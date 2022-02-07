These past two weeks have given us hope that we are moving ahead in Jamaica.

The Early Childhood Commission (ECC) through the dedication of previous chair, Professor Maureen Samms Vaughan, and current Chair Trisha Williams-Singh has roused us to the importance of the first 1,000 days in a child's life, and have been certifying early childhood institutions and training teachers. They have also created the 1st 1000 Days, a free app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Additionally, under the leadership of Executive Director Karlene Deslandes, the commission has established 115 Brain Builder Centres at early childhood institutions throughout the island, closing in on their target of 126.

ECC Commissioner David Salmon was the ideator for the Year of Early Childhood in Jamaica, resulting in Governor General Sir Patrick Allen's proclamation on January 25. It reads in part: “I …do hereby proclaim the year two thousand and twenty-two as the Year of Early Childhood Development and encourage all citizens of Jamaica to support the Early Childhood Commission in its efforts as we commit the resources of our country to ensure that Jamaica's children receive the best education in the world.”

We welcome the tabling of legislation for the Jamaica Teaching Council by Education Minister Fayval Williams. According to Jamaica Information Service ( JIS) reporter Latonya Linton, the legislation “seeks to establish a governing body for the teaching profession and a licensing and registration regime for all government-paid teachers”.

Standards must be established for those in whom we entrust so much. However, let us not forget the heroines and heroes in our teaching profession. Recently TVJ's Ray of Hope featured principal of Central Branch All-Age Michael Sutherland, who conducts classes for parents and teaches them catering skills. My post on social media brought dozens of positive comments from his past students at Westwood and Queen's.

Stony Hill Vaccination Centre

When we tried to download our digital vaccination certificates, we saw that our second shot was not recorded. On a friend's recommendation, we went to the Stony Hill Vaccination Centre at the Heart Academy complex, and were greeted by a most helpful team. As we waited for them to input our information, we overheard a health aide counselling an elderly gentleman who had just been vaccinated. You would have thought he was her grandfather from the gentle tone of her voice.

Congratulations to public health nurse Fiona Ellis, data entry clerk Sakeena Ledgister and community health aide Andrea Frankson. With all the complaints about our health facilities, we need to remember the good-hearted people who choose to stay here and give of their best. In a couple of days all was sorted, and we now have our digital cards.

New Regulations for RTA

Dr Lucien Jones, vice-chair and tireless advocate for road safety, must be delighted that the Road Traffic Act is finally being implemented. In an open letter last month he reflected on the 482 road deaths in 2021 and the projected figure of 480 by outgoing head of Mona GeoInfomatics Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee Jr.

Alphea Sumner, Jamaica Observer senior staff reporter, gave the highlights of the new regulations, which came into effect on February 1. Among them: up to $150,000 for defacing, mutilating, obliterating, adding to, reproducing, duplicating certificates of fitness, licence certificates, licence decals, and certificates of title; fines of up to $250,000 for advertising for sale, selling, using, or installing a device which gives inaccurate odometer readings or altering their odometers; $10,000 fine for travelling in a vehicle with part of the body protruding or allowing a passenger to do so; $10,000 fine for driving a motor vehicle which causes a sound exceeding the noise limit; and up to $80,000 in fines for providing the services of a driving instructor without the relevant authority.

All the fines are on conviction and also carry an alternative term of imprisonment.

Amended Bill for Sisters of Mercy

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding must have been pleased to hear his daughter, Government Senator Sherene Golding Campbell, piloting the Bill amending the Sisters of Mercy Jamaica Act. Golding attended Sisters of Mercy-run Alpha Primary School.

We are proud that the founder of Convent of Mercy Academy “Alpha”, Jessie Ripoll, was a Jamaican woman who bought the land at South Camp Road and welcomed the first orphan to Alpha Cottage on May 1, 1880. When the numbers grew, Sisters of Mercy arrived in Jamaica 10 years later to give their support and Ripoll took the name of Mother Claver.

Opposition and government senators were of one voice in praising the work of the Sisters of Mercy and agreeing to the amendment which does not ascribe the governance of the organisation to individuals, but to a body corporate.

Unforgettable Dorothy Harrison

The thanksgiving mass for Dorothy Harrison last Friday brought back memories of weekend outings to the sparkling seas at Bluefields. My sister Fran and I attended St Mary's Academy (run by the Sisters of Mercy) in Savanna-la-Mar, and there we became friends with Patricia and Arlene Harrison.

Somehow Dorothy Harrison found out that, although we were going to a top private school, our widowed mother had little time for recreation, having to eke out a living at her shop. Mr and Mrs Harrison would pick us up and take us on outings. She was ever kind and gentle. As Arlene (now Harrison-Henry, our public defender) reminded us in her tribute, her mother treated all guests in their home equally, no preferential treatment for her or siblings, Pat or Phillip. “Her legacy is one of love… industry and respect for all,” shared Arlene. Her legacy is also the fine family she raised, who continue her tradition of kindness. Our deepest sympathy to the family. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.

RIP, Claudette Grannum

Fellow Alpha alumna Maxine Brown shared this tribute to our schoolmate Claudette Grannum.

“The Convent of Mercy Academy “Alpha”, family, and dear friends are mourning the loss of our dear alumna Claudette Grannum, who passed away on January 11. She will be remembered for her valiant fight with the debilitating disease muscular dystrophy and having defied the odds of science, which projected a life expectancy of approximately 26 years Claudette celebrated her 72nd birthday in December last year.

“Although confined to a wheelchair from her teenage years, Claudette did not complain, but used it as a platform to help others who were in need. Tributes poured in from around the globe, particularly from young persons, who lauded her for having assisted them in moving on to higher studies, allowing them to attain professions in the medical and other fields as she either housed them in her family home in Harbour View, during their years of studies, and solicited funds from her long-standing friends and her alma mater community to facilitate their tertiary education.”

A service of thanksgiving was held for Claudette last Wednesday. May she rest in peace.

www.lowrie-chin.blogspot.com