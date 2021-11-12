Leadership: A journey

A visionary leader and huge inspiration to aspiring leaders, Senator Kavan Gayle has been serving as the president of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) for over a decade, having taken up the post in November of 2007.

As head of the nation's largest and most renowned trade union, Gayle brings a unique style of leadership to the organisation, which has won him success over the years. He rejects the common perception that leaders are born not bred, noting that leadership is a process and no one is ever really born a leader; instead, one grows and develops leadership qualities through influence and experience.

Reflecting on his own process, he recalled that he was a shy individual in the early stages of his life; however, he emulated his role models and developed himself over the years through the inspiration he received. There is no doubt, therefore, that Gayle identifies as a leader who motivates and inspires by creating, maintaining, and developing his team every step of the way.

Notably, he believes that leadership is neither an event nor a mere occasion, but rather a continuous journey. He likens this to his ongoing tenure as president of the BITU, noting that over the years he has worked continuously to influence the behaviour he wants to see. The president rejects the need for and the use of force, power, and manipulation.

In sharing the key to his leadership style, he said, “I articulate a vision, I express where we ought to go…set clear purposes and values...” Aspiration is paramount in one's quest for leadership, the senator revealed, noting that one must first create the mindset, then formulate a vison of where they want to be and what they want to achieve.

Having served in the organisation for quite some time prior to his election as president, he recalled that it was always a dream of his to serve in this capacity. Going back even further, he spoke to the eagerness with which he approached the organisation, having been inspired by the likes of former presidents of the BITU such as Hugh Shearer and Dwight Nelson, among other leaders who motivated him and have been a driving force behind the type of leader he is today.

Gayle recalled that one of the most crucial points of his leadership, and for the organisation, was when trade union's began moving into the hotel industry. He noted that, as a young leader, steering the organisation in the right decision as it sought to take on multinational businesses was challenging, as he needed to ensure he had the support of not just his seniors, but all stakeholders. He said that strategising, as well as being able to articulate his strategy, was what allowed him to pull his team together. He revealed that it is this continued approach to many other feats that has afforded the organisation the opportunity to yield such great results.

Additionally, the trade union president emphasised the importance of vitality in a dedicated leader — one who sticks to the task regardless of the obstacles that may arise.

Reflecting on his journey, he reiterated the importance of identifying role models, leaders who can mentor and motivate. While this is a crucial aspect, he also highlighted the significance of charting his own path, researching and understanding the job, and employing an open and flexible approach.

Gayle also expressed the view that, “The leader is not defined by just power and authority, but by the quest of being flexible and being able to build relationships.” He revealed that he has an open-door policy within the organisation as it is important that the voice of every team member is heard and their needs are met.

“Once people become comfortable with you, they know that you are inspiring, and you tend to motivate,” he says. It is this approach, he said, that allows for greater understanding and efficiency within the organisation, as well as effective leadership.

He also identified clear articulation of one's vision and careful delegation of responsibilities as key factors to being a successful leader. “One of the things that I've stayed away from is emotional arguments, no matter how hard it may be, you might have to be firm, but respectful,” Gayle added, as he emphasised the need to build trust and respect among team members.

Hard work, tenacity, focus, and continued application of strategies and vision are they keys to which Gayle attributes success. He emphasised that there are always lessons to learn, something to take away from each day, and these lessons are learnt through continuous reflection.

Over the next decade and onwards he hopes to continue making his contributions to the nation and serving the BITU as its leader.

He also revealed that there are certain personal goals that he has set for himself with regards to inciting a change in the dynamic of the nation's economic environment as the world of work continues to change. Additionally, he said he is focused on the promotion of “policy changes that would effectively and positively impact on the working class in Jamaica”.

Gayle regards leadership as a risk; however, he believes one must be dedicated to the position if they want to inspire and motivate others to follow them.

He emphasised the importance of having a role model — emulating their good traits and learning from them while being able to understand and make a distinction between their leadership style and one's own style.

“The thing about being a leader,” he said, “is to be able to intellectually stimulate others, be able to articulate to ensure that others listen to you, ensure that you have a vision, and to be able to motivate at all times.”

He shared advice on how to ensure that this is made a reality for those who aspire to lead, inspire, and motivate: “Leadership, effective leadership, or transformational leadership, is not an occasion, it is not a destination you get to being a leader, but it does not stop there. It is a continuous journey that you have to pursue, and you have to adapt, and you have to be flexible in dealing with changes that you may encounter.”

Jacqueline Coke Lloyd is founder and managing director of Make Your Mark Consultants. She is a transformational leader, coach, organisation and people development specialist, and national productivity ambassador. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or jackiecokelloyd@gmail.com.