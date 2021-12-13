Memories of a true Jamaican Christmas

My little son is eager to hear about the Christmas happenings in Jamaica as he attempts to compare it with his new American homeland. I had promised to give him the story of Christmas as I experienced it as a child. However, I explained that he needed to be patient as I prepared him for the journey. To start, I needed to give him an idea of Christmas as per the birth of Jesus Christ and the folkloric inclusion of the jolly old Santa Claus in the proceedings. Finally, he ought to at least have an understanding of the traditional significance of Boxing Day.

I needed him to relax while I set the table. He has exhibited impatience with my historical ramblings in the past, always prompting me to get to the point.

But here goes.

Christmas is a Christian holiday and is supposed to represent the time of the birth of Jesus Christ. Christians worldwide celebrate this momentous day on December 25 of each year. The holiday goes by several names such as Yule (Anglo-Saxon), Noel (French), Navidad (Spanish), Natale (Italian), amongst others.

So Christmas Day signifies the birth of our Lord and Saviour as recognised by the Christian religion. The timing of this occurrence has been accepted and celebrated by many other cultures and religions. However, many scholars attempt to muddy the water as to the exact date of the birth of Jesus. The late December date is seen as a throwback of Roman culture honouring the rebirth of the sun after the winter period. The inference is that Christmas, as is celebrated in the West, is really a pagan holiday. Other mentioned birth dates for Jesus are in March, January, or sometime in June.

But does it really matter if we are indirectly celebrating a pagan holiday in the name of the sun or the Son of God? Maybe not; after all, aren't we all sincere in honouring this great person sent to save the world? So what if it is not the correct date?

Then we have to contend with this mythical character affectionately called Santa Claus. This gent is a carry-over from the third century patron saint of children and sailors, a monk named Saint Nicholas. So he is this man that is supposed to travel from the wintry North Pole to bring gifts to children in the wee hours of the night before Christmas Day. The Santa Claus moniker was said to have evolved from the Dutch term Sint Nikolaus, shortened to Sinter Klass.

While the concept of Santa Claus and similar personas were widespread throughout Europe, it seems the Americans took it to a new level. Images of Mr Claus became a significant part of the Christmas celebrations in New York City from where they spread to the rest of the world. The story of his knowledge of all children's wishes, his travels with reindeers from the North Pole, his elves, and his filling stockings with gifts slowly took hold globally. The Americans and Canadians were instrumental in developing the current visual of Santa with his red and white clothing, flowing white beard, and jolly ho-ho-ho personality.

Still, many are now at odds with this foreign or European concept of a kind, white man bearing gifts. It is suggested that these stories have been used to brainwash our children and smack of neo-colonialism.

Again, I ask the question: Does it really matter? Does it really hurt our children? I personally don't think so, or maybe I was hurt and didn't know. But, I must say I felt fine with the story as a then seven-year-old.

Boxing Day is another of the holidays said to be of Roman origin, with its related pagan underpinnings. The holiday was earmarked for the day after the birth of Christ. However, it gradually gained prominence throughout the British empire. Boxing Day is celebrated on December 26 and is a part of the Christian celebrations honouring St Stephen.

The box depiction is supposed to have originated with the early customs of alms boxes in the Church to collect donations for distribution to the poor at Christmas. It was also associated with the tradition of certain skilled workers in Britain presenting their clients with a box at Christmas, seeking a celebratory donation for work done during the year. I have also heard a story that during slavery, the slave masters would pack leftovers from their Christmas celebrations in boxes that were then distributed to the slaves.

Whatever the initial reasons for this holiday, I never did see the Church or individuals giving out gifts to the poor on this day. Today, Boxing Day is just another holiday that adds to the Christmas festive season and, as the elders would say, a day to relax, rest, and eat up a storm.

As Christmas approached, one could discern the changed mood of the villagers and in the general populace. Everyone was happy for a variety of reasons. Some because of the time away from work and the extra money in their pockets. Others in anticipation of the coming days of merriment. The village bar and the square were packed every night. Villagers would drink copious amounts of white rum and play music from the 'duke box' or their transistor radios.

There was also a marked change in the weather. The mornings had intense fog emanating from the nearby Rio Cobre. At the same time the cool, Christmas breeze would blow through the Rio Cobre gorge in the evening and throughout the night. There was the constant sounds of 'fire-clappers' and the intermittent roar of the occasional 'thunderbolt'.

There was also a marked difference in the happenings in our kitchen. Christmas called for several priority food items. My mother would have raisins, prunes, and even cherries soaking in wine and/or rum for an extended time to prepare for the baking of Christmas cakes. I say cakes because sometimes up to five or more cakes are baked for the season.

Not to be outdone, our helper would bake her own Christmas pudding, pone, or toto in the old kitchen. She would bake her mixture in a covered dutch pot on a wood fire and put some of the coals on the cover of the 'dutchie'. I think they called it 'hell a bottom, hell a top'. To us children the resultant product rivalled the Christmas cake. We would hang around the baking processes and lick the discarded cake mix on the spoons or in the mixing bowl. Raisins and prunes were also fair game.

Then there was the traditional Christmas ham. Mummy Budhai would get a pig's leg and have it properly seasoned. She would cut away the excess fat and then slice and embed the meat with cloves and pimento. I faintly remember the meat being tied by strings or cords. At first, the leg would be hung in a kreng kreng and smoked over the coals in the old kitchen. Finally, maybe after a day or so, it would be decorated with pineapples, glazed, and allowed to bake to perfection.

Please don't hold me to this recipe. I was just a kid, and this is my memory.

Another must on the menu for Christmas was the sorrel drink. The sorrel is a relative of the hibiscus plant, usually harvested in December, and is a Jamaican staple during the Christmas season. Unfortunately, it was not always readily available. It sometimes had to be backed up with the ever-present rum punch with plenty of 'spirited' eggnog in reserve. The sorrel drink was a source of competition amongst the various households. At the end of the season, some of the villagers would declare which home had the most excellent sorrel drink.

Another feature of the Christmas Day feast was the usual baked chicken and its sidekick rice and peas. However, the famous ingredient at Christmas was the gungo peas and not kidney beans for reasons unknown to me. I suppose Jamaicans wanted a change from the usual rice and kidney beans, which had pride of place on every Sunday dinner table throughout the year.

A clear indication to us children of the impending approach of Christmas was the arrival of a Christmas tree. My mother worked at Alcan Jamaica, and every year the company distributed Christmas trees to specific staff members. But, unfortunately, I don't think these trees were available in Jamaica and maybe were brought in from Canada.

My mum had just purchased her first car, a Hillman Humber, and we were bundled into the vehicle for a shopping trip to Kingston. The Matalon's had just opened the first of their mega-supermarkets called Brooks Shoppers Fair, located on Washington Boulevard. This was the first supermarket of its kind in Jamaica.

Brooks Shoppers Fair was a First World affair and had a large parking lot, shopping carts, and wide aisles. We kids would ride the carts up and down through rows stocked with Christmas offerings.

My mother purchased about £20 worth of groceries, and we had a trunk full of Christmas necessities. At times she would disappear, which I now suspect was to buy toys for us kids. She was very much aware of the limitations of Saint Nicholas so she had to make sure our Christmas stockings were adequately stocked with toys.

I remember how we would try to stay awake every Christmas Eve night. We wanted to greet Santa Claus and Rudolph and open our presents right after the stroke of midnight. But, try as we might, we always fell asleep. Gifts were never put under the Christmas tree as that would put a dent in the story that Mr Claus would come visiting.

So we would awake the following day to see our stockings filled with tidbits and wrapped presents under the Christmas tree. We were pretty upset because we had missed Santa Claus again. We wanted the sight of him kissing our mother under the Christmas tree, which was sparkling with lights and decorations. But, we quickly moved on to searching our stockings and opening the presents under the Christmas tree.

This was a time of great suspense as we were unsure what Santa had in store for us. I was always reserved as to what he would bring for me. I was told that the gifts were linked to my behaviour during the year, and I knew that I failed the well-behaved test many times.

However, I would get various toys, including a yo-yo with lights and different motorised vehicles like a police car, fire engine, and G I Joe army figurines. I could now throw away my milk box truck as I now had the real McCoy.

Then, of course, my sisters would get their customary gifts of dolls and dolly house items. The dolls were Caucasians, and you could see them busy combing the long, straight hair of their new wards (and then we wonder at Jamaican women's penchant for Indian hair attachments…sigh)

One Christmas I was given a full cowboy suit with gun and holsters, a sheriff's badge, and a boot with jingling spurs. There was even a lasso to hang from my mop stick as I rode around the yard. My cap gun had a barrel that revolved and was accompanied by ammunition rolls. When I was fully dressed in my cowboy garb, I was the envy of every boy in the village.

We boys took our cowboying seriously and would play at it intermittently throughout the day. Of course, we would want to play at night too, but then there was the small matter of duppies to think about. I would be fully attired in my cowboy outfit from early morn because, as the new sheriff in town, I had outlaws to hunt and fair maidens to rescue. I had plenty of ammunition, so my gun was always ready to dish out justice.

However, there was a slight problem with this gift.

Because I was half Indian, I would generally team up with a family of Indians in the village and play the role of an Indian in our cowboy and Indian game. I had to smile as I remembered how we Indians would terrorise the local cocks for their tail feathers. After all, what was an Indian without an assortment of feathers in his headband? The gift of a cowboy outfit was welcomed but out of place with my role in the game. I had to change sides, much to the dismay of my fellow Indians (and then we wonder at the Jamaican youth's penchant for guns…sigh).

Boxing Day was another day of fun and joy for us children. After an early breakfast of Christmas Day leftovers, we would go to the Alcan Sports Club, which hosted a small celebratory staff party. Before going there we would drive through the town of Linstead, which showed remnants of the recently concluded Christmas Market, now popularly called Grand Market.

It seemed that the market extended over the entire town, with vendors selling all kinds of cheap toys and scrumptious food. Some of our friends from the village would be there with their parents. So we got the opportunity to run around for a while. We would consume large amounts of peppermint candy, drops, grater cake, pudding, home-baked patties, and ice cream.

Christmas in Jamaica are among the best memories of my childhood. One day I hope to take my son to Jamiaca during the Christmas holidays so he can experience the 'niceness' of a Jamaican Christmas, especially Grand Market.

Rohan M Budhai is a tax consultant, writer, and history enthusiast. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or mariobudhai@yahoo.com