Jamaica: A violent Christian country

A 29-year-old woman is killed by her spouse.

A 14-year-old woman is stabbed to death by her 21-year-old lover.

A man is shot and killed by his best friend.

A double murder in Portland.

All in one week!

While we wait for this week's murders, here's another statistic to whet your appetite: In 2020 Jamaica had the highest homicide rate of 46.5 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in Latin America and the Caribbean. With more churches per square mile — 2.4 churches, according to the Guinness Book of Records — Jamaica is undoubtedly a Christian nation. Some 60 per cent of the population are Christian.

Guns, knives and machetes are not in the habit of killing people. Obviously, people kill people. Jamaicans, like other people, have the same desires — money, sex, a pleasurable life. Some have inner restraints, due to genes, good social bonding from family, education, etc and, despite exposure to a violent culture, manage their anger and violent tendencies to become good, responsible citizens in society. Even without the benefit of good cultural influences, some of us do care a little about what sort of person we want to be; it's called self-awareness — sadly lacking in many Jamaicans. Proactively we try to be more confident and more receptive to people. Our decisions and actions define habits which become our character traits and the core of our moral identity and, because we are aware we coexist with others, we try to be helpful and respectful to others.

So why is there so much violence among Jamaicans? Mostly gifted and hard-working, Jamaicans are highly indisciplined, whether on the road or socially. They don't call if they are going to be late for work, and don't return telephone calls. (My Member of Parliament doesn't return my calls. He should set a better example.)

And some Jamaicans are damn lazy. Try finding workers to work on your farm. They are too busy hustling with the tourists in the nearby tourist town. Typically they have a party-all-day mentality and they glorify violent lyrics. One particular song's has lyrics to the tune of: “So the AK stay bwoy head buss like bomb bay. Kill boy inna Church when the pastor a pray. Murder our likkle bredda pon yuh funeral day. Cut the new born throat...”

Quiet introspection takes a back seat to rambunctiousness and physicality. That's why tourists love us. Outwardly, Jamaicans are, indeed, nice, but offend them at your peril. The Jamaican psyche doesn't bode well for an exemplary moral character.

A paper, 'Violence and religious conviction' by Caroline Golubski, published by Georgetown University, USA, in 2010, analyses the relationship between violent crimes and the intensity of religious beliefs across countries. The study looked at religiosity in three ways:

1) self-identification as a “religious person”

2) frequency of religious service attendance

3) membership in a religious organisation

Self-identification as a religious person and membership in a religious organization both had a positive and statistically significant relationships with violent crimes. Frequency of religious service attendance is the only measurement that had a negative relationship with violent crimes. Religious communities may have lower crime rates, not because of religious conviction, but because of social bonds formed through religious participation. Higher proportion of the faithful may not be enough to deter violent crimes.

While it may not be true to say religion causes criminality, it at least shows that a population's adherence to a religion does not reduce levels of socially unacceptable behaviour. But we have to accept the fact that religious countries tend to have more wars, higher homicidal rates, higher levels of corruption, more rapes, more teenage pregnancies, and more abortions.

A belief in God by faith consoles whether He exists or not. We cannot prove that God exists or does not exist, but the belief undoubtedly consoles without the benefit of evidence or reason. Your beliefs define your vision of the world. They dictate your behaviour and your emotional responses to other human beings. Believers may be more likely to resort to antisocial behaviour because of a tendency towards irrationality; acting without reason and without the critical and sceptical way of judging true or false beliefs and right and wrong. As for Non-Believers, they don't lack a moral compass as believers claim. It is, in fact, the opposite. They believe in being good to others for the sake of being good, not out of fear or because of the promise of a reward.

A curious phenomenon (another record for Jamaica which is by no means enviable) is the proximity of those dens of iniquity — the rum bars. Like churches, Jamaica is reported to have the highest number of rum bars per square mile. While the morally deprived get hopelessly drunk, the rum companies are laughing all the way to the bank. That's the nature of the beast, my friend. Bible thumpers and rum boozers — uneasy bedfellows in the best of times — presumably seek comfort in their own unique ways. Some find comfort in churches, others drown their sorrows in rum bars — escape routes for 40 per cent of Jamaicans with personality disorder (a tongue in cheek reference to the late Freddy Hickling's study in 2013 on personality disorders in Jamaicans).

As for the mothers whose daughters have been murdered, we offer comfort and compassionate gestures. Believers assure us that they are now in the loving arms of God. However precious these gestures are, I doubt they will offer any form of solace. They won't measure up. For life has no design, no purpose, no evil, no good, nothing but pitiless indifference, says Professor Richard Dawkins, evolutionary biologist and atheist.

Dr Ethon Lowe is a medical doctor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or ethonlowe@gmail.com.