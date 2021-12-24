It's Christmas Eve

It is that time of year when the Christ child competes with good old Santa Claus…ho…ho…ho!

In a real way, the spiritual aspect of the Yuletide season takes a back seat as commercialisation and hedonism take centre stage. Here in Jamaica, many come home for an “irie” Xmas, enjoying the sun, sea, and sand among other esses.

This year, Christmas 2021 comes with many misgivings and apprehensions. There is the dreaded novel coronavirus that has been spawning various variants, the latest of which is the Omicron, which like the proverbial Sword of Damocles hangs over our heads. Already, this latest strain has been identified here in our beloved homeland and there is the prediction that by mid-January 2022 we may well see a dramatic spike in infections.

Secondly, the ever-present cancer of crime that has embedded itself in the Jamaican psyche will bring much disappointment to many as the wide range of criminal activities pervades the socio-economic landscape —s from motor vehicle theft to burglary, robbery, praedial larceny, grab and flee, hold-ups, you name it. It is that time of year, unfortunately. Of course, the most frightening side to this picture is the spectre of bloodletting as murders continue to spiral, surpassing previous startling statistics.

There was a time when the Christmas season would see a kind of ceasefire among warring factions, but from all indications, reprisal killings, family disputes, and domestic violence, among other factors that lead to brutal acts of violence, will still be competing with the spirit of peace and goodwill to all mankind. And, despite the many reassurances from the police, individuals including motorists, pedestrians, and shoppers should be extra careful out there.

One very worrying trend in the country, which becomes even more nerve-racking at this time of the year, is the number of motor vehicles on our roads. With so many vehicles on the roads, we have already seen an alarming increase in crashes and fatalities caused mainly by speeding, reckless overtaking, and just plain downright selfishness and indiscipline.

Driving through red at the stop light, selfishly boring through thick traffic, and refusing to give another motorist that well-needed “bligh” are so commonplace these days, as more and more crass, illiterate (yes, many drivers out there don't know “A from bullfoot”), as well as uncaring individuals are getting behind steering wheels. Moving around in one's motor vehicle has become a veritable nightmare. Do be careful out there!

In the meantime, for us old-timers, Christmas is a time for much reflection. Indeed, many of us continue to yearn for the “good ole-time Christmus”. Thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic and crime, we can no longer go a-carolling. People would get up early on Christmas morning, take a stroll down the street, and pause to sing carols to their neighbours.

I recall once, as a student at Church Teacher's College, which was then Mandeville Teachers' College, in the late 1960s a group of us braved the very cold weather, which that Manchester capital is famous for at this time of year, to go carolling. On reaching below the quarters of a well-liked lecturer we decided to serenade him with We Three Kings at his window. Well, apparently he did not wish to be so disturbed that early in the morning, and we were doused with a wickedly cold bucket of water. Needless to say, it turned out to be all in good fun as he later disclosed that it was not so much the well-intentioned gesture that startled him but the quality of the singing.

Meanwhile, I have so many pleasant memories as a youngster growing up in Montego Bay. Of course, Christmas Eve was the big night for us kids as we would get dressed up in newly bought clothes and shoes (no barrels then). For us boys, especially, it was a special thrill because our parents would ease restrictions on what time we should return home. In other words, there was no curfew.

St James Street and Charles Square (Parade), now renamed Sam Sharpe Square, were the most popular spots to converge and have fun. Interestingly, back then, the only popping sound came from fire crackers (squibs and Big Boom) interspersed with brilliant rockets of starlight ascending into the air.

I well recall the story about a young country bumpkin, who, as he entered the square and saw the Christmas tree, shouted with delight, “Momma, look pon di moon pon stick”, in reference to the star atop the tree.

In those halcyon days, there was an intermingling of people from all strata of the society. That was where you “buck up” on a friend or family member you had not seen for a long time. Many Montegonians who lived abroad would look forward to enjoying the camaraderie and nostalgia brought about by the Christmas spirit. Nowadays there is much selfishness as well as self-centredness, and with the advent of the COVID-19 protocols all that type of human interaction has to be put on hold – such a pity.

But, perhaps the most memorable aspect of Christmas then was the focus on giving and sharing, especially with the less fortunate. And, in those days, being kind to a neighbour or stranger was not just a publicity or public relations stunt, it was genuine altruism.

Realistically, many of us older ones will have to come to terms with the fact that Christmas will never be what it once was. Today, materialism is the order of the day and the me-first mentality has taken over.

Lest we forget, even as the festivities come to a climax this weekend, there are many, especially in the inner-city tenement yards and poor rural dwellings, that will look on with sadness, hunger, and even some amount of anger as, for them, prosperity is a bad word that is as elusive as a feather in the wind. For them, their Christmas carol may well be Santa Claus, do you ever come to the ghetto?

Against this backdrop, this writer would like to urge everyone to not only give love on Christmas Day, but also provide some food and succor for the less fortunate among us. Even as we gorge on the ham and other delectable meats and desserts, let us remember the less fortunate and bring them some good cheer. That, after all, is the true meaning of Christmas.

Yes, it is Christmas Eve. I wish for all my readers and Jamaica Observer family a blessed, safe, and memorable Christmas 2021.

Lloyd B Smith has been involved full-time in Jamaican media for the past 45 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica where he is popularly known as the Governor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lbsmith4@gmail.com.