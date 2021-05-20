Must we always bite?

It is easy to criticise. It is even easier for certain types of personalities to not only provide a critique but also to tear apart a soul with just a few words. The past few months have been quite hard on social media platforms for those affected by the less subtle and more confrontational amongst us. There has not been a week, or hardly a day, when there is not a new issue which has caused outrage among Jamaicans on Twitter.

The Jamaican Twitter space is not for the faint of heart, or for those who need coddling or cuddling. It is more along the lines of, as my granny would say, “dog eat dog”. Is this approach of taking an issue and lamenting and lambasting it a negative, or is it worth it for the country as it keeps folks on their toes?

Last week I saw one of Jamaica's premier calendar events taking place at the National Stadium, albeit without spectators. Many of us, especially from schools with cult-like cultures among the alumni, sat glued to our television sets and radios during the week. On Saturday, many more of us claimed a spot in our homes to watch the final day of events. There was a sense of hope that a future outside was on the horizon.

Our young athletes got a chance to showcase their talent — which they had not got to do since 2019. Sportsmanship as well as the showmanship were on display, the former more than the latter. One particular young man allowed the moment to get the better of him following his victory. He responded with a large dose of showmanship, which led to him being on the receiving end of much ire, condemnation and, to a lesser extent, support. Suggestions for him ranged from disqualification to counselling to mentorship. In certain quarters on Twitter, there was no attempt at subtlety or coddling.

As a result of what took place on social media, the young man issued an apology. And from statements issued by those in the know, there will be discussions to provide guidance as to why the behaviour displayed should not be repeated. In my mind, I wonder if the benefit of the guidance that will now be provided to this budding athlete, along with the lessons he must have learned from having to think about and issue an apology, is worth the almost vitriolic statements he may have read about himself beginning Saturday afternoon into Monday morning? Would similar results have been achieved with a different approach from those who felt compelled to publicly comment? Do these almost-attacks, sometimes attacks from groups of individuals who believe they know best and would have done it better, make for a more accountable society?

We know the approach does not help to enable a mentally healthy society, but is it truly the bastion it is touted to be? Are our leaders more mindful and careful than they would otherwise be due to a fear of being dragged across the coals on social media?

The confrontational nature of approaching almost every issue is creeping into all aspects of our society. Social media is simply reflecting what is taking place in the wider society. I often wonder how much better we would be as a people and a country if we learned to speak to each other with more warmth, love and respect. What would happen if we found ways to couch our thoughts in a positive manner versus a manner which indicates an urge to 'take down' someone or to show who has greater verbal ammunition or who can speak louder? Is one-upmanship more important and valuable than creating a civil and warm society?

The questions are not about the value of criticisms or accountability, it is about the manner in which criticism is given and expounded upon. Is it possible to get someone or a group of people to change behaviour without first shaming them publicly?

There are theories abound as to the power of the calm spirit and its all-around effects or has Jamaica become so unique that nothing can be achieved without the grandeur of confrontation?

Natalie Campbell-Rodriques is a senator and development consultant with a focus on political inclusion, governance, gender, and Diaspora affairs. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or ncampbellrodriq@gmail.com.