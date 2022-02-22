Our mother tongue is a part of our fame — not our shame

“ Technology can provide n ew tools for protecting linguistic diversity. Such tools, for example, facilitating their spread and analysis, allow us to record and preserve languages which sometimes exist only in oral form. Put simply, they make local dialects a shared heritage. However, because the Internet poses a risk of linguistic uniformisation, we must also be aware that technological progress will serve plurilingualism only as long as we make the effort to ensure that it does.” — Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO

The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. It was approved at the 1999 United Nations Educational, Scientific Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference and has been observed throughout the world since 2000. UNESCO believes in the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies and preserving the differences in cultures and languages that foster tolerance and respect for others.

Linguistic diversity is increasingly threatened as more and more languages disappear. Globally, 40 per cent of the population does not have access to an education in a language they speak or understand. Nevertheless, progress is being made in mother tongue-based multilingual education with growing understanding of its importance, particularly in early schooling, and more commitment to its development in public life. Multilingual and multicultural societies exist through their languages, which transmit and preserve traditional knowledge and cultures in a sustainable way.

The theme of the 2022 International Mother Language Day, 'Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and Opportunities', will focus on the potential role of technology to advance multilingual education and support the development of quality teaching and learning for all. International Mother Language Day, which is celebrated on February 21, is a day to celebrate and protect all the languages of the world.

The importance of the mother tongue in education

The Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azouley pointed out in a recent speech on International Mother Language Day that mother languages “shape millions of developing young minds”. She believes that children learn best in their mother tongue, and that it is important that children should have this opportunity.

Around the world, 40 per cent of the population do not have access to education in a language they can understand or speak. Using certain languages can make it easier, or much harder, to do well in life. A language is much more than just a means of communicating. Language, and particularly our mother tongue, is an important part of our culture. Interestingly, we are all bilingual. Yet there have been institutional forces over decades, specifically through our elitist education system, which continue to discriminate against those who seek to embrace their mother tongue, Jamaican Patois.

Regrettably, too many of us become uncomfortable upon hearing the mother tongue being spoken in formal settings. Jamaica's current education system does not allow our students sufficient windows of expression for the usage of our mother tongue. This is problematic and must be addressed, especially in the year we celebrate Jamaica's 60 years of Independence.

Is it a wonder that most of us try very hard to disassociate ourselves from any remnants of the African continent? We have an education system in Jamaica in which the teaching of history is not compulsory; this makes connecting the dots between the present and the past very difficult.

Additionally, the Jamaican society is steeped in colourism, the practice of favouring lighter skin over darker skin, which is used as a marker of someone's character and social status. Sadly, we have not passed the stage of judging each other based on the shade of our skin.

The digital divide

The novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed the numerous inequalities in society, especially the digital divide. The ongoing learning crisis resulting from the closure of schools and implentation of online learning has been exacerbated by the digital divide. The digital divide is the gap that exists between individuals who have access to modern information and communication technology and those who lack access.

Undoubtedly, many students and teachers were not prepared for remote teaching and learning at the start of the pandemic. In the Jamaican situation, the online modality meant that a significant number of Jamaican students would disengage from the education system.

The Education Ministry disclosed that schools have had no contact with approximately 120,000 students since the onset of the pandemic. The overwhelming majority of these students has had no Internet or poor Internet service or has had no electronic device to log on to the learning platforms.

Digital inequality is evident when urban schools are compared to their counterparts in rural communities. Many schools, especially in rural areas, have suffered tremendously due to Internet connectivity issues.

One of the striking gaps in digital inequality is a gender divide, many reports have concluded that the Internet gender gap is troubling, especially in developing countries. Although mobile connectivity is spreading drastically, it is not spreading equally. Women are still lagging. Men in low-income countries are more likely to own a mobile phone than women. This translates to 184 million women who lack access to mobile connectivity. Even among women who own mobile phones, 1.2 billion in low- and mid-income countries have no access to the Internet.

Another gap in digital inequality is in the social divide. Unquestionably, Internet access creates relationships and social circles among people with shared interests. Social media platforms, for example Twitter, Reddit, and Instagram create online peer groups based on similar interests.

Universal access is another gap which exists due to digital inequality. Individuals living with physical disabilities are often disadvantaged when it comes to accessing the Internet. It is obvious that governments worldwide must take the lead on this issue to ensure that the available technology is accessible to everyone in order to foster a culture of learning opportunities for all.

Cultural Titan

Folklorist, poet, and educator Louise Bennett-Coverley, affectionately known as Miss Lou, was, and remains, an influential presence in Jamaica's cultural and creative arts and, indeed, in the Diaspora's as well.

Instead of writing in standard English, as was customary, Miss Lou challenged the expectation that Caribbean authors should write in the language of their colonisers.

In finding humour in the audio and visual presentations of Miss Lou we gained a spirit of empowerment and encouragement to also utilise our mother language as often as the situation presents itself. Miss Lou became the standard-bearer regarding the use of our mother language as a means of communication.

By presenting her work in Jamaican Patois, Miss Lou was instrumental in helping this language to gain international recognition and acceptance. It is rather unfortunate that so many of us in this space are uncomfortable with the usage of our mother language.

The classroom should never be viewed as an outlet for shame and discrimination; instead, the classroom should be seen as an oasis of opinions, where one feels safe to express his/her views respectfully. This linguistic power play in society is obviously a violation of human rights since speakers of the mother language avoid accessing some services due to the fear of being ridiculed or laughed at. Language reinforces a hierarchical system of discrimination and for us to ignore our mother language we, too, are guilty by association of perpetuating a system of prejudice and inequality.

We all need to work towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #10, which addresses inequalities within and among countries. One's language should be viewed as a liberating tool instead of a vehicle of oppression.

In celebrating our cultural and linguistic diversity let us strive to reinforce the narrative that there is no shame in speaking in one's native or mother language and work assiduously to ensure technology becomes a tool of inclusive, sustainable development goals.

In the words of Miss Lou, ”Bwoy, yuh no shame? Is so yuh come? Afta yuh tan so lang! Not even lickle language, bwoy? Not even lickle twang?”

Wayne Campbell is an educator and social commentator with an interest in development policies as they affect culture and or gender issues. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or waykam@yahoo.com.