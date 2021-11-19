Being male is a matter of birth. Being a man is a matter of choice. – Edwin Louis Cole

Discussions surrounding men and manhood are usually rooted in a negative space. The issues men experience are usually not given much attention and space. Perhaps this is of our own doing since masculinity and maleness are clothed in a rough and tough exterior.

As a society we should not disregard the concerns impacting and affecting men. We ought to take every opportunity to improve the relationship between both sexes instead of perpetuating a climate of gender inequality.

Men's issues are real and must be deliberated in a safe space. These issues include masculinity; manhood; health, including mental health; paternity leave; boys' underperformance in the education system; gender-based violence; crime and violence; the feminisation of the education system; and improving the relations between genders.

Unfortunately there are those who still question why we need International Men's Day (IMD), given that we live in a patriarchal world. However, IMD provides us with a great platform to take part in a global conversation about manhood, masculinity, and other issues. The day also affords us the space to promote positive expressions of masculinity; highlight the importance of positive male role models for our boys, and promote gender equality.

IMD should be an occasion for inclusiveness. It's also an opportunity to recognise men who do not fall into traditional manifestations of masculinity.

Today, November 19, the global community pauses to celebrate men in over 80 countries, including the US, Canada, UK, Singapore, Australia, India, South Africa, Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Hungary, Malta, Ghana, and Moldova.

The theme for 2021 is 'Better relations between men and women', and the aim is to highlight the positive values men bring to the world, their families, and communities. Focus will be placed on six main areas – promoting positive male role models; celebrating men's positive contributions; focusing on men's health and well-being; improving gender relations; improving gender equality; and creating a safer, better world.

This year IMD will rely heavily on various social media platforms to engage the public and disseminate information, given the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and the social and physical distancing that must be observed. Undoubtedly, there will be webinars, virtual conferences, and campaigns.

Gender Socialisation

Perhaps the time is now to have a conversation surrounding what masculinity is. The construction of a Jamaican masculinity is more than rigidity of the phallus. This message is difficult to get across in the Jamaican space. One just has to listen to the lyrics of the popular deejays with their skewed perception of masculinity and manhood.

A society that does not appreciate and highlight positive male role models runs the risk of retreating into a state of disorder, embedded in a sea of toxic masculinity which inevitably will erode good family life.

Societies need to widen the discourse surrounding men's issues in order to achieve better relations between men and women. At times the conversation regarding men's issues seem too academic – tucked away in a privileged space. The dialogue, however, must involve the narratives of more men – from the man who wipes the car windscreen at the intersection to the university professor; from the farmer in the rural area to the male who lives in the inner city. There must be a realisation that multiple masculinities exist and that the input of a cross section of males is critical for the State to create policies, programmes, and plans necessary to address issues affecting all men.

Unfortunately, the only time the spotlight seems to be focused on men is at a crime scene. Indisputably, men are the perpetrators of most crimes. However, in order to address this, more private-public social investment must occur, especially in marginalised communities where men are at risk. Sadly, the education system continues to fail our men as the issues of male underachievement and under-representation continue to plague the global education system.

The Way Forward

When we think of gender equality, immediately, the discourse shifts to the protection and promotion of women's rights. This attitude reflects the inequality of gender in our thoughts and beliefs and, therefore, is problematic.

Boys in particular require positive male role models in order for them to excel in their academic pursuits. As males, let us celebrate International Men's Day in a paradigm of collective masculinity, while acknowledging the existence of multiple masculinities. The time is now for men to recommit and pledge their support to the campaign to improve gender relations in the society.

Globally, men should be encouraged to continue playing positive roles in their families and communities, as well as in nation-building.

In the powerful words of American actor and recording artist Donald Glover: “Black men struggle with masculinity so much. The idea that we must always be strong really presses us all down; it keeps us from growing.”

Wayne Campbell is an educator and social commentator with an interest in development policies as they affect culture and/or gender issues. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or waykam@yahoo.com.