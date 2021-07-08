Jamaica is our home

Comedian Russell Peters once said that Jamaicans never try to be anything other than Jamaican, even when overseas. He gave examples of other nationalities trying to speak like us, wear our colours, and finding it cool to be surrounded by us while we are rarely anything other than our very Jamaican selves. He is correct, and this kind of observation shows that Jamaicans, at home and abroad, have a deep love and appreciation for this country.

We are a people of instant gratification. We want things to happen now. We want to see changes immediately. In our minds we have been waiting for too long for things to work properly. How does this work and how are solutions implemented when problems are deep-rooted and have been allowed to settle in for decades? I see across social media the annoyance, disappointment, and anger with what can be seen as ills plaguing this country, whether it be our road network or crime or problems in hospitals. There can be no disagreement with the fact that many of the systems within the country need to be addressed with urgency. What begs to be asked, though, is: What gets priority? How does one choose what gets fixed first? How does one come to grips with the fact that financial resources are limited, especially in a pandemic, and as such everything cannot happen all at once?

At times, I assume out of frustration, the argument is made that if politicians steal less then the country will have more money to take care of the needs which are not being met. There is no doubt in my mind that corruption is real and is a scourge on our society and that of most developing and even developed nations. However, has anyone stopped to check how much it costs to bolster security forces after nearly all aspects of these entities have been ignored for decades? Can it all happen in a year or even five? What is the financial cost to fix hundreds of miles of roads, including drainage, which currently does not exist on many roads? How does a Government balance the need to get the roads fixed properly against the fallout which comes from using outsiders to do the work, with the hope of getting longer usage from these roads before repairs are needed again? Could it be more than an issue of corruption at play? There are many such questions which need analysis and unemotional discussion devoid of political bias.

These days, when social media is flooded with the anger and disappointment around the ills in our society, it is easy to think that there are many among us who really hate Jamaica. But, no, Jamaicans love Jamaica and want nothing better than for our island home to move forward and build back even stronger after this pandemic. How do we do it? Slow and steady and piece by piece is the way to go, and we have seen the Government working to fix many of the problems. But how can we help as a people? How do we make it about us?

Is it possible that we stop throwing garbage in our drains which then causes blockage? Is it possible we all become informers and give up the criminals whether we know them or not? Is it possible for us to stop leaving older family members in our emergency rooms so that people who are genuinely ill can access services without our doctors and nurses being overwhelmed? Can we open ourselves to conversations and ideas without colouring them with a green or orange hue? If we could begin showing our love for this country in new ways then I believe we could all work together to make Jamaica better in a shorter time frame.

Natalie Campbell-Rodriques is a senator and development consultant with a focus on political inclusion, governance, gender, and Diaspora affairs. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or ncampbellrodriq@gmail.com.