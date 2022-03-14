International Day of Mathematics

“ And because mathematics is everywhere and is critical to making informed and effective decisions, this year on this day we are publishing Mathematics in Action — a guide to explain to decision-makers how they can use this treasure trove of human intelligence, especially to inform the future. Modelling can indeed be particularly powerful — the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has shown this — provided that it is used, that its pitfalls and potential are understood, and that entire fields of public action are not allowed to escape democratic discussion. As humanity faces immense challenges, it is crucial that the power of mathematics be both better understood and more balanced.” — Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO

It is quite unfortunate that so many of us have a negative perception of mathematics. It is safe to say that there is phobia in many societies and cultures regarding mathematics. As a result of this fear, grounded in a flawed perception of the subject, many students fail themselves even before they have had a chance to grasp the concepts and equations which are associated with mathematics.

The teaching of mathematics over the years has also contributed greatly to the negative perception of the subject. Unfortunately, there are some teachers of the subject whose qualifications are in related subjects, such as economics, and this can be problematic for those pre-trained graduate teachers regarding the delivery of the subject.

In order to circumvent the negative perception and poor results over the years, there needs to be a greater awareness of mathematical sciences.

The pass rate of Jamaican students in mathematics at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level has plunged by 23 percentage points in recent times. In the June-July exam of 2021 administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), only 38.2 per cent of the students earned grades one to three. In 2020, some 61.2 per cent of students had passed the subject, and 54.6 per cent had been successful in 2019.

This is a worrying trend which should be of concern to all stakeholders in the education system. According to UNESCO, a greater global awareness of mathematical sciences are vital to addressing challenges in areas such as artificial intelligence, climate change, energy and sustainable development, and to improving the quality of life in both the developed and the developing worlds.

The International Day of Mathematics (IDM), which is being celebrated today, aims to showcase the fundamental role played by the mathematical sciences in the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in reinforcing the two UNESCO priorities: Africa and gender equality.

The day invites us to celebrate the joy to be found in mathematics, as well as the plethora of vocations it offers to girls and boys through festive and diverse activities taking place around the world. UNESCO is releasing its Mathematics for Action tool kit today to mark IDM. The theme for which is 'Mathematics unites'.

Written by mathematicians and thought leaders from across the globe, the toolkit presents riveting research on the many ways in which mathematics is addressing the world's most pressing challenges. Mathematics for Action also deciphers the role of mathematics in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals that were adopted by the global community in 2015.

There has been a paradigm shift over the years to the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in the education sector, resulting in a push for gender equity.

A significant number of us have failed to make the connection between our daily activities and mathematics. There is still a tendency to view mathematics as a subject which is far removed from our daily realities. This ongoing opinion needs to be interrogated by mathematics educators who need to bring mathematics alive and into the homes and spaces of the ordinary person.

The truth is that when we make a monthly or weekly budget we use our mathematical skills. Mathematics inspires artists and musicians: perspective symmetries, tiling, geometric curves, surfaces , and shapes; patterns, scales and sounds in music.

When we visit the wholesale, the doctor, or the market we also utilise our mathematical skills as we pay for the goods or services rendered. Mathematical skills are helpful in games of strategy from backgammon and chess to solving a Rubik's cube. Almost everyone has a smartphone; yet many of us do not realise that mathematics is the driving force behind the software which operates this electronic gadget.

Many of us learnt about the Amerindians in history class. The Aztec mathematics was one of the most complicated mathematical writings of any of the pre-Columbian people. Aztecs used hand, heart, and arrow symbols to represent their numbers. And mathematics is also a part of the cultural heritage of humanity. It is as essential to our technologies as it is a tool for development.

The many activities taking place around the world in celebration of IDM are evidence of the enthusiastic response it has received.

The global community is united by mathematics. We cannot escape it in our daily lives and as such the time to embrace this subject which oftentimes is cloaked in mystery is now.

A concerted effort must be made by mathematics educators and policymakers to foster a culture of gender equality in order to engage girls who historically were not encouraged to do maths.

In order to address the learning loss as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic during which so many of our students were disengaged and unaccounted for, a more robust effort must be made, especially at the primary level. Once a student grasps the foundation principles of maths, the greater the likelihood that student will excel in the subject.

The education ministry has already implemented the National School Learning and Intervention Plan (NSLIP) in order to address the performance gaps in numeracy. The education sector requires passionate mathematics educators who will assist to unmask the negative perceptions of this subject that so many of us harbour.

As we move forward to embracing a culture of sustainable development, let us remember that mathematics is a unifying force through which we can achieve this all-encompassing process. Let us celebrate mathematics in its various manifestations.

Wayne Campbell is an educator and social commentator with an interest in development policies as they affect culture and or gender issues. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or waykam@yahoo.com.