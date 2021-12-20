Our legal luminaries inspire excellence

As I listened to the citations and the heartfelt replies from the honourees at the recent Jamaica Bar Association (Jambar) event, I vowed that their stories could not remain in that room at the Pegasus. More of us need to know and be inspired by the journeys of excellence taken by Dorothy Pine-McLarty, Justice Hilary Phillips, Justice C Dennis Morrison, and Dr Adolph Edwards.

Dorothy “Mikki” Pine-McLarty

I confess to having a special place in my heart for Dorothy “Mikki” Pine-McLarty, as we collaborated when she served as the first woman chair of the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ). She has a passion for Jamaica's democratic system and had devoted long hours to ensuring that our 2016 general and local government elections went smoothly under her watch, and ably represented us at international electoral conferences.

The St Andrew High School for Girls graduate entered articles of clerkship in 1962. Her rise in the profession made her the first woman partner of the prestigious Myers, Fletcher & Gordon (MFG). The company's current Managing Partner Christopher Kelman lauds her “illustrious and blazing career”.

So impressive was the young attorney that she was asked to lead the establishment of the MFG London office 26 years ago. “She qualified as a solicitor in the United Kingdom,” notes the citation, “and became the first managing partner of the boutique firm in Hammersmith with Jamaican roots and mainstream appeal.”

Pine-McLarty was congratulated “on instilling the core values of integrity, dignity, and professionalism in the firm”. She is known for her unreserved respect for all regardless of their station in life.

The much-decorated attorney-at-law has been conferred with the Order of Jamaica, and has received high honours from her high school, her Methodist community, and an honorary doctorate from the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC).

As her professional achievements grew, so did her beautiful family.

We salute this exceptional professional and woman of God.

Justice Hilary Phillips

I became a bit misty watching Justice Hilary Phillips (ret'd) receive her citation as I know how proud her sister the late protocol guru Elinor Felix would have been to see her sister being thus honoured.

This retired member of the Court of Appeal, and also a St Andrew High School for Girls graduate, is a fine example of courage and activism. She overcame poliomyelitis, which caused her to wear leg braces as a child, and took her love of dancing to hallowed international theatres as a member of the world-renowned National Dance Theatre Company. It was Hilary Phillips who led a protest to the House of Parliament after a lawyer's office was searched in breach of counsel-client confidentiality.

Justice Phillips has served as vice-president of the Organization of Commonwealth Caribbean Bar Associations (OCCBA). For 25 years she dedicated the better part of her weekends to serving as a member of the General Legal Council and its Disciplinary Committee.

Justice C Dennis Morrison

A high achieving, yet humble, Rhodes Scholar, Justice Dennis Morrison served as president of the Court of Appeal from 2016 to 2020. “In those few years,” reads his citation, “he created an outstanding body of work, both in his many written judgements and in his leadership of the court. Some of those judgements are now the leading authorities on a wide range of issues.”

I first heard of Justice Morrison when he worked with the late Dennis Daly, QC at the Legal Aid Clinic, where he interned during the summer of his final year at law school. Committed to the advancement of human rights, he joined Daly's “Freedom Chambers” after completing his studies at Oxford University.

The past student of Wolmer's Boys' School and Jamaica College has served on the bench in several other Caribbean jurisdictions – the Court of Appeal of Belize, the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal, the Court of Appeal of the Cayman Islands, and was recently appointed as president of the Court of Appeal of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The Caribbean Court of Justice president, Justice Adrian Saunders, paid tribute to Justice Morrison on his retirement: “Justice Morrison's temperament, wisdom, and unimpeachable integrity have helped to consolidate, advance, and ennoble Caribbean jurisprudence.”

Dr Adolph Edwards

Hailing from the west, the Cornwall College alumnus Dr Adolph Edwards embarked on a brilliant academic career at the London School of Economics and later the University of London, where he gained a PhD in law. “His PhD thesis… is a profound study of the development of the criminal law in Jamaica from the English Conquest,” notes his citation.

Dr Edwards has been a human rights advocate from his early years, joining a legal team organised by the West Indian Standing Conference to assist imprisoned West Indians in the London area. He has contributed significantly to the General Legal Council's subcommittee towards the formal compulsory system of continuing legal education.

This dedicated patriot is also a wordsmith, writing a valuable book on the life of National Hero Marcus Garvey.

Fifty Year Awards

Jambar also presented awards to attorneys who had achieved 50 years in the profession —+ Keith Brooks, Herbert Grant, Gloria Langrin, Winfield E A Marshall, Donna K McIntosh-Brice Gayle, Peter M Millingen, Lloyd E Perkins, Thomas O Ramsay, Ethan Sinclair, Gordon S Steer, and Rev Ronald G Thwaites.

I must single out two awardees I know well.

Gloria Langrin has been a volunteer on the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) Legal Committee, which is advocating for the Elderly Care and Protection Act. We shared her research on three Commonwealth countries with similar laws with Minister of Labour and Social Security Karl Samuda, who mentioned them when he stated earlier this year that his ministry was moving forward with the models and guidelines provided.

Rev Ronnie Thwaites has been a compassionate deacon in the Roman Catholic Church, former Minister of Education, Member of Parliament, and continues as a talk show host over the past several decades. Married to the amazing Marcia, both are inspiring leaders.

Special Olympics Complex renovated

It was a pleasure to join Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange and Special Olympics officials Allie McNab, Lorna Bell, Coleridge “Roy” Howell, and beloved Special Olympians for the opening of the renovated Special Olympics Complex at Independence Park.

Built by the Digicel Foundation in collaboration with the Government in 2015, the foundation stepped forward to give the complex a fine facelift. Digicel's staff assisted with the repainting under the watchful eye of the foundation's Construction Manager Carnel Campbell.

Our pastor Rev Dr Howard Thompson tried out the bocce court and Minister Grange's team won her game.

We wish our Special Olympians every success as they begin their training for the January 2023 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Russia. Their motto, “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt”, is one that would serve all of us well.

Merry Christmas!

Dear readers, please get vaccinated or take your booster shots to protect yourselves from the two novel coronavirus variants that are wreaking havoc abroad – the Delta and the Omicron. Remember that the mask is standing between you and the virus – make sure you keep your nose and mouth covered, and keep your distance from others.

Here's wishing you all a safe and blessed Christmas.

