Would political parties in Jamaica benefit from a new position in their hierarchy called master of chaos? Hear me out on this one.

Political dominance in Jamaica is cyclical; it has been so for decades, and seemingly will be so in the future. While in power, the trend has been that party members do not pay as much needed attention to the politics and administrative obligations of the party, but focus more on the governance. In Opposition, the result of this action becomes apparent with the lack of administrative work coming to the fore more than ever.

Exhibit P, which is currently playing out in our political landscape, is a prime example. It is akin to maintaining a car. The car will run well for years with little or no care, but after a while the signs of wear and tear will take their toll. A regularly serviced and maintained car of the same age takes a while longer to show wear and tear. So, too, political parties need to tend to the business of their entities even while in power to prevent chaos during the downtime.

There are those who would argue that a party's general secretary is to be the one to ensure that the administrative wheels keep turning at all times. Theoretically this is so, but is it practical when the holder of this position is usually also a Member of Parliament and/or a minister? The idea of the general secretary not being an MP and/or a minister has long been argued but not made actionable by either party, and I understand why. Nonetheless, a solution needs to be found and implemented because good governance in a democracy needs a strong, stable and sensible Opposition. It needs Opposition that is not in chaos and not at loggerheads over what even the blind can see is nonsense which is often self-serving and lacking in vision.

Natalie Campbell-Rodriques is a senator and development consultant with a focus on political inclusion, governance, gender, and Diaspora affairs. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or ncampbellrodriq@gmail.com.