theft and rape. Yet, there is no public outcry for a State of Emergency. Why? Is this protracted state of public silence our new norm? What are we afraid of – political retaliation? As a democratic proud people, how did we get here?

If Jamaica wants to recapture its leadership in the global environment and to attain its 2030 Vision – “Jamaica, the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business”, then we must break this silence. We, as citizens, are the leaders of our society, not our political representatives. Let it not appear that we have abdicated our public responsibility, collective strength and our high standards of integrity as a people. We must resist the poor values and attitudes that our political leaders are willing to tolerate and are forcing on us to accept as the new cultural norms.

Ours is the responsibility to shape a better future for the Jamaican generations, present and those to come. It is time to stand up and let the voices of all who want better for this country be heard. Our message must be that we reject political expedience. We reject all levels of corrupt behaviours and lack of integrity; instead, we are willing to work diligently and creatively; to think generously and honestly in advancing the welfare of Brand Jamaica.

Myrtle Weir, a human resource consultant, is head of the School of Tourism and Hospitality at the University of Technology, Jamaica. She is also a former president of the Jamaica Hockey Federation.