How long will we have to suffer?

It is unbelievable that individuals are taking employers to court because they have made it mandatory for employees to be either vaccinated or produce negative COVID-19 test results at regular intervals.

The long-promised Occupational Safety and Health Bill demands that employers ensure a safe and healthy environment for their workers. Under no circumstance can the novel coronavirus be deemed healthy and it therefore follows that employers should make every effort to protect employees from this deadly virus.

The options given seek to ensure that employees and customers alike operate in a safe environment and exposure to the virus is kept to a minimum.

Indeed, individuals employed to businesses who interact with members of the public who are immunocompromised could be putting them in mortal danger, even if they are vaccinated. These people include transplant recipients; people undergoing dialysis; HIV-positive individuals with evidence of an opportunistic infection or a detectable viral load; and people receiving active treatment causing significant immunosuppression.

The folks who are contesting this mandate and insisting that they should continue to work while possibly being COVID-19-positive could virtually be a walking death sentence for unsuspecting customers and co-workers, as well as their own families and community members.

Can you imagine the uproar there would be if the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) refused to prepare shelters for the vulnerable in the face of an oncoming hurricane? The vaccine is our shelter — 98 per cent of the people being hospitalised with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

At the opening of Parliament in February of this year, the Jamaica Information Service ( JIS) reported: “Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon Sir Patrick Allen, says the Government remains steadfast and committed to enactment of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act.

“This is to protect workers and other persons from harm to their safety, health, and welfare through the elimination or minimisation of hazards, serious injury, or risks arising out of or in connection with activities at workplaces.

“Delivering the throne speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Thursday [February 18], the governor general said the main objective of the Act is to prevent accidents and injury to health arising out of, linked with, or occurring in the course of work.”

A few months later at a Ministry of Labour and Social Security event, Prime Minister Andrew Holness referred to the proposed Occupational Safety and Health Act, and is quoted by JIS as saying, “We're going to be directing attention to the scope of our laws and regulations to clarify responsibilities among the social partners and ensure effective protection of workers.”

It is a tough task for the Government as they have political supporters who are vaccine hesitant. But, with these cases looming against some of Jamaica's biggest employers, the time has come to declare a position which is in harmony with our labour demands.

As we listen to the daily litany of cases, hospitalisations and deaths, we recall Bob Marley's words: “How long will we have to suffer, how long will we have to die? Don't ask me why.”

Jamaica at COP26

Led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Jamaica was represented by some of our brightest stars at 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) – Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith; Finance and Planning Minister Dr Nigel Clarke; Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Pearnel Charles Jr; Una May Gordon, the ministry's principal director of its Climate Change Division; and the division's dedicated team.

I know there may be murmurs about the size of our delegation, but most conferences have been held online for nearly two years, and this one offered face-to-face interaction with some of our most important allies.

The dramatic presentation of Barbados's Prime Minister Mia Mottley, declaring a “code red”, grabbed international media attention, and hopefully that of world leaders.

Speaking styles differ, but our prime minister not only spoke strongly, but also revealed Jamaica's practical approach to the threat of climate change.

“There are creative funding solutions,” he said, “For example, with grant support from development partners, Jamaica became the first small island state in the world to independently sponsor a catastrophe bond which will provide financial protection against losses from hurricanes. Also, with GCF [Green Climate Fund] support we have launched a Green Bond Project with our stock exchange towards mobilising domestic and regional capital to finance resilient infrastructure projects.”

The prime continued to say, “Furthermore, in collaboration with the UK Government, the GCF, and Oxford University, we are developing a predictive climate risk tool to identify vulnerable areas and guide the building of infrastructure. This will also support sound investment decision-making.”

We also garnered acknowledgement at the conference as Minister Charles Jr posted on social media: “BIG BIG NEWS FOR JAMAICA. We have been selected as 1 of 5 pioneer countries by the Taskforce on Access to Climate Finance… This is a big move for Jamaica! Lots of work ahead but we are ready!”

To this, the UK's former High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad replied, “A clear result of the commitment of Jamaica to address climate change and the strong partnership developed with the UK.”

Someone described the impact on Jamaica if we should go beyond the 1.5 degrees Celcius of global warming: “The sea would move right up to Cross Roads and most of our resort areas would be under water.” This is why climate change is described as an existential threat.

I heard a frightening excerpt from Diana McCaulay's novel Daylight Come in which she described a scenario of roads melting, citizens on foot foraging and stealing, even killing for food.

While we work to do our part, let us appeal to the developed countries, the largest emitters of carbon to save humanity.

Farewell Robert MacMillan

We said farewell to Robert MacMillan last Friday.

The greatest raconteur with a heart of gold, MacMillan was head of Jamaica's oldest advertising agency, MacMillan Advertising, which was founded by his father Dudley in the 1930s and is now headed by his son Travis.

For many years he volunteered as emcee for the Advertising Agencies of Jamaica Media Awards. His side-splitting humour came naturally, but he believed in preparation.

Now, after his passing, we are hearing of his kindness to so many organisations — he was a loud laugher, but a quiet giver.

“I'd always have a front-row seat to the best storyteller and comedian I had ever known,” said son Eliot at the thanksgiving service and, emotionally, he quoted a poem which Robert had written on the passing of Dudley MacMillan: “It was hard to live without you, your strength and wisdom standing by/But the passing years have taught us that the old truths never lie/ Your spirit lives on in us and legends never die.”

Travis said: “Every day since his passing I've received countless stories of the many Roberts from across the globe — the lover, the fighter, the poet, the historian, the spook, the party animal, the diplomat, the odd man, the JLP [Jamaica Labour Party] advocate, the PNP [People's National Party] companion, the Christian, and the Jew. Yes, Eliot, Dad was the true legend — even if people met him only once, they never forgot him.” Both sons spoke of his deep fatherly love, sharing moving stories.

Our sympathy to his beloved family. Rest in peace, Robert MacMillan, heaven is all the happier for your presence.

