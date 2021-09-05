Oxygen and hot air

When a house is on fire, it is foolhardy for the occupants to get into an argument as to who left the gas stove on or placed the kerosene lamp too near the curtain or didn't put out the cigarette butt properly — especially when the cause of the fire is none of the above.

There is a worldwide shortage of oxygen caused by the coronavirus pandemic, especially since the surge brought on by the Delta variant, resulting in increased hospitalisation. In the last two months alone the number of COVID-19 patients classified as critical has increased by 36 per cent worldwide.

We are anxious to lay blame for the shortage of oxygen in Jamaica while ignoring the screaming headlines:

• “Indonesia faces oxygen crisis amid worsening COVID surge” ( BBC, July 5);

• “Hawaii is facing an oxygen shortage amid a record surge in virus cases” ( New York Times, September 2);

• “Oxygen supply near empty at some Georgia hospitals as more COVID patients admitted” ( 11-Alive September 1);

• “South Carolina, Texas and Louisiana experiencing oxygen shortages” ( CNN, September 1)

• “Biden administration closely monitoring supply of medical grade oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients” ( CNN, September 1).

The shortage of oxygen has disrupted other significant activities for which it is an essential input including the metal refining industry, aquaculture and water purification plants. NASA has had to cancel scheduled space launches because oxygen is an essential component of rocket fuel.

The complexities in the production of oxygen only compound the crisis. Oxygen is produced by removing nitrogen from ambient air and liquifying it. At that point, it can either be converted into gas and stored in cylinders or placed in large liquid tanks for transportation over long distances.

Liquid oxygen is highly flammable, making it extremely dangerous to transport by plane, hence it is almost always carried by sea. Even then, because it is cryogenic, it has to be transported by specialised vessels where it can be kept at extremely low temperatures of around -185°C, imposing more challenges for procurement at a time of global scarcity. Some countries where liquid oxygen is produced have gone as far as temporarily restricting the exporting of the commodity.

Medical-grade oxygen cannot be sourced like any other commodity. Because it is destined for people's lungs, it has to be produced under very strict conditions by certified plants, must be of the highest quality and must be fully traceable.

The scarcity of oxygen is not going away any time soon. Because of the complexities involved in its production and distribution, expanding capacity and ramping up distribution take time and considerable investment. Investors are unlikely to be willing to deploy their capital in plant capacity that may become redundant after the pandemic is over and long before they would have recouped their investment.

This brings us back to the basics. Each of us can avoid having to require oxygen: adhere to the protocols and get vaccinated.

Bruce Golding served as Jamaica's eighth prime minister from September 11, 2007 to October 23, 2011.