Let's get the answers on the COVID-19 vaccine

Freedom… is only possible by constantly struggling for it! — Albert Einstein

History is replete with men who, in their lust for power and driven by greed, have devised amazing schemes to enslave their fellow men. Many have, in that quest, developed regimes and alliances that have outlived them and become, in some instances, dynasties of enslavement that have lasted for generations. Some are still with us today. Many of our fierce wars and battles of recent recorded history are the result of these regimes and alliances.

A validating example of this premise is the journey of our forefathers from the continent of Africa, through the middle passage, depositing them in what is now called the Western world; the Caribbean and the Americas (north and south). They struggled with hard labour, blood, sweat, and tears to attain the freedoms we enjoy today. They paid a great price.

Freedom should therefore be our most prized possession. It should never be surrendered, but passed on as a precious gift to our children and our generations to come.

Even our religious experience validates the premise. YHWH, he God of the universe, gave his son, Yeshua (Jesus), to pay the ultimate price to bring true and total freedom to mankind everywhere. Freedom, even in spiritual things, has come at a great price; hence, we must treasure it.

Many of us have seen, through the media, the pressure, injustice, and pain, suffered by people around the world still enslaved by evil regimes. A few of us have witnessed it first hand through interaction with citizens of these nations.

We who have tasted freedom have no desire for anything else. Hence, we protect and cherish our freedom and do not take lightly any attempt to rob us of our freedom. We, the children of slaves, are very sensitive to any shadow of possible entrapment under the guise of development or global advancement as we do not desire to be in bondage again to any. Who the cap fit, be warned!

Those in our generation consumed by lust for power, control, and greed are conscious of this sensitivity and will attempt more subtle ways to gain the objectives of their nefarious intentions. They often subscribe to a philosophy that “the end justifies the means”, so anything goes. They will put bait and expect us to bite it slowly or warm us in cold water in order to dull our sense of flight, like the proverbial story of the frog who doesn't jump out of a pot of boiling water because it gradually heats up and he adjusts to each temperature change.

We can see it in some aspects of globalisation; change of monetary systems to cashless indicating that it is for security measures, need for identification in order to resist terrorism, and also better for disease control. These excuses are all about maintaining power and wealth in the hands of the few, for the control of the many.

The favoured tool of evil men to gain control and oppress people has always been and continues to be fear enveloped in lies and deception. We are familiar with that successful tactic.

Fear has for decades trapped our nation by garrisons, dons, gangs, and guns. The trained eye, historians, wise minds, and the spiritually sensitive know that the sign of fear-induced actions on a society is the indicator that something sinister, with the aim of control, is coming. The pattern has been consistent from beginning with the fall of man in Genesis. You will be controlled by whatever or whoever you fear unless you overcome it.

COVID-19 has gripped the world in intense and prolonged fear. The question has to be asked: Is it by man's design, by chance, or by God?

Because of my reliable contacts with the God side, I can tell you it is not His modus operandi. If it is not God and it is clearly too structured to be chance, then it is the work of men with a clear intent. Regardless of the who or what is behind it, once fear is driving it evil men will always follow behind it to use it. Fear is never the problem; it is what is behind it. Look out!

The 'what' always has a defined 'who' — the originators who designed it for their desired outcomes. Simple examples are crime rings, such as the mafia and drug cartels we see internationally. In our local history, political ideology led to political tribalism, which produced garrisons that have now morphed into a donmanship culture, increasing gangs and all types of nefarious activities. There is always a defined force behind fear.

When you carefully examine COVID-19 and its development, if it is not by design in its origins, but chance, then at a minimum some forces have decided to use it to advance their agenda. It is clear that careful thought and abundant resources have been engaged in a process to control people — driven by media hype, systems control, and manipulation of processes. It is made obvious by the efforts to shut down and shut out any other voices, views, or opinions that do not conform to the projected narrative.

Notwithstanding who is behind it, the thing that is creating the fear in the society must be seen as a common enemy. So too are the originators and those who are using it for their own ends. This you can soon tell as it becomes evident the ones who are benefiting the most from the maintained fear. The benefactors of fear often invariably mobilise their machinery to intensify the fear as it affords for greater levels to advance their agenda.

The fear-gripped world, devastated in many ways by COVID-19, has been waiting with bated breath for a promised vaccine solution that would end the nightmare. The world is now hearing from the same source that the vaccine will have little immediate effect and as such all restrictions remain, because it will require multiple vaccinations for the majority of the population. This raises many questions that need to be answered, not least of which is the integrity of the voices, and especially when they have sought to silence any other view, except their own — even when those opinions are from among their own ranks and scientific associates.

The question of motive looms large. Confidence in leadership can only come from honesty, transparency, openness, truth, and dialogue. Anything else can never be trusted and gain support from the people.

Vaccines have a place

First, let us define medically what a vaccine is unless there has been a recent change. It is preventative inoculation to confer immunity against a specified disease. This is the standard of determination. Whatever does not fit that definition cannot be rightfully called a vaccine.

Vaccines are not new; they have been used for a long time, some with eventual good effect. In the early stages there were serious casualties and side effects. With time and increased knowledge and management we have reaped the benefits.

The fact is, any alien substance injected into the body is always potentially dangerous, even when it can eventually help. Hence, great care, research, and proper testing must be done for its use to accomplish the intended purpose.

More so, the element of time is critical. Time must be given to properly test and prove a vaccine's side effects. Human beings are not guinea pigs to be objects of potentially harmful trials as if they are expendable. Human life is sacred and must be treated as such by all. Those who do not reverence human life cannot be trusted.

Truth be told, proven alternative medical solutions are available to treat COVID-19, so no need of rush vaccinations, and thereby produce human casualties. Evidence is now the restrictions of the AstraZeneca, one of the better and less risky than others being proposed having been made of substances of unknown effects.

The disappointment to a world that is expecting inoculation against a virus is hearing something contrary as the current reality. The long-awaited vaccine gave people hope that it would bring an end to restrictions and restore normalcy. The providers and the World Health Organization (WHO) are now saying even with the vaccine persons can still contract and transmit the virus. Naturally, this raises questions that must be asked and answered truthfully. In a free democracy, this is essential. It is an individual right entrenched in our constitution and supported by our Christian values that full disclosure of information be known to make informed choices, particularly concerning one's health and any injectables into the body.

Some critical questions to be answered are:

• Are each of the injectables proposed a preventative inoculation against the novel coronavirus? If not, why not? If it does not, and allows for infection and transmission, then can be defined as a vaccine?

• Which ones are and what is the purpose of others?

• What are the contents in each brand from each source?

• What are the known or expected effects and side effects?

• What are the possible long-term effects, since no one knows having not tested it?

• Some of the injectables are new technology not used on humans before. Is it true to your knowledge that a shot may be necessary every year and possible altered for mutating strains?

• Why are we imposing these injectables wide scale when there are so many uncertainties surrounding the later possible effects, especially when existing medication can control and so prevent the injection? Would this not allow for proper testing without human casualties?

These, for starters, are a few of the questions our national leaders must answer upfront, or at least open for debate. The people cannot be asked to inject into their bodies what they do not know, with both short-term and long-term side effects unknown, especially when the action is irreversible. Such action would be irresponsible and leaders who expect it would have to be so considered. The people need answers to these and other questions now.

There are some of us who still believe that the body is a great, unique, and amazing construct by an all-wise God. It cannot be bettered by men. Therefore, the best wisdom is to corporate with it, support, and strengthen its natural order, not plan to reorder, transform, deceive, direct, or reconfigure it. Such action will create internal conflict with possible very negative effects.

Let's be careful of those who are mindful yo ignore established medical procedures. Let's be mindful of those who are willing to subject you and me to untested or low-tested medications. Be careful of those who think they are wiser than their creator. These usually belong to a group of freedom takers or freedom infringer, against whom we must always be diligent.

Rev Al Miller is pastor of Fellowship Tabernacle.