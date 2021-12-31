Let's begin to have the real conversations in 2022

Lockdowns, curfews, soft vaccine mandates, job losses, education at a standstill, and an entertainment industry obliterated are the most prominent memories I have of 2021 as the last few hours wind down.

Many businesses are faring worse than most COVID-19 patients, lifting their heads to catch some air when measures relax, only to be decapitated by increasingly confusing rules.

The divisive messages from authority figures have blurred lines which should never have been touched, some of which will be a struggle to redefine. Freedom of speech and body autonomy are terms we romanticise when we are playing “activist”, but we will soon find that undermining those two cannot be done in a vacuum, and once you disable them they become impotent.

The loss from having the nation's children out of proper school for the entire year will be the topic of many debates in years to come, and the biggest damage will be measured in degrees of upturned noses at the antisocial behaviour we are right now in the process of cultivating. School is not only about academics, and those of us committed to alienating the children from their peers will soon learn that communication skills are learnt through communicating, and the ability to successfully navigate group dynamics can only be learnt through consistent immersion in groups and reinforcing healthy habits.

You can scarcely negotiate with a youngster who comes to rob you right now. How do you think you will fare with the next crop of children who haven't had the benefit of experiencing or participating in any type of conflict resolution? Many will read this and feign ignorance, choosing mock annoyance at me for stating the facts in acknowledgment of the obvious reality.

Empathy has always been something we are better at speaking than doing, and this past year has made it clear that even the empathy we speak are just borrowed speeches intended to pass us off as humane.

In moments like this, when I despair, I lean on the hope inspired by Dr Renee Rattray, CEO and founder of TEACHGood | LEADGood, who, through a succession of education programmes in collaboration with both the public and private sector, has shown us repeatedly what our children are capable of and what a bit of nurturing can coax out of them. I also love it when she teams up with associate professor of science education at Teachers College, Columbia University, Dr Chris Emdin, for the Science Genius project, which uses popular music/culture to motivate students.

If I am going to speak about my wishes for the coming year, I would rather deviate from everything that could easily make me panic and run for the hills and, instead, highlight the work of Nicole McLaren-Campbell, educator, entrepreneur, professional speaker and author, who helps prepare students for college. Her track record in achieving good grades ergo placements and even garnering scholarships is something which should be made accessible to all, and I invite the Good Samaritans who constantly offer to buy me wigs to, instead, contact Nicole and sponsor a student who can't afford the service.

Shelly-Ann Weeks aka Dr Sexy Ann or The Period Lady has persisted in helping to alleviate period poverty despite all the setbacks of school closure, among other inconvenient measures imposed. I invite all the people offering me make-up and clothes as cure for my “poor style” to instead donate sanitary napkins and menstrual cups to women and girls who are forced out of commission for a few days every month simply because of their biology and economic status.

It is high time for us to invest in real solutions instead of the catchphrases and punchline Band-Aids to which we seem to be attracted. We need to let go of thoughts and practices which do not serve us and stop applying “correlation isn't causation” to every aspect of our lives.

If our traditions of homophobia lead us to threaten the lives of passengers on a gay cruise and that ship is diverted from our shores, we must understand that the passengers are humans with families, friends, co-workers, loved ones, and associates who value them and who will warn against visiting our island. We must start making the connections between our repulsive behaviour and our outcomes. It is not practical to sit in a chamber of commerce meeting bemoaning the loss of tourists or throwing blame at the all-inclusives after you made it clear to your base, pandering politicians, that you didn't want tourists.

In 2022, let us have a real conversation. Let us discuss the fact that we are limited by our refusal to admit casino gambling owing to the dictates of a body of churches, each of which have their own raffles and bingos and are exempt from paying taxes. Let us begin by simply having the conversation. Then let's change all that.

I hope for you and yours that 2022 will be the best year ever!

Tanya Stephens is an international singer/songwriter and citizen of Jamaica.