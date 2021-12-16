Oh, how our standards have fallen!

Evil flourishes when good people stand aside and say or do nothing. When bad men combine, the good must associate or they will fall – one by one. There is a place and time for everything and the time for good people to be silent is not today, so I am speaking my piece. But talk is cheap and action is needed because, “By his deeds shall a man be known.”

My opening statement typifies our society today. Everybody has decided that everyone else can do or say as they please regardless of how detrimental, criminal, unjust, or even immoral their statements or actions may be, as well as the subsequent results that follow.

How often have you heard, “Well, he hasn't killed anyone, leave him alone to live his life,” or “Mind your own business.” That is until it reaches our doorsteps or the long-term effects kick in, then suddenly everyone is an advocate for a cause or become a 'woketivist'. Of course, this could be attributed to plain old double standards, but most times it is a case of us being born with sight but lacking vision – not seeing the long-term impact of allowing certain current actions to become normalised.

Everyone has a voice, especially on social media, but close analysis of these voices tells us a lot about why we are where we are today. They see things in the now, everything is funny or harmless until the standard of good or right is replaced by this evil that was just funny but has now become the norm.

As Jamaicans we are supposed to be the descendants of people who stood up and defended their rights. Our heroes were rebels with a cause, fighting not for themselves, but for issues that would help all of us in a positive way. Issues such as slavery and the right of representation and self-reliance, which we have disregarded. Ego and selfishness have taken over our space and it's every man for himself, forgetting about the greater good and avoiding our responsibility to each other.

What we have seen engulfing our current society is that people with oversized egos, combined with selfishness (me-ness) and powered by greed have been given a platform to constantly challenge the standards of morality, wrong or right, preferring to make it up as they go along, whilst sometimes insisting that we all do the same. We have allowed unsound, unstable and/or uneducated people, with all kinds of personal challenges and ulterior motives to come together and lobby for changes/removal to our existing standards, which in some instances results in inappropriate behaviour, laws being changed to make wrong into right, or the silencing of those who speak against wrongs.

These actions are the precursor to us descending into total chaos without facing any consequences for our actions. We are losing stability and our respect for the value and sanctity of life for the benefit of a growing number of greedy, immoral, and selfish people. They want to introduce alternative facts, protect bad people by forbidding the shaming of their actions, tell us what words we can and cannot use as they are now to be considered offensive rather than truthful, despite them being applicable – retard, slut, liar, wicked, etc. As the number of these people grow and appear in positions of power, they become more emboldened due to the silence or lack of action from those who practise or live by objective standards. Evil flourishes/triumphs when good people stand aside and say or do nothing.

All the aforementioned can be linked directly to many current areas of controversy that are engulfing our everyday life. Today I choose to use it to address the debate of appropriate attire and the selection of national heroes.

The subject of what is an appropriate dress code is only now a matter of debate because of the oversexualisation of society – check your Instagram and TikTok reels. Before that, we were all on the same page. Then, here comes feminism and social media, and we are off to the races in the competition for attention, likes, status, financial affluence, and relevance. There can be no winner here, but we like the idea.

In today's world we have been disregarding the strong personal values of self-respect, self-worth, pride, humility, integrity, and honest achievement. If we were to add acts of valour, philanthropy, exemplary service to country or people, fighting for justice, and equality for all, then we would put would be placed on a pedestal amongst other mortals worthy of special mention, awards, and a lofty place in history.

These inner building blocks of success, greatness, and heroism have been completely replaced by outer, more visible models of success/greatness, the standard of which is measured by three factors – financial worth, sex appeal, and relevance.

And we will do, say, or accept anything to achieve or “reach far”.

Throw those three ingredients together and you will understand why Rihanna is now a national hero not only in Barbados, but the world. Rihanna is the epitome of the current standard of success for women – rich, sexy, and relevant (RSR). Men only need to be rich.

Up next for the national hero awards are Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Spice, Sean Paul, Usain Bolt, and Beenie Man. And once the bar gets that low, politicians cannot be left out. They will want more than roads named after their heroes.

Once you lower the standards, ingredients, and the expectations, you lower the quality of everything in life. A hero is someone whose unselfish works, efforts, or act/s has influenced directly or indirectly the lives of others in a positive way.

Everyone who accepts rich, sexy, and relevant as standards or measure of success will come out strongly supporting the Barbados Government's decision and Rihanna's mode of dress at the ceremony award ceremony. It seemed she wore no brassiere because, in these times, it's more important to be sexy than appropriate.

These supporters are the same people who wear tight, skimpy dancehall outfits to church and funerals or comment on social media that Rihanna's outfit is “OK”. These are the very people who would want to wear sexy, sleeveless attire to Parliament because that is what is important to them, not putting systems in place to better lives.

According to her colleague Krystal Tomlinson, what Rihanna wore is a “radical expression of the exercise of freedoms, the freedom that our ancestors fought for, for us to feel as though we have the right to show up in spaces as our true selves and not whitewashed, not tamed, not tempered”. A very eloquent way of saying our ancestors fought for us to wear what we feel like to be sexy anytime and anywhere regardless of occasion or audience.

And not to be left out, the most righteous and honourable, a most respected man of core values and virtues, Damian Beckett aka Baby Cham, who somewhere and somehow thought he had earned the right to tell someone like Fae Ellington to mind her own business because she dared to say Rihanna's dress code was inappropriate. Evil triumphs when good people stay quiet. Do not stay quiet, Fae. You have earned the right to say your piece on these matters.

I love social media, I do not have to look too far to find out who people really are, their comments and posts say it all. Watch what and whom they support.

Part of the justification or argument often put forward for this type of acceptance is that times have changed, and we are living in modern times. I have heard this argument used to justify the request for the Bible to be updated. Yes, that has been requested. Again, these arguments are put forward by people who want to do what is wrong while being right. They want to feed their narcissistic egos and forward their agendas. They want to get rich quickly by any means without facing any consequences or backlash. They want to feed their irresponsible, immoral, carnal, and unnatural desires legally and openly. They crave power and attention without arduous work or talent. They want you to stand for nothing so they can lead you into accepting anything.

Laws, policies, guidelines, and rules can be updated as technology improves, society evolves, and there are more variables to consider as we learn and grow. But ethics, civility, principles, laws of nature, and the truth are among some of the non-negotiable, unchangeable standards that need to be supported if good is to triumph.

I am encouraging all the people who understand right from wrong to speak your truth and support others exhibiting good behaviour. Stop asking Sir P, Buju, and Sizzla to do it for you. Do not be afraid of the loud, rich, popular bullies, those who live with no codes or value system. Do not let them silence you. Develop the power to be irrelevant, to lose the likes and approval of insecure, immature, and immoral people. Tell them to read a book, tell them to choose what is right over what is easy. Do not allow yourself to be led by a dunce with the gift of gab. Don't just pick a side, know what you stand for and then make a choice or someone will choose for you.

