Is there hope for the youth?

The month of November is celebrated as Youth Month, and this year's theme is 'Evolve'. At the launch of this month's celebrations, state minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Robert Nesta Morgan underscored that the theme represents a call to action for our youth to rebrand and revise their strategies and use the platforms and opportunities presented to them to evolve in business and academic pursuits, health, and mental wellness.

These are noble ideals, but do they have the resources, support, and mindset to do so? I think not. They are hopeless.

Television Jamaica ( TVJ), through their GENZED programme, asked two questions on social media recently: (i) Given the opportunity, would you leave Jamaica to pursue your education? (ii) Outside of education, under what circumstances would you choose to leave your country?

The responses are not surprising. Some people remarked that many Jamaicans leave the country for less important pursuits; others underscored reasons such as better economic opportunities, health-care facilities, and cost of living; and, of course, there was no escaping comments on corruption, security, and the justice system.

The fact that so many young people are eager to secure an opportunity overseas is serious cause for concern, though not appalling. We encourage them to pursue higher education and gain a skill, but the remuneration is ridiculous. What many civil servants earn as a salary in Jamaica is minimum wage in other countries. Why, then, should they remain here for the sake of being patriotic? People need a liveable income. In fact, an article published in the Sunday Observer on November 28, 2011 highlighted the high rate of migration numbers — more Jamaicans are seeking greener pastures.

It is utterly disheartening that the average worker, who toils honestly, has to suffer financially due to poor management of the economy caused by successive governments. Politicians enrich themselves and their cronies and misappropriate funds — without sanctions — yet the common man struggles to make ends meet.

Let us consider, for example, the numerous discrepancies unearthed at the education ministry over the years. Thousands of millions of dollars are unaccounted for or spent loosely, yet young teachers cannot survive on the meagre stipend that they receive monthly. In fact, some are yet to receive their summer school pay. How are they to survive when they have bills to cover and loans to repay? Many of them would do well with a Ruel Reid settlement.

We know for sure that other sectors are equally affected. Just last week the Jamaica Police Federation took the Government to the Supreme Court for unpaid overtime hours dating back many years. Hopefully things will work in their favour.

The respective unions should continue to lobby for better salaries for their members as the wage negotiations continue ahead of the new fiscal year. Pressure is being put on the Government.

It is often said that crime does not pay, but apparently it pays for some. When those who are in seats of influence commit breaches and walk away with a reward instead of being sanctioned, it is clear that we have a laughable justice system. And lawmakers seem to have little interest in updating our laws because, clearly, they benefit from the current set-up.

Local government elections are pending, and our two major political parties will be soliciting the votes of the electorate. However, many young people, and even older folks, have no interest in politics as we have been scammed over the years with . In the end, it is just because we have to choose the 'better' of the two — even though they are the same — 'politricksters'.

Our youth need to feel empowered and valued. They need to see concretely how the system wants the best for them. They need meaningful work opportunities. Our unattached youth need greater social intervention. Our striving young entrepreneurs need better support.

For them to evolve, the system must first evolve. We cannot solely blame young people for moral decay when the adults, especially those of great influence, have no integrity. Let us start by fixing governance.

Oneil Madden is president of the Jamaica Association of French Teachers (JAFT) and a PhD candidate in applied linguistics at Université Clermont Auvergne, France. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or oneil.madden@uca.fr.