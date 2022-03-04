Jamaica's fickle patriotism

Outside of Jamaica's attainment of Independence on August 6, 1962, the only other times in living memory that there has been as dramatic a surge in patriotism or nationalism were the country's qualification for and playing at the 1998 World Cup football tournament and when Usain Bolt and a few of his teammates achieved record-breaking glory at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Not even when the Edward Seaga-led Jamaica LabourParty (JLP) took on the Michael Manley-led People's National Party (PNP) in the late 1970s and early 1980s with respect to what was perceived or propagandised as a communist takeover instigated by Cuba's revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, who had become a close ally of the PNP comrade leader Michael Manley, was there any overwhelming patriotic push. Indeed, what may have been perceived from a distance as fear of communism was more a case of bread-and-butter issues.

It was the cowardly middle- and upper middle-class citizens who fled the country in droves, taking their wealth and expertise with them, and those who remained bunkered down and secretly armed themselves to defend their lives and properties. This most certainly was not patriotism, but more a case of personal survival.

The fact that Jamaica's borders have never been threatened by outside forces and the pitiful fact that the country continues to be a willing 'scion' of the British monarchy have not helped to drum up any overwhelming sense of patriotism among the citizens.

President Mia Motley's relatively recent move of leading Barbados into republican status triggered some amount of patriotic uptick, but this soon dwindled, especially after Prime Minister Andrew Holness's lukewarm and somewhat dismissive response to the issue.

Now that this island nation is about to celebrate its 60th anniversary of political independence, it is expected that there should be an upsurge in patriotic zeal, but will this happen in a real way or will it just be another case of “forget your troubles and dance”?

Patriotism has been described as “the feeling of love, devotion, and sense of attachment to one's country. This attachment can be a combination of many different feelings, language relating to one's own homeland, including ethnic, cultural, political, or historical aspects. It encompasses a set of concepts closely related to nationalism and mostly civic nationalism”. In this vein, we have seen where our sports, music, and cuisine, in particular, have generated some amount of national pride, especially among Jamaicans in the Diaspora.

The pity is that, in Jamaica, we have allowed the American influence to overwhelm our ethnicity to the extent that Halloween and Thanksgiving have become staples on our social calendar, while our so-called musical genres have been, in some instances, watered down or bastardised. Then there is the sad state of affairs with respect to so many of our young people who have embraced North American norms, while shunning their 'Jamaicanness'.

The prevalence of skin bleaching among young black Jamaicans coupled with the penchant to twang are further examples of what I would unrepentantly describe as acts of betrayal with regard to our regrettable low-keyed quest towards patriotism/nationalism.

As to the matter of symbolism, we are indeed in a perplexed state. This writer is yet to understand why successive political administrations have not seen and appreciated the need to change our archaic and irrelevant coat of arms, which in no way reflects Jamaica as an independent, sovereign state. Two Indians (Arawaks?) and what appears to be an alligator or crocodile? Give me a break!

Another issue that is impatient of attention is the way in which we treat the national flag. To begin with, there should be no yellow in the flag, but there continues to be a prevalence of the Jamaican flag — especially those made in China — with a yellow X, which should in fact be gold.

I am publicly calling on Culture Minister Babsy Grange to address this matter forthwith and have it properly dealt with before August 6, 2022.

At the same time there remains very little respect for the Jamaican flag. Many years ago, banker Don Crawford, under the aegis of his now-defunct Century National Bank, introduced a programme in schools which saw flag-raising ceremonies being held and homage being paid to the Jamaican flag as well as the reciting of the national pledge. It is time that the nation's corporate leadership revisit this initiative, which is one way of reinforcing lasting respect for one of our revered national symbols.

Then, too, I always feel a sense of shame and pain when the national anthem is played or sung at a function. Many Jamaicans do not know the words and ignore the protocol of standing at attention when it is being sung by staying in their seats or just getting on with whatever they were doing, in a most callously disrespectful manner. What is even more vexing is that inserted “boom”, usually followed by laughter, especially at the National Stadium, when the anthem is being sung. What is the meaning of that 'butuish' expression?

Even as extensive preparations are being carried out to mark this special 60th year of Independence, it behosves the Holness Administration to devise and launch a campaign focusing on generating patriotism, with emphasis on engendering a greater level of respect for our national symbols.

As G Schochet, founding member of the Center for the History of British Political Thought, stated in the International Encyclopedia of the Social & Behavioral Sciences: “Patriotism is about political allegiance (and, of course, loyalty), commitment, and dedication. It means love of one's country or nation and is one of the oldest political virtues.”

I always get goosebumps when I see how Americans react to the playing or singing of their national anthem. Why is it that we lack such patriotic fervour? Is it because we have not been able to fully appreciate the blood, sweat, and tears our forefathers expended to get us here?

In a recent Bill Johnson poll participants were asked: “Would Jamaica be better off today if it had remained a colony of Great Britain?” The results were as follows: men, 51 per cent agree/24 per cent disagree; women, 45 per cent agree/27 per cent disagree. Enough said!

Lloyd B Smith has been involved full-time in Jamaican media for the past 45 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica where he is popularly known as the Governor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lbsmith4@gm ail.com.