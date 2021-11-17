It is a Christian's duty to be vaccinated

The novel coronavirus pandemic has been the premier test of Christian resolve and responsibility in our time. The extent to which Christians have passed or failed this test is a measure of one's understanding of the Christian love, ethic, and appreciation of the concern that one should have for the welfare of thy neighbour. It is the measure of one's understanding of sacrificial love and whether the welfare, safety, and even life of the other person should matter.

When the virus first struck, almost everyone reacted with fear and uncertainty as to what the future with this unseen enemy held. It was new to the world and no one knew at the beginning what it could do to life on this planet. By the time it came to Jamaica, it had become a raging pandemic. Lives and livelihoods throughout the world were being severely impacted. Countries were locking down their borders and enacting stay-at-home policies to prevent free intermingling of citizens in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. People largely obeyed the protocols instituted by equally fearful political leaders.

In Jamaica, in the early months of the virus hitting our shores, the methods employed by the Government largely worked in stemming the spread of the virus. People conformed to mask-wearing and other protocols and we seemed united as a people in defending ourselves against an invisible, yet deadly enemy.

Human ingenuity, the diligence of scientists and billions of dollars led to the fast-tracking of vaccines. When these became available in Jamaica the response to getting the jab was robust. The problem we faced initially was that we did not have enough doses to vaccinate the large number that wanted to get vaccinated.

The sporadic arrival of doses did not help, and over time interest waned. In the meantime, the anti-vaccine movement became very active. It skilfully used social media to propagandise opposition to the vaccines. This, along with people's hesitancy to take available vaccine brands and the Government's failure to robustly deploy available doses, led to the country, in less than a month, having to dump thousands of phials that had expired.

Unfortunately, within the strong anti-vaxx movement are many Christians, including pastors.

Complacency and fatigue seem to be the dominant factors in Jamaicans' lacklustre approach to getting vaccinated. It seems like almost a decade has passed since we took the first set of measures. As such, the urgency is waning.

But, as I have warned repeatedly in this column, complacency and fatigue are the twin vectors for the continued spread of the virus in a largely unvaccinated population in any country. If you are discerning and watching how this virus operates you would have seen that it does not grow weary. You get weary at your own peril.

So what of the Christian duty in this situation? Where does the Christian stand in living up to the core of the Christian message to love God and love his fellow men as Jesus summed up the ten commandments?

When a Christian pastor or congregant rants and raves against a vaccine which has been proven to save lives or, at the very least, mitigate worst outcomes from novel coronavirus infections, what is one to make of his or her appreciation of the love commandment, which is at the centre of the Christian message? Participation in campaigns to misinform people about the nature of a life-saving vaccine is not only cruel, but is specifically an unchristian activity which must be severely condemned.

Such activities lead to the loss of lives. Those who know better – and one would expect pastors to – prey upon the gullibility of people who rely on their leadership for guidance. Those who are misled propagate the falsehood and a vicious cycle sets in, causing people to get sick and die from the virus. It is even worse when misinformation is predicated on conspiracy theories and asinine philosophies about the mark of the beast or any end-time prophecy which has no basis in legitimate Christian literature.

What is at stake here is the practical application of one's belief. One often finds in the practice of religion that there is often a great gulf fixed between that which is vocalised and that which is actualised in the cut and thrust of daily living. The pandemic has brought this to the fore in very clear ways. It has shown up the confusion that persists in the minds of many and has laid bare the lack of appreciation for what Christian discipleship is all about.

What I would say to Christians is weigh the facts – which are abundant – and then weigh the odds between the benefits of vaccination and the likelihood of getting COVID-19 and perhaps dying from it. On which side of the grave would you prefer to be? Use the brain that God gave you and act wisely.

Gain some self-righteous anger at the profound mental agony that the virus has placed on people's lives, especially our children, many of whom are in mental pain and whose educational prospects have been severely cauterised. For a change, use the same tenacity and fervour with which you protest against the vaccine to encourage others to take it. I make no judgement about your religious belief, but the God that you claim to know and serve would want you to be on the side of the truth in service to a greater humanity in this time of peril. Dogmatic beliefs make no sense in a time of great peril.

Let us use the brains that God gave us and stop sitting on them with an assumed righteousness that bears no reality to the love you should have in your heart for your neighbour.

It is the Christian's duty to be vaccinated and to guide others on the same path.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the books Finding Peace in the Midst of Life's Storm and Your Self-esteem Guide to a Better Life. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.