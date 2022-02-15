No need to postpone PEP

I pen in response to recent calls from members of our political arena and some advocates to postpone the impending Primary Exit Profile (PEP) ability test scheduled for February 20, 2022.

I write as a mother of a child preparing for these exams, a trained counsellor, and a frustrated citizen.

In 2020 when COVID-19 hit our country, the immediate response to one case was to shut down the country — our borders, our educational system and, partly, our economy. While in hindsight it may have been the best decision at the time, given the unknown, today we can all honestly say the swift response with no immediate transition methods was not the best one.

My child, at the time, was in the fourth grade, the beginning of the PEP curriculum, and what would have been the first sitting of the first PEP exams for that level. I felt it was an unwise decision not to allow them to take those exams, be it online, face-to-face, or a blended approach. I felt that, since they had completed two-thirds of the grade curriculum, they would have had enough knowledge to complete this first exam. That opportunity was removed, and our children went into a lulled state for at least the next year.

Our teachers were unprepared and relatively unaware of online modalities/platforms, a combination which caused our children to suffer. As a university graduate who holds three degrees, I have had to say to my child's teacher that, if I am allowed to' teach' content I do not know or didn't grasp myself, my child would be at the losing end and in a far worse position. Many parents I've interacted with were in the same shoes — faced with the challenge of becoming principals, teachers, tutors, counsellors. Sadly, many of our children suffered as we, too, were just as unprepared.

Many Jamaicans, including myself, didn't have the opportunity to work from home or invest the extra time needed to learn/relearn these concepts in order to better help our children. In many cases, teachers simply gave up and didn't teach but, instead, became facilitators of WhatsApp groups, disseminating work devoid of context, leaving it to parents. Parents have been chastised about not being more vigilant with their child's learning and ridiculed in satisfaction of the fact that “we now know what teachers go through on a daily basis”. The balancing act was too much for many and, as reflected in the Ministry of Education's (MOE) numbers, many children have been unaccounted for.

The reality is that our children, including my child, now in grade 6, did not receive the opportunity to 'proof' themselves in previous grades; they weren't given the opportunity to test what they could achieve despite the loud roar of distraction from the pandemic. We have become a country where the common excuse for not turning up for work, not completing tasks, not doing what is required is a phone call to say, “I'm not feeling well today.” While it may be the reality and the requirement, I often wonder, sitting where I sit, if many do not use this as an excuse to not show up, to not push themselves, to hide in depression and anxiety.

It is for these reasons and those below that I strongly oppose the call for delays in the exams.

1) If recent history is proof of anything, delaying the exams in a time of uncertainty could possibly lead us to eventually cancelling same if the pandemic worsens. Make hay while the sun shines!

2) How does the putting off of one exam by a few weeks help our children to be better prepared when the argument is that COVID-19 continues to impact this very preparation? The fact is, the focus from January 2022 has been to systematically prepare them based on the timetable provided. Why not allow them to complete this sitting, put it behind them, and focus on the next hurdle? Of what use would it be to delay and then push them with content for two exams in close sittings?

3) COVID-19 has and will continue to affect attendance; will delaying the exams fix that? Isn't it more likely the numbers will continue to fluctuate, with students routinely missing classes? This is where technology becomes our best friend.

My grade sixer was out for two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, just two weeks after being back at school; what did I do? As far as she could manage, she would log on to her classes and do what she could. The reward was double-fold as it helped to keep her focused and connected, allowed her to forget how lonely she was in isolation, and assisted in keeping her mind alert.

4) Consistently removing opportunities for students to rise at such a critical pre-pubescent age robs them of the will and the possibility to develop tenacity and resilience. Who says they can't rise? I have personally seen my child push herself in the last two months to be prepared — extra hours spent on completing assigned tasks and moving from low grades by consistently improving herself. I have seen her self-concept improve. Is she afraid she may fail the exams? Yes, she is. However, is the solution really to take the opportunity away for her to prove to herself what she can accomplish? I think not. It should never be that we teach our children that it is better to avoid and delay rather than face the possibility of being disappointed with the outcome.

5) I have recently come to accept that I cannot limit my child based on the results of one set of exams. Instead, I must look at her as a whole person who loves the arts and has developed her talent for painting, a child who never before showed such tenacity to push herself, a child who is now able to regulate herself and balance her needs, wants, and desires.

6) Secondary schools now have seven years to get it right. Several aspects of the PEP curriculum fall within the seventh-grade/first-form curriculum. It is an opportunity for these schools to spend that first year reinforcing what may have been missed. All hope is not lost should our students not get the grade we want at this level. This is a transition period, not a final output.

Minister of Education Favel Williams, I recommend the following:

a) Implement a school-based assessment (SBA)-type requirement — a project with the requisite rubric that can be completed by students by the end of April. The class teacher, using this rubric, will mark and submit these grades in support of the exam grades, just as with the Caribbean Examination Council's SBAs.

b) Consider implementing a special “catch curriculum” for the first term of high school in which key concepts are embedded in the seventh-grade curriculum. There is no need to fear that students will miss out on a proper high school education if steps are taken to assist with any shortcomings identified from the results.

Give our children the opportunity to show that they are more than these grades. Give them a fighting chance to rise. Our bleak baby boomer forecasts that link success only to the grades of one exam will not be their reality in 10 years. The world is fast-changing and no one will judge our children based on the grades of a grade six transitional exam. Our children are more than we think they are, and have more within them than we think — all each child needs is the opportunity.

As a parent, just as anxious as the next parent, I choose to give my child that opportunity to rise.

sharette.kirby.oliphant@gmail.com