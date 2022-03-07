Kicking the can down the road

Vladimir Putin has good reason to wear a constant smirk on his face. As the bad-boy bully he is calling the shots and getting his way. No one wants to confront him — no one — that is, except Volodymyr Zelensky, whose name has become synonymous with courage and defiance.

Putin has unilaterally decided that the independent sovereign state of Ukraine should not exist, that all of its 233,000 square miles belong to Russia and he has unleashed the might of his powerful military to enforce that claim. In unequivocal bully talk, he declared last Thursday that he is open to talks with the Government of Ukraine, provided all his demands are met. Some talks!

Putin has disregarded all internationally accepted rules of military engagement. Residential buildings, schools, and hospitals have been targeted, and thousands of civilians, including women and children, killed.

He has not hesitated to deploy cluster and vacuum bombs that are banned by international treaties. Russian missile strikes landed dangerously close to the largest nuclear power facility in Europe and could have made the Chernobyl disaster look like a small bush fire.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance fidgets in its helplessness. Putin has said to it, “If yuh think yuh bad, put yuh foot over yah so.” Ukraine is not a member of the alliance and therefore it has no treaty obligation to intervene directly, even to institute a no-fly zone over Ukraine's sovereign air space at Ukraine's request. It is, perhaps, thankful for that because it is mortified that confronting Russia would lead to a nuclear war with incalculable consequences.

Putin is prepared to challenge the foundational basis for NATO's existence and to call its bluff. The build-up of nuclear weapons, primarily by the US and Russia, was legitimised on the doctrine of Mutual Assured Destruction (MAD) — an acceptance that the large-scale deployment of these weapons would be so devastating to all combatants that they would never be used and their only real purpose was to serve as a deterrent to each other.

In rattling his nuclear sabre since the Ukraine war started, Putin seems prepared to challenge that orthodoxy as well. NATO member countries have no appetite for war. Putin, however, loves a good fight.

The decision by President George W Bush in 2001 to terminate the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty left Russia unfettered in building up its nuclear arsenal. Today, Russia has more nuclear weapons than all of the NATO member countries combined. The one who strikes first may well be crowned the nuclear heavyweight champion. The US has reason to be scared, having allowed complacency to set in after the end of the cold war.

A report released last month of a study conducted by some of America's top physicists and nuclear experts concluded that, “US systems for intercepting intercontinental ballistic missiles cannot be relied on to counter even a limited nuclear strike and are unlikely to achieve reliability within the next 15 years.”

Putin has made it clear that overpowering Ukraine is not his only objective. He wants NATO and its military installations out of Eastern and Central Europe altogether. If Ukraine is conquered, the Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are next in line. These are all NATO member countries. What will NATO then do in relation to the Article 5 collective defence provisions of its treaty?

Putin has gone so far as to warn Sweden and Finland that they, too, will face military consequences if they decide to join NATO. US Senator Lindsey Graham expressed the hope that some brave Russian with more testosterone will help them out and find a way to assassinate Putin.

NATO hopes that the unprecedented economic sanctions imposed by the western allies will so destabilise the Russian economy that Putin will be forced to back off of Ukraine.

Backing off is not in Putin's DNA, and sanctions will not penetrate his obvious mental state. He reckons that the allies cannot do without Russia's energy supplies and the fact that those have so far been excluded from the sanctions encourages him. The spike in oil prices resulting from the Ukraine crisis increases that income flow.

The impact of the sanctions is not likely to upend Russian politics. The Russian ruble has been severely devalued, interest rates have doubled, inflation has spiked, and the stock exchanges remain closed, but these don't necessarily translate into political turmoil in a country like Russia. It is adept at suppressing public discontent and controlling the flow of information. Prominent dissidents are easily incarcerated or mysteriously demised. Major social media platforms have been shut down. A new law instituted last week criminalises with up to 15 years imprisonment the publishing of information about military activities that are contrary to official statements. Putin would have carefully studied what happened to Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife in Romania. He is not out to leave himself careless.

Repelling Putin's ambitions is neither risk-free nor costless, but kicking the can down the road is not much of an option if the road ends in a cul-de-sac.

Bruce Golding served as Jamaica's eighth prime minister from September 11, 2007 to October 23, 2011