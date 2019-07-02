Martin Henry: A man among men

The sudden death of Martin Henry has shocked the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), family, as you could well imagine. Martin showed no visible signs of sickness, as he was a man who was always at work, rain or shine.

You didn't have to know him personally to be in shock, even days after his passing. Some colleagues experienced sleepless nights, some had strange dreams, and others who worked with him daily and closely are now trying to come to the realisation that he is not coming back.

Thanks to Pat Eves McKenzie, who provided well-needed grief sessions to the staff and colleagues.

But they were warned, two months ago Martin gathered his staff and colleagues, like a hen gathers her chicks, to announce that he would not be returning in September 2019 because we was taking early retirement. He was given an early departure, instead, to join precious souls who have gone before him.

In this column I have decided pay tribute to Martin from the veranda of UTech, by sharing some of my own reflective thoughts, and the thoughts of some close friends and colleagues, on the kind of man Martin was and the impact and contribution he made at the UTech.

Space will not afford me the opportunity to say everything.

I write because of him

When I joined the Faculty of Education and Liberal Studies at UTech, in 2006, I became colleagues with Martin Henry — a man I had only admired from a far off through his columns in The Gleaner. At that time I did not know much of him.

After a few days in my new space I enquired about the man with the familiar face sitting in the corner across from my section reading the newspaper. Somehow I had met him before but could not connect the dots that it was the same Martin Henry from the newspaper. It was when I was told it was Martin Henry I thought to myself, one day I will write in the papers just like him.

It took me a few weeks before I approached this easygoing, quiet and focused man to discuss how I could become a writer like him. I remembered expressing my interest in becoming a columnist for the newspapers and he said to me, “Find an interesting topic that you are passionate about and write about it.”

As a young lecturer at that time, I curiously asked, “But I how do I find something passionate every week to write about?” He smiled and responded, “Don't think about the frequency, just keep reading, listening, and thinking and you will find material.” He warned me not to be giving the readers everything, but to write enough for them to want more.

When my first article came out years later, after countless unacknowledged submissions, failed attempts, frustrations and disillusionment, Martin beckoned to me as we crossed paths on the campus, “I noticed you are taking over the Jamaica Observer” (with his usual proper use of the English language and diction). I smiled and responded, “Thanks to you.” Today I write because of Him. Writing is hard work — at least for me — and sometimes I can't be bothered, but Martin's death has invigorated me. He did it for 30 years, it must have taken something special to do that. I will continue to write because of him.

A man in love with promoting research and publication

Professor Stephen Vasciannie remembers Martin as the man who “...made a major contribution to the life and work of the University of Technology, Jamaica. From his position in the School for Graduate Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship at UTech, Martin worked with colleagues to promote the collective output of the institution in several ways”.

Professor Vasciannie further remarked, “He was the chief organiser of the university's Research, Technology and Innovation Day, the editor-in-chief of our Journal of Arts, Science and Technology (the JAST), and most recently took up the challenge of guiding our university press through its fledgling stages.”

Dr Hope Mayne recalled how passionate he was about Research, Technology and Innovation Day and would leave no stone unturned from planning to implementation with his team. She added that she remembers him as meticulous, forward-thinking man who maintained a high standard of work ethic.

A man among men

Senior lecturer in the School of Technical and Vocational Education at UTech Rachelle McFarlane met Martin at church at age 17, and to her surprise, when she arrived at UTech in 2005 she met and was impressed by the same man she knew as a teenager. He was consistent in his personality and character as he was always pleasant and talkative when in the mood. Rachelle remembers him as “a true man; one personality at church and the same personality at work. He was a man... who could not be bought or sold. A man who, in his inmost soul, was true and honest. A man who does not fear to call sin by its right name. A man whose conscience is as true to duty as the needle to the pole. A man who will stand for the right though the heavens fall.”

Professor Vasciannie, too, expressed this sentiment, describing Martin as a “sensitive man of integrity”.

Associate Vice-President, Graduate Studies, Research & Entrepreneurship at UTech Dr Paul Ivey agrees, “Martin was a man of integrity whose actions were informed by moral principles.”

A man of precision

I spoke with Professor Felix Akinladejo, one of Martin's close colleagues and friends, and he told me that Martin was a man of precision; he never muddled things up. Professor Akinladejo remembers his ability to listen to all the complaints, no matter how long and complicated they sounded, and then he would wade through the complaints one by one, step by step, in the quest to find solutions. He is always solution-oriented but doesn't like argument, at least he cannot be accused of picking one, but he respects opposing opinions and sees it as the Opposition's entitlement, while sticking to his point whether right or wrong.

Ivey recalls Martin Henry as a model of clarity and precision in his thinking. He deployed logic and marshalled facts to support his opinions.

His fellow Gleaner columnist Morris Cargill had tremendous challenge finding fault with his reasoning in his columns. So Cargill once said, “The problem with Martin Henry is that he thinks too damn much!”

A man of humility

“Martin was a treasure and best-kept secret. He embraced diversity and inclusiveness as all our voices were heard as we prepared for the events”, said Dr Mayne.

McFarlane, who became his colleague, also had him serve as her editor. She said, “Given that I knew him outside of work, I said, 'Why not ask him?' So I asked and got a resounding yes. I shared the draft of my first publication and he provided comprehensive feedback and encouraged me to submit it also as my first contribution to Research, Technology and Innovation Day in 2017. Since then he has reviewed my articles and papers. Some I followed through on, some I decided it was too much work. He would sit me in his office and give full lecture on following through plans, even in difficult times. But he was easy to talk to and willing to make time.”

Dr Paul Ivey, in his reflection, added, “Martin was not a man that was given to hype... he took his 'office' as citizen seriously, and spoke his truth with clarity, logic, precision, and objectivity without putting on airs or claiming to be a celebrity… and yet he was the genuine article!”

Will we miss Brother Martin, Bro Henry, Mr Henry, and Martin? Yes, we will, but he has left a rich legacy at the University of Technology, Jamaica, and for that we are proud to have worked with him. Walk good, Martin!

Henry J Lewis is a lecturer at the University of Technology, Jamaica, School of Humanities and Social Sciences. Send comments to the Observer or hjlewis@utech.edu.jm.