Nzinga King's complaint deserves thorough investigation

Children are named in Africa based on the positive hope of their parents. Unlike the Western world, most sub-Saharan African societies give names — not because they sound nice — but because they convey a wish for the life of the child. Nzinga King's given name is from the royal family of Ndongo in what is today called Angola. Nzinga was the daughter of Ngola, their king.

The name Nzinga means “a beloved person from a river”. The Jamaican Nzinga's royal conection blends with her Western surname, King.

That said, we now fast-track to this beloved child's detention in the cells at Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon. She was there for not wearing a mask and assaulting the police.

I will deal with the issue of the loss of King's locks based on the law and my own experience.

1) The moment King was taken into custody her welfare became the responsibility of those who detained her — the Four Paths police — irrespective of her conduct. Despite her seemingly inappropriate behaviour upon arrest, punishment does not rest with the police but rather a duly appointed judge of the Clarendon Parish Court.

2) Once in custody, the welfare of King was now protected by the highest law of the land, the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms. Section 14 (5) provides that: “Any person deprived of their liberty shall be treated humanely and with respect for the inherent dignity of the person.”

3) Further, the police officer on cell duty at the time has a responsibility to visit the cells and check on the welfare of the inmates and the security of the cell once per hour.

4) In the event a prisoner is conducting themselves in an abnormal way, the police on cell duty ought to make the necessary inquiries so he/she may take steps to protect the prisoner, including calling her family or a doctor for help. Section 14(2) of the charter gives the detained person a right to be visited by a family member, religious counsellor, and medical practitioner of her choice.

5) Based on points 1-4 above, if the police had information or observed that Nzinga was removing her locks in the cell, they would be expected to enquire whether she was in need of psychiatric attention the moment they became aware of it from their own observation or from reports by fellow prisoners.

6) Again, if she had been removing her locks on her own, by whatever means, this should have been noted immediately in the station diary, and visits to her cell increased from every hour to every half an hour to check on her welfare.

7) The report relied on by the Office of the Director of Public Prosections (ODPP) indicated that she carried out her locks removal over a two-day period. That this abnormal behaviour was allowed to continue unabated for 48 hours calls for an explanation.

8) The version of events given by the police, therefore, leaves no doubt in my mind that Nzinga's best interest was neglected or inadequately protected, in breach of the law and police regulations.

9) Nzinga's complaint was that her hair was cut by the police. This complaint must be treated in the same way that the story of the police and inmates has been treated.

10)The great public attention which this case attracted warrants fair and thorough investigation.

11) The use of forensic analysis is grossly lacking in police investigations. Prioritising the use of human witnesses over forensic science was wrongly applied on this investigation, in my mind.

12) The 2012 case of the Brissett brothers from St James and my own case of Winston Hamilton are two cases of alleged rape where DNA evidence excluded them all, yet the ODPP proceeded to trial.

13) King kept the removed locks and had them in many televised interviews. She had the evidence in the palm of her hands. Why was microscopic examination not used to determine whether the ends of the hair were cut (by the police) or broken out (by Nzinga)?

14) In the Dennis “Shorty” Jenkins murder case of 1983, Jenkins, my client, said his pubic hair was cut with scissors in my absence. Later, strands of pubic hair turned up in evidence against Jenkins as originating and recovered by the police at the crime scene. It took a foreign forensic scientist and an expert on hairs to come to Jamaica on legal aid funds, granted by the State, to discredit the local expert's testimony that the said hairs were from the crime scene. He demonstrated in court the distinct difference between the end of a strand of hair cut with scissors as opposed to being forcibly removed during a struggle. Shorty was acquitted by the unanimous verdict of a 12-member jury.

15) My case frighteningly resembles that of King's because, in that case, too, testimony was led from inmates that they heard Shorty confessing in his cell that he should not have killed the victim.

16) Because this matter turned on hair being cut on the one hand and removed by King on the other, this microscopic test would have resolved the matter one way or the other. Once scientific evidence is available, those in search of the truth should always give such evidence preference over human recollection, which is usually tainted with prejudice and bias, unlike the scientist during Shorty's case.

The foreign expert had to adjust the microscope in court and invite the jury to have another look as it seemed to have been set in such a way that the cut hairs appeared to be broken. The microscope was properly focused by the defence expert and the planted hairs cut from Shorty were seen.

17) One of the most successful investigations was carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) following the 1995 Oklahoma bombing in which a truck was used to carry explosives into a government building, leaving 168 dead in its wake. The FBI chief's briefing to the agents was that they should not speak to anyone.

18) They faithfully complied with these instructions and combed the rubble at the crime scene, diligently searching mounds of the torn concrete slabs until they found the chassis of the truck. They found the VIN number of the vehicle on the said chassis, traced it to the manufacturers, whose records traced the vehicle to the purchaser, a rental car company. The company named the renter as Timothy McVeigh, who was tried, convicted, and executed for mass murder.

I have sought to demonstrate that Nzinga King's case is lacking in thorough, professional investigation, and hence the public has been deprived of the whole story in a matter of enormous public interest.

Bert Samuels is an attorney-at-law. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or bert.samuels@gmail.com