Keep the issues in perspective

It is imperative that journalists from the print and electronic media keep things in perspective at all times.

While I am not a journalist, I have an interest in Jamaican current affairs having lived in the country 32 years ago. Having moved overseas, I continue to keep abreast of the country's affairs, in that, as a preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ, it's vital for me to follow what's happening around the world despite how off-putting it may be at times.

RIPPLE EFFECTS

I understand that the media, particularly print, sell newspaper copies based on sensationalism, but authentic facts still do matter. What took place on that Sunday evening of October 17, 2021 is a very dark chapter for Albion Road, St James, Jamaica. The ripple effects of which reverberates across the 144 square miles of the land of my birth, and beyond; only time will tell how long this will last. As such, every journalist has a responsibility to keep the grisly tragedy in perspective to avoid sensationalising what is a serious issue, and reporting without facts.

What the so-called minister did was horrific; it's not a true reflection for one minute of the Christian church. I am cognisant, being a pastor for more than 45 years, that many Jamaicans and other nationalities, including some media representatives, are increasingly becoming anti-church, anti-Christianity — a growing trend in many parts of the world.

BAD APPLES

Matthew 7: 17-18 tells us: “Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit” (KJV).

There are bad apples in every walk of life, in every organisation in Jamaica and around the world. Yes, there are bad apples in church ministries, in the legal profession, in the medical profession, in politics, in the police force, in the education profession, and yes, in journalism, to list a few. However, that is not to say everyone in the aforementioned professions is bad. In this context, a bad apple is defined as someone who creates problems or causes trouble for others. In particular, a member of a group whose behaviour reflects poorly or negatively and affects or influences the remainder of the group (see Psalm 26:1-5).

MANIPULATIVE

It seems to me that the late pastor Kevin Smith was calculative and manipulative of the membership of the church, and whomever he came in contact with.

He took selfies with prominent people to gain credibility. Some may not have known him but out of courtesy stood alongside him for a photo op. He calculates doing so would give him status, that's why he posted them on his Facebook.

Significantly, people seen in photos with him should not be tainted with his conduct. For instance, the photo with the former prime minister of Jamaica kissing him does not necessarily mean she knew the dark side of the man. The young Jamaican athlete who took a photo with him may not have known his tendencies and agenda.

The lesson everyone should learn from this sad episode in our history is, be careful with whom we associate and keep company. A life lesson I learnt as a child growing up in Trelawny.

The religious ministries and institutions that might have ordained him or certified him with degrees had no knowledge of the dark side of that man that came to light on October 17. The press needs to be careful about the perspective it places on this matter.

I have the God-given honour of leading a Christian university with six colleges here in Canada. To that end, even though I have a capable and efficient team working with, we cannot guarantee that one or more students will not become rogue in the future, neither can any other renowned university globally, in that, human beings are fallible and no one can predict the future.

To my knowledge, no religious organisation or institution has any operational control over him or his congregation. It is evident that he was not accountable to any governing (rligious) institution.

THE FALL

“How you are fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! How you are cut down to the ground, you who weakened the nations! For you have said in your heart: I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God; I will also sit on the mount of the congregation. On the farthest sides of the north; I will ascend above the heights of the clouds, I will be like the Most High” (Isaiah 14:12-14 NKJV).

Lucifer – another name for Satan – was the brightest of angelic beings, yet he became rebellious and God threw him out of heaven with other angels. Good people can easily become evil if pride gets into their hearts and controls them.

Pride, which caused him to become Satan, was Lucifer's downfall.

My question in all of this is: What about the current and former members of this cult-like organisation? Is the government ensuring that everyone who was a part of that institution has access to counselling?

Is the press doing all it can to help these people get counselling to deal with the shock and emotional, mental, and psychological trauma of those involved?

The Christian Church has bounced back from countless dark periods throughout the its history, for example the Jim Jones darkness in the 1970s, and I am confident that this too will pass.

Lenley Newland is vice-president of Covenant International University & Seminary with responsibility for the Canada region and director general and dean of chaplaincy for the Ontario, Canada, campus. He is also an author and a member of the Intel board of directors.