Interrupting the habit of violence

Recently, the evening news carried a story in which a suggestion was made that the Peace Management Initiative (PMI) be revived. It seems it was halted because some felt that it was not meeting its objectives. Others felt it was. As the story unfolded, viewers discovered the budget that was devoted to this initiative. The first thought that came to mind was, “You get what you pay for.” The amount was laughable.

The PMI was really established to correct a decades-old problem of neglect of the most fundamental institutions in the society – family and community. Basically, the PMI was expected to bend the trunk of a grown tree – in other words, given a basket to carry water.

The perennial cry of successive aspirants to political power is “high crime rate”. Anxiety about crime is often used to win elections. Fearmongering about rising crime has also been used, for decades, to undermine governments.

Jamaica's murder rate of 48.3 per 100,000 is the highest in the Caribbean. Also high when measured against countries like Mexico, 25.4; Russia, 8.5; and China, 0.53. The island's murder tally for 2021 has risen to 1,157 as of Saturday, October 23, according to the latest police crime statistics. This is 110 more homicides or a 10.5 per cent increase over 2020.

The total number of serious and violent crimes committed so far this year has declined by 8.8 per cent. A total of 3,850 serious and violent crimes were reported up to Saturday, October 23, compared to 4,221 for the same period last year. Some 327 rapes were recorded during the period, down from 452 last year, a reduction of 27.7 per cent.

Robberies fell from 843 in 2020 to 608 or 27.9 per cent. Break-ins fell by 14.6 per cent.

So it is murder that seems to be moving in the wrong direction. Why? My observations suggest that homicide increase is not happening at random, but that the additional violence is clustered in disinvested and structurally disadvantaged neighbourhoods that were already struggling with higher rates of gun violence before the pandemic. The violence seems to be intensely personal. Many victims knew their killers.

There is evidence, also, that national factors – stressors and the fallout from the pandemic – may have played a role in the homicide increase.

When the sugar industry collapsed in communities in parts of Westmoreland, for example, and no measures were put in place to mitigate the resulting conditions, should anyone be surprised at the resulting increase in violence? Instead, everyone seems to be blaming the pandemic for shuttering prevention programmes.

All eyes are turned to the police – a major mistake as the origins and solutions have nothing to do with the police.

The gun violence is concentrated in a few disinvested neighbourhoods. Within these neighbourhoods, the violence is even more concentrated within a small set of microgeographic locations, like particular streets.

In other countries, where relevant data is available, there is evidence that micro-level location-based interventions like rehabilitating vacant lots and increasing the number of community organisations significantly reduce violence in these types of neighbourhoods.

The Biden-Harris Administration has a comprehensive plan to address gun violence, setting aside funding for evidence-based community-based violence interventions, which also includes employment and counselling. But, even this laudable initiative is inadequate. These community interventions will treat the symptoms of violence, but they will not transform the neighbourhood conditions that created it.

The renovation of houses, vacant buildings, land, and lots in disinvested communities significantly reduce violent crime rates. This experiment was tried in Philadelphia and investigators found that structural repairs to low-income dwellings in depressed neighbourhoods were associated with a 21.9 per cent reduction in total crime. In another location in Philadelphia, a population-based case-controlled study conducted between 2008 and 2014 found that the presence of street lighting, painted sidewalks, public transportation, and parks were associated with at least a 76 per cent decrease in the odds of a homicide being committed.

There are communities in Clarendon, Westmoreland, and St Catherine, among others, that are suffering acute economic ill health. No more studies are required to prove that neighbourhoods with higher poverty and unemployment rates, resulting from systemic disinvestment and public and private sector abandonment, have higher rates of violent crime, and that income inequality within a neighbourhood is associated with higher rates of violence.

Research has also found that boys born into poverty are over 20 times more likely to be incarcerated than those from wealthy families, and that economically isolated neighbourhoods worsen these trends.

Despite all these factors, however, at the root violence is anger, and we have an anger problem in Jamaica. Anger is a signal. It alerts us that something is annoying, unjust, or threatening. When we are angry we cannot think as clearly or evaluate options rationally. We act more impulsively without carefully considering the consequences of our behaviour. When we are hurt or embarrassed, anger acts to protect our pride. This sort of defensive anger prevents us from recognising our feelings and facing ourselves honestly. We sometimes try to release our feelings by unleashing them on someone or something.

Unfortunately, striking a person physically and shouting hurtful words are what we have been taught – from infancy – as the way to show displeasure. As we grow older, we observe violence with weapons being used as a means of expressing anger and getting “justice”.

The cost to the Jamaican society of unmanaged anger is breathtaking. It is crippling the country in many ways. A critical aspect of the teacher training curriculum must be the peaceful resolution of conflicts. It must be among the first lessons taught in early childhood institutions and continued throughout the school system. The subject should be mandatory in final exams. That's how important it is.

If there is indeed a crime plan, I do not want it to be divulged on my account. But, if it is responsible for the decreases we see in rape, break-ins, and robberies, why did it not affect the uptick in murders? Everything we know suggests that the increases in homicide are occurring in the very neighbourhoods where homicide has been traditionally concentrated. We do not want to hear about police.

It is not a police problem.

It is disingenuous to throw crumbs at the most serious problem facing the nation. Poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, and violence are all first cousins.

Will the citizens in Westmoreland or Clarendon accept the fact that their livelihoods – for generations – have been lost and just go home and die peacefully of hunger? That is not human nature. Will the multitudes in the city slums – so placed to enhance voting arrangements – continue to sing party songs on their empty stomachs? We need to wise up and do what we know needs to be done – invest in our communities and our people.

Glenn Tucker is an educator and a sociologist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or glenntucker2011@gmail.com.