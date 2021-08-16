Making it safe for children

THE euphoria of the Summer Olympics has almost evaporated in the face of this third spike of the novel coronavirus. Once more, our hospitals are overcapacity and health workers are stressed out. The past week has brought news of over 60 deaths and hundreds of new cases. In response, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced earlier curfew hours and new gathering numbers.

We feel it for the bereaved families, those of two of my cousins included, but there is also an invisible but heavy blow to our country that could have dire repercussions — the extended closure of schools.

While some families have connectivity and supervision for their children, there are many more who do not have such facilities. We are hearing stories of younger boys being recruited by gangs and girls being sexually abused. One domestic worker says she has seen little children in her lane smoking ganja.

For many children school is their only safe space. What's more, some get most of their nutrition at school and the only listening ear they may be their guidance counsellor. I remember taking a walk through Frog City some years ago and coming upon an area with an old desk and a rusty chair on the dirt floor enclosed by zinc. I was told that this was the study room. In what kind of environment are our poor children being raised during this pandemic?

Just as places of business have established strict protocols for staff and visitors, the same can be done for schools. It is not easy, and we do not envy Education Minister Fayval Williams for the challenge she is facing; however, this is a national emergency, which threatens the nation's future.

We are encouraged to know that over 60 per cent of our teachers are now vaccinated and trust that more will do so during the current blitz. I recall that we were not able to register our children for school without presenting vaccination certificates. The school did not say that vaccination was optional for our children — vaccination was mandatory. And nowadays one must have a food handler's permit to operate even a cookshop. These are matters of public health.

Thousands of vaccines are arriving throughout this month. If the vaccine resisters decide that they will not take advantage of this scientifically proven life-saving protection from COVID-19 we hope that the Government and private sector will help us to find a way to get our schools reopened. It will require masks, constant sanitisation, and smaller groups, maybe even outdoor classes. However we do it, we owe it to our children to keep them safe, nourished, and educated.

Kudos to Shirley Pryce

There are over 57,000 household workers in Jamaica, many of whom had been recently laid off when the COVID-19 vaccines were scarce. Now that vaccines are available, president of the Jamaica Household Workers Union Shirley Pryce has been appealing to household workers to get the vaccine. Employers should give household workers time off for this. Pryce was heard on the news urging, “Get the vaccine! Protect yourselves, protect others, protect your jobs.” Bless her for her leadership.

National chorale's ministering

The National Chorale of Jamaica, conducted by Winston Ewart, brought melodious comfort to their fellow Jamaicans with their 'Celebration of the Resilience and Unity of the Human Spirit', held at St Theresa's Church during Independence Week. Custodes and their representatives lit candles of remembrance for those in their respective parishes who had succumbed to COVID-19.

Celebrants were Anglican Archbishop Howard Gregory, Roman Catholic Archbishop Kenneth Richards, and Father Walter Dorsey.

Joining the choir were talented children from Central Branch, Excelsior and Jessie Ripoll primary schools. Gratitude to the sponsors and to Maxine Brown and Paulette Mitchell for an inspiring programme.

Olympic glory

What a gift it was to have the Emancipation and Independence holidays so we could immerse ourselves in the Tokyo Olympics and glory in our athletes' performance. They did not disappoint, earning nine medals — four golds — and beaten only by superpower nations in track and field.

Congratulations to Elaine Thompson-Herah for her double-double, winning the 100m and 200m twice; to 4x100m gold medalists Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson and Brianna Williams; and Hansle Parchment for his smooth win in the 110m hurdles event.

Regarded by many as our Tokyo Olympics MVP, Shericka Jackson stepped up to the plate after Stephenie McPherson's injury to also win bronze in the 4x400m relay as well as the 100m sprint.

Diminutive Megan Tapper showed her big heart and personality as she copped the bronze in the 100m hurdles, and Ronald Levy also took the bronze in the 110m hurdles.

Hansle Parchment shared the heart-warming story on social media of the Japanese volunteer who assisted by lending him money to catch a taxi for his semi-final. He returned to repay her, present her with a Jamaican souvenir shirt, and show her the gold medal that he earned. The story went viral and was carried in The Washington Post and on CNN.

Farewell, friends

We recently said farewell to fashion designer Verna Doeman, business and sports leader Alva Anderson, and public relations pioneer Keith Brown.

The elegant and witty Verna Doeman had a small shop serving her faithful clientele with panache. Verna and her team turned out beautiful designs and were ever patient and reliable. After a bout of illness, relieved customers welcomed her back about four years ago. It returned suddenly, leaving us stunned but grateful that such a gracious lady walked our way. Condolence to her family and her staff who are soldiering on and deserve our support.

Alva Anderson was nothing short of a genius and, as head of the Rural Electrification Programme in the 70s, changed the lives of thousands in Jamaica. As chairman of National Housing Trust over two different political administrations he piloted programmes to make housing more affordable, particularly through the Inner City Housing Project and the Special Benefits Programme for persons with disabilities. He was an astute businessman, mentor, and sports all-rounder. He frustrated his friends with his domino prowess and earned an Oxford Blue in boxing when he studied there. He was a dedicated supporter of the boxing board, believing in the difference it could make to the lives of our young men. Our condolence to his beloved family.

Keith Brown was the first president of the Public Relations Society of Jamaica (PSRJ) and was part of the team to introduce the Caribbean Labour Journal alongside communicator and PRSJ Past President Berl Francis, Dr Noel Cowell and Bentham Hussey. Past President Elaine Commissiong recalls his penchant for professional development, while Lois Grant hails his partnership with Michael Barnett, creating the famed Heineken Startime. Keith was also a devoted member of Stella Maris choir. We were awed when Keith and brother Leroy Brown shared the terrifying story of their survival of the Kendal crash. Give thanks that they were spared to serve their country so well. Our condolence to Leroy and the rest of the Brown family.

