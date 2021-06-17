Lisa Hanna's agenda?

It is old news that Lisa Hanna has an agenda. Her pronouncements inside and out of Parliament are testament to her personal world view that anatomy and biology do not matter. Her May 9, 2021 article in the Sunday Observer gives the impression that she is deeply concerned about the horrific case of gang buggery of a 13-year-old girl in St Ann, as we are, and all must be. But Hanna, I believe, has exploited the trauma of a child to advance her own political agenda, and may even end up normalising sexual perversion.

Both rape and buggery are prohibited acts under Jamaica's criminal law. Both rape and buggery, whether consensual or non-consensual, are not to be promoted nor encouraged. Both rape and buggery grievously harm any Jamaican citizen who practises and/or is a victim of these acts. Both are heinous acts, most especially towards children.

Both the definition of rape and buggery in law are anatomically specific under Jamaican law. Rape is the non-consensual penetration of the female genitalia by the male genitalia. These genitalia are part of the human reproductive system. Buggery is the penetration of the anus of either a male or female by the male genitalia. The anus is not a sexual organ. It is part of the excretory system. The phrase 'anal sex' used by Hanna is a misnomer; it is biologically and anatomically incorrect. Jamaica's laws against rape and buggery, however, are correct, based on truth and are certainly not archaic.

Hanna ought to know this. But this not her focus; politicking seems to be.

Her real agenda comes into clear focus when she calls for “modernising” laws and injecting “fairness” and “honesty” over the buggery law and that it should be changed. She is in favour of the repeal of the buggery law to falsely treat anal penetration as equal to vaginal penetration.

If Hanna is serious about honesty, she would admit that the evangelical and Christians groups who supported retaining the biologically accurate definitions of rape and buggery were in the majority of those who presented to Parliament (nearly all churches in Jamaica), while the others in favour of ignoring anatomy were in the minority.

The evidence of Hanna's internal confusion continues. She began her piece claiming a dilemma between 'holding to moral values' and choosing to repeal certain laws. She then exposes herself by citing the decision by the People's National Party (PNP) founder and National Hero Norman Manley to ban trade and travel with apartheid South Africa. She said, “He stood for what is right.” Dear, Lisa Hanna, right versus wrong is the definition of moral values.

Legislators can only legislate morality; morality which must be grounded in truth and reality. Morality does not change with the fancies of human beings. Therefore, law must not change, except unless truth is brought to bear upon it. Law cannot be brought to the level of the convenient and usual. Because depraved men and women choose to engage in certain activities is no reason to change laws based on truth and human flourishing.

Hanna claims that she wants to be responsible to “future generations” and act for “the long-term best interests…of children”. Among the best things that Hanna could do are:

(i) add her voice to the call for the fullest extent of the law to be taken against perpetrators of the evil acts done to any child victim, including the 13-year-old girl in this case;

(ii) ensure that resources are continuously made available for victims to receive good counselling and care;

(iii) affirm the truth and reality of biology and anatomy, and refrain from confusing children, or any member of the public for that matter. The female genitalia is different from the male genitalia and the anus is not a sexual organ.

Philippa Davies is an attorney-at-law and advocacy officer for Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or jchsadvocate@gmail.com.