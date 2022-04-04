Mental well-being in education

“ It is extremely concerning that, despite the evident and increasing need for mental health services, which has become even more acute during the COVID-19 pandemic, good intentions are not being met with investment.”— Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization

Prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many of us took our state of mental wellness for granted.

The World Health Organization's (WHO's) new Mental Health Atlas paints a dismal picture of a worldwide failure to provide people with the mental health services they need at a time when the pandemic is highlighting a growing need for mental health support.

The latest edition of the atlas, which includes data from 171 countries, provides a clear indication that the increased attention given to mental health in recent years has yet to result in a scale-up of quality mental health services that is aligned with actual needs.

Those of us who work in the education system are very much aware of the high stress levels, not only for educators but also for the students.

Student mental health was particularly vulnerable during the pandemic because remote learning negatively impacted traditional school-based services. For many students school is that safe space where at least one cooked meal is guaranteed daily in addition to having the services of a guidance counsellor.

Each year an estimated one in five US children experience a mental, emotional, or behavioural disorder, including anxiety, depression, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and disruptive behavioural disorders. Yet only about 20 per cent of them receive care from a specialised mental health provider, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The physical closure of our schools resulted in an emotional roller coaster for many students, which also impacted their mental health.

For many students, school was that safe haven where they could interact and engage with their peers without fear. Sadly, we have had a spate of recent stabbing incidents among the student population in our schools, resulting in at least one death since the resumption of face-face-instructions.

During the lockdown many students endured untold emotional and physical abuse in their homes. School closures and the subsequent distance-learning modality had usurped many of our students' routines. This change of the normal routine for many students has been a trigger for depression and other symptoms of mental health.

Boys, especially, have been taught early in life to be strong by not sharing their emotions.

Boys are socialised not to cry and to “man up” when they experience physical and emotional pain. Boys who do not subscribe to this playbook of manhood are oftentimes ridiculed and ostracised.

As they grow into men, these expectations hold steadfast and emotions continue to be bottled up, potentially causing anxiety, depression, and even suicide if not managed properly.

In many cultures emotional vulnerability is viewed as a sign of weakness in men, and as such, many men abstain from seeking the help they need, opting to suffer in silence instead.

Teaching is one of the most stressful jobs. And, while it may seem that the work of a teacher ends at the dismissal bell, a teachers' work duties extend well beyond the school day.

Teachers have to create lesson plans, grade papers, design curricula, and even attend continuing education courses and other school-related activities. They are more likely to suffer job-related stress than other professionals, a study has found.

According to analysis conducted by the National Foundation for Educational Research, one in five teachers feel tense about their job, all or most of the time, compared with one in eight workers in similar professions. The report suggested that reducing teachers' workload would reduce the numbers of teachers quitting the profession.

Jack Worth, a co-author of the report, said: “England's schools are facing significant challenges in recruiting and retaining sufficient numbers of teachers. Nurturing, supporting, and valuing teachers is vital to making teaching an attractive and rewarding career choice. In order to do this, there is a clear need to improve the working conditions of teachers, with a focus on making the teaching career more manageable and sustainable.”

According to Dr Michael Enenbach, clinical director of the Child Mind Institute, prior to the pandemic, many didn't grasp the importance of mental health care for children. “I think that the pandemic, in and of itself, has created this collective trauma with all of us,” said Enenbach, who believes that shared trauma led to more recognition of what has been a long-standing problem.

The classroom is the place where students are often first exposed to people who are from a range of different backgrounds, hold differing beliefs, and have unique capabilities. To account for these differences and help put all students on an equal footing to succeed, social and emotional learning (SEL) aims to help students and adults to better understand their thoughts and emotions.

Additionally, SEL is important in order for us to become more self-aware and to develop more empathy for others within our communities and the world around. It is the process of developing the self-awareness, self-control, and interpersonal skills that are vital for school, work, and life success. People with strong social-emotional skills are better able to cope with everyday challenges and benefit academically, professionally, and socially. From effective problem-solving to self-discipline, from impulse control to emotion management, and more, SEL provides a foundation for positive, long-term effects on children, adults, and communities.

Our schools should not bear the burden of addressing the mental health issues of our students. There needs to be partnerships with community-based mental health providers; guidance counsellors, including psychologists; social workers; and licensed counsellors in order to prevent students from falling through the cracks. Additionally, at least one guidance counsellor should be assigned to all our public schools, from the early childhood to secondary levels.

Oftentimes we tend to forget about those students who attend private schools. The same principle of having guidance counsellors in our public schools should be applied to those institutions.

Our policymakers should ensure that critical elements of a national mental health policy are included in the National Standards Curriculum (NSC). In reimaging the future of education, it is clear that we need to weave elements of SEL into the NSC in order to better prepare our students for the world in which they will live.

Jamaica's education system must be responsive to the mental health challenges of those it serves. It is absolutely necessary to have discretionary mental health days off from school. Perhaps, a timetabling of mental health sessions daily or weekly could also be an option. What is important is the acknowledgment that mental wellness impacts both teaching and learning.

Jamaica's outdated Education Act needs to be amended in order to reflect this reality. The time to have a national conversation concerning mental health wellness is now.

Wayne Campbell is an educator and social commentator with an interest in development policies as they affect culture and/or gender issues. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or waykam@yahoo.com.