I have carried out careful research and analysis of television interviews and news reports from international stations like ABC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN, and FOX, as well as local stations TVJ, CVM, JNN, and PBCJ. I have also browsed social media videos; listened to audio messages featuring scientists, doctors, nurses, and civilians; and read newspaper articles from Jamaica and around the world. All of them were either presenting pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine information. So, I consider myself to be educated and informed on the subject of vaccination.

As a citizen of Jamaica I have become very concerned and distressed by our Government's “haste makes waste” almost draconian approach to vaccinating the population without detailed information-sharing about the short- and long-term effects of the vaccines so that citizens can make an educated, informed, and comfortable choice as to whether to take the vaccine.

Now, if it is a case that the Government does not know, cannot explain, or safely guarantee these short- and long-term effects, then how can vaccination be a safe and viable option for eradicating the novel coronavirus and its many strains?

The Government's slogan at the end of most of their promotional advertisements for vaccination is: 'Get Back To Life', but what guarantee is there of this, and for how long? And the operative word here is guarantee.

If the Government can guarantee getting back to life, then why is it that there is a no-liability clause accompanying vaccinations? This no-liability clause has to be signed by each citizen, absolving the Government of any liability should there be any illness or death associated with or resulting from taking the vaccine. Red flag!

It is said that there are usually three or more sides to every story, including the truth, and it is incredibly obvious that the Jamaican media and media houses around the world have deliberately suppressed any data, opinions, and facts that are contrary to the pro-vaccine agenda. This is no coincidence, and many Jamaican citizens have realised this, and so they search various platforms for information so they can compare it with the pro-vaccine agenda adopted by this Government and media houses.

The Government must wake up and realise that their truth is not necessarily the truth of all its citizens. So, if one tries to force and stuff information and so-called facts down an individual's throat it becomes easier for that individual to become attracted to information elsewhere. Whether the Government and pro-vaxxers want to accept this or not, there is a wealth of intelligent and credible anti-vaccine information available in the social media world; and the more the Government and pro-vaxxers discredit such information, the more it will make the information attractive to anti-vaxxers.

Then, there is the extremely important spiritual aspect of resistance to the vaccination agenda, which should never be overlooked. In the book of Revelation 13:16-18, it states, “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

“And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

“Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is six hundred three-score and six.”

Now readers, in the history of the world since the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, no other event has come as close to this prophecy as that which we're experiencing now, and still yet to experience, as, with the advent of this pandemic — some sceptics say “plan-demic” — talk of digital currency; abolishing cash as we know it; cash-less banks, which now exist in Jamaica; as well as vaccine passports and IDs, the world seems poised to fulfil this absolute prophecy in Revelation, and the sooner governments of Jamaica and the world realise that some citizens have one eye on this prophecy and one eye on unfolding world events, the better able they will be to read and diagnose the pulse of some of their citizens, and proceed accordingly.

Let him that hath understanding look into this and understand that some Jamaicans and other world citizens would rather die than accept this vaccine mandate if put to the test. Death before dishonour!

Why is it that the prime minister and the Government refuse to realise and accept the fact that the Jamaican people, and most citizens of the world, have been taken on a roller coaster ride over the past year and a half with this vaccination agenda, which has helped to place much doubt in their minds.

Remember at the outset the American doctors who were responsible for promoting the vaccine told the world to wear masks, wash and sanitise hands regularly, social distance, etc. Then with the advent of the vaccine, we were told by the same promoters that taking the vaccine would eliminate the need for mask-wearing. Then, we were later told that we had to continue wearing masks; and they blamed the unvaccinated people for this reversal in protocol. Now we're being told about having to take booster shots for whatever reason, which was not said at the onset of the worldwide vaccination drive.

So the question is: Where and when does it end? Can anyone guarantee that once the world's population is fully vaccinated all of this chaos will end? No, they can't, because the truth is, they don't know.

And, by the way, what does the term fully vaccinated mean? First, it meant taking one or two shots of the different brands of vaccine, then along came the term booster shots. Does it mean that the world's population, if and when we're supposedly fully vaccinated, will have to continue taking booster shots periodically? They don't know.

I also remember at the outset of this vaccination agenda, Prime Minister Andrew Holness clearly stating that mandatory vaccination will not happen in Jamaica as he does not agree with having individuals being injected with something into their bodies if they chose not to.

So why has there been a 180-degree turnaround, so much so that he keeps insinuating of late that mandatory vaccination is on the horizon. As a matter of fact, two major companies have started the process by issuing vaccine mandates to their staff in total contradiction to a Ministry of Labour media release dated April 15, 2021 stating, in part, that “While the Ministry of Health and Wellness is encouraging persons to be vaccinated against the COVID 19 virus, vaccination remains a personal choice. The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is therefore advising workers to refer to the Labour Division any action taken by an employer against them that may be deemed prejudicial to their reluctance to being vaccinated.”

How can these two companies subject staff memebrs who have chosen no to be vaccinated to the stressful and virtually impossible measure of weekly or bi-weekly polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at the employees' expense in order to continue in their employ?

If these companies intend to maintain this drastic position, how is it that they are still selling to unvaccinated customers? This hypocritical stance should be tested in court by the affected staff and their unions.

The saddest part in all of this is the likelihood that more companies will be following suit, contrary to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's media release.

Another very sore point is the fact that, at no time has the Government had any type of town hall meeting with citizens, long before these so-called vaccination blitzes, with the necessary protocols in place, to discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic, the vaccination agenda, and plans to defeat the virus and its various strains.

This would be an ideal setting where citizens would be able to pose questions, face to face, to the prime minister and other government ministers, and hopefully get answers.

There was one meeting held by the Ministry of Health at St Joseph's Hospital, where the ministry informed the citizens of Vineyard Town who were in attendance of their plan to transform the hospital into a COVID-19 centre. And, although the residents were totally against a COVID-19 hospital being located in their small community, the Ministry of Health still went ahead with the project.

All that the Jamaican citizens are seeing and hearing are televised media briefings where edicts pertaining to curfews and lockdowns are issued in total oblivion of their wishes and needs.

The Government must remember that they were elected to serve and not to dictate, blame, offend, and humiliate when the people don't agree with government policies.

Why is it that the prime minister and Government have the airports open, allow cruise ships in, allow certain events like Dream Weekend and others to take place, and then, when there is a spike in the numbers we have to endure the draconian measures implemented in an attempt to bring the spike down?

Don't these learned people know or recall that the novel coronavirus was not created in Jamaica, but is brought in and released by foreign visitors, tourists, and travelling residents? How are we ever going to get rid of the virus and all its strains?

With all these happenings, vaccination is like letting loose a fly in a forest and then trying to find it again.

I would like to advise the prime minister and his Members of Parliament to stop their brute force approach and take some time out to reach the Jamaican people in a more friendly, caring, and sympathetic manner, remembering that there are many intelligent people in Jamaica who still think for themselves and make their own decisions.

The “bad man” approach will never work.

My grandmother used to tell me all the time:”You ketch more flies with honey than with vinegar.”