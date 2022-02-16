Losing locks in lock-up

Wednesday, February 9, 2022, after waiting with bated breath, the nation finally received word of the legal ruling/opinion by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on the alleged assault of Nzinga Candace King while in custody at Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon back in July 2021.

The first two recommendations from the press release from the ODPP are the ones that I consider overall to be most consequential. They read as follows:

1) That no criminal charges be laid against the female officer in respect of allegations made by King involving the removal of her hair. We concur with the Independent Commission of Investigations' (INDECOM) findings on this issue.

2) That no criminal charges be laid against the male police officer pertaining to allegations of assault occasioning bodily harm concerning the arrest of King for failing to wear a mask in public, disorderly conduct, and abusive language. We concur with the INDECOM finding on this issue.

Along with the press release, there was also a report released by the DPP's office which details the grounds upon which the DPP, Paula Llewellyn, came to make the legal ruling on the matter that she did. Essentially, the report highlights discrepancies between the police's account of what transpired and Nzinga King's account.

Additionally, it also weighs heavily on the accounts of four witnesses; two of them detainees at the Four Paths lock-up during the time that King had been detained, and the other two being two of her schoolmates.

There is also the matter of forensic evidence gathered from locks of hair found on the premises of the lock-up which verified the locks to be that of Nzinga. This was done through DNA testing.

One thing was clearly determined here, and that is that King's hair was removed at the lock-up. The question marks that came to my mind however, after reading the report, was the explanation given for how King's's locks were removed. The report proposes, largely through the two detainees' account, that King pulled out the locks from her head herself.

In an interview on Dionne Jackson Miller's All Angles radio programme, DPP Paula Lewellyn remarked, after reading over the witness reports of the two detainees, that it appeared that King removed her locks by popping them out. As somebody who wears locks, I have to question if the removal of the locks could have be done so easily without the use of a sharp implement such as scissors or a knife? If these were baby locks (the early stages of the matting of locks), or faux locks (false locks essentially sown onto one's natural hair), or even someone with very soft, loosely curled hair, then, yes, this might be possible. But in the case of King — somebody who had purportedly been growing her locks for all of her life, some 19 years, and with obviously coarse and overtly African textured hair —, this seems somewhat dubious to me, I have to say.

For most locks wearers who have been growing their locks for years, attempting to yank out one's locks by tugging and yanking on them would result in significant scalp trauma, to say the least, if not a bleeding and lacerated scalp. And King did not seem, in any way, to have exhibited any signs of this upon her release from the lock-up.

We have quite a few professionally trained lockticians/hair technicians that could be consulted on this matter, I dare say.

On these grounds, it is much more likely to me that her locks were removed with a sharp implement, most likely a pair of scissors. Which would then give rise to the question: Was Nzinga able to avail herself of a pair of scissors under the prevailing lock-up conditions, or did somebody else cut her hair?

Then there is the matter of duty of care while in a lock-up. If indeed King engaged in yanking out her own locks over the course of two days, while in detention, as indicated by the detainee witness accounts, why was she allowed to do this undisturbed when clearly inflicting personal injury to herself?

The police on duty at a police station are ultimately responsible for the well-being of all detainees at the station, and as such, ideally, King's purported self-mutilation should not have gone unobserved by them if regular checks of the lock-up were made.

In fact, ironically, I had anticipated from the various investigations in this matter, and especially from INDECOM, that an argument would most likely have been tabled that the police were impelled to trim King's locks after assessing her to be a suicide risk, and in keeping with carrying out their duty of care mandate.

Lastly, but not necessarily of negligible significance, is that there seemed to have been much reliance on King's fellow detainees in the drafting of this report. What then makes their account of what transpired at the lock-up more credible than that of King?

All said and done, the findings of this report have undeniably taken me by surprise.

Michael Barnett is a sociology lecturer in critical race theory at The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, and a board member of the National Council on Reparation. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or barnett37@hotmail.com.