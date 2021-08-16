Pastor Al has done enough

EVERY year Jamaica watches proudly as several of our citizens are awarded for their service to our country. As contributions in different areas are highlighted it is not uncommon for us to be reminded of people who we know who would also be deserving of such awards.

This year I wanted to honour my senior pastor, Rev Dr Merrick Huel Anthony Miller. Everybody knows him as Pastor Al, mostly because that is what he wants to be called, not reverend doctor or apostle, though he was ordained as such umpteen years ago. Oh, and not bishop, though he has supported churches all over Jamaica and in other countries. Anyway, that's another story. See, it's that humility and his deep love for people and his country that makes him the kind of man that I can look up to — a genuine down-to-earth person with a giving heart.

When I thought about how much he has done for Jamaica, and other countries for that matter, I decided I had to nominate him for an award.

The requirements and forms for submission are online and available to the public. Anyone can submit the names of deserving people for awards. It was simply a matter of gathering the newspaper articles and other materials I needed to prove the authenticity of my claims — most of which I found online.

The information I found confirmed that Pastor Al has made significant contributions to Jamaica in the areas of religion and education. Truth is, his achievements are public knowledge and more importantly, I spoke to several people who confirmed it as well. These were ordinary people — Comrades, Labourites, and the unaffiliated –— the majority of whom don't attend my church. What was common among them was that they believed Pastor Al was deserving. So my decision was validated and I was super excited to nominate him as well.

I felt like I was in a spy movie because for months I could not make it known that I had nominated him. I also had to convince the people with whom I spoke to keep it a secret, too, because that's what the nominating committee requires.

So imagine my excitement when the news broke. Keeping the secret from March 31 to August 6 was hard but it was well worth the wait to know that a man so deserving would be awarded, and seeing the mostly positive responses was icing on the cake.

I am over-the-moon happy that the committee that reviews the submissions saw it fit to award Pastor Al for his achievements. I am proud of him and I know many Jamaicans are, too. I know those of us who are proud of him also stand by him.

Pastor Al is chairman and founder of Whole Life Ministries (WLM). In keeping with the mandate of WLM, he has been instrumental in helping the people of Jamaica through a variety of organisations which he started and, for the most part, still spearheads.

So here are seven things you may not know about Pastor Al that will blow your mind – well it certainly blew my mind to know that he's done so much in only 30 years – and this isn't even everything.

1) Chairman of the Professional Development Institute (Girls' Town)

After the death of its founder, Pastor Al acquired Girls' Town, Jamaica, a post-secondary institution located in Maxfield Park which caters to disadvantaged youth.

After taking over the operational and financial responsibilities in 2003, he and his board renamed it the Professional Development Institute (PDI) Girls' Town and partnered with the former HEART Trust/NTA (now HEART/NSTA Trust) to train and certify hundreds of men and women in level-one certification courses at no cost to its students.

To facilitate single mothers and fathers PDI Girls' Town also provides a day-care facility on site, free of cost. PDI Girls' Town is able to offer its courses and services free of charge because of the financial and non-financial contributions of Whole Life Ministries, HEART/NSTA Trust, and other partners. The institution is still going strong and I hear they're working on adding even more courses by 2022.

2) Founder and chairman of the Build Jamaica Foundation

In 1998 Pastor Al founded the Build Jamaica Foundation (BJF). The foundation was created to restore the hope, purpose and dignity of Jamaicans, and foster national development through responsible citizenship.

BJF's flagship and Pastor Al's baby is the 'Give a $dolla a Day to Build Ja' initiative. With the help of Jamaicans and the Diaspora, the initiative was successful in raising funds to undertake major health, education, and social development projects, including supplying six state-of-the art ventilators to Bustamante Hospital for Children and replacing pit latrines in close to 25 per cent of basic schools islandwide.

3) A heart for the poor

In 1987 Pastor Al founded Fellowship Tabernacle (Fel Tab).

The church, which has four locations and several affiliate churches, is well known for its rich programmes that are geared towards teaching Christians from all walks of life and providing financial and non-financial support to individuals, families, other local churches, schools, and communities across Jamaica. In addition, Fellowship Tabernacle's benevolence programme has been successful in providing food, clothes, counselling, and other support on a weekly, monthly, or as-needed basis to thousands across Jamaica and other places in the world.

In the last decade Fellowship Tabernacle has spent millions on caring for the poor, shut-ins, and elderly. It was also through Pastor Al's efforts that Jamaica's first public thrift store was established on Orange Street, downtown Kingston. Clothing and shoes were collected locally and brought in from overseas for sale in the store and thousands of people were able to benefit.

4) Passion for national development

Pastor Al was national director of the National Transformation Programme for four years. The programme was a non-partisan initiative which brought together, as partners of the State, the Church, the private sector, and civil society for the sake of moral, social, and economic development. Pastor Al and the various stakeholders were successful in ensuring that the objectives set for the National Transformation Programme were met during his tenure.

I should add that for years he was also deputy chairman of the Social Development Commission (SDC), which serves communities across Jamaica and works with community-based organisations (CBOs) to foster growth and development in these communities. Pastor Al was an active deputy chairman and talks highly, to this day, about the work the SDC has done, and continues to do, over the years.

5) Founder and president of Whole Life College (formerly Whole Life Ministries Bible Training Centre)

Whole Life College is a tertiary institution that offers short-term certificate and four-year degree programmes in theology, discipleship, entrepreneurship, counselling, and leadership.

For more than thirty years Whole Life College has served more than 50 churches of varying denominations islandwide, graduating thousands of men and women, some of whom have never matriculated out of high school. These graduates have applauded the college for helping them to become better Christians and, by extension, better Jamaicans.

Through the college some have learnt to read, establish businesses, and/or improve their work, community, and family lives. Many are now mentors, business owners, pastors, community advocates and more because since attending Whole Life College they have learnt how to apply the kinds of values and skills necessary to excel in their lives.

By the way, I totally agree with what people have said and are saying about Whole Life College. I attended the school and it is one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life. Having been both a student and a teacher at the institution, as well as a member of Fellowship Tabernacle, has made me a much better person and has skyrocketed me into my destiny.

6) Founder and chairman of Whole Life Sports

Whole Life Sports began in 1987 with the primary objective being to establish sports leagues and camps that will foster positive values and character development through Christian training, sports coaching, and mentorship. Whole Life Sports also offers sports chaplaincy and sports development conferences.

The conferences empower participants to integrate sports and faith for better performance on the field and in life. The work Whole Life Sports has done is invaluable. It has trained and mentored hundreds of men and women across the Caribbean, USA, and South Africa and has reaped tremendous results, including people being able to take up scholarships to study abroad.

It is on this basis that Pastor Al was named chaplain of the Reggae Boyz from 1996-2010, and has been an executive member of the International Sports Coalition board since 1988.

7) Advocate for justice and equality

For years Pastor Al has spoken out on behalf of the disenfranchised and against injustice on his Saturday morning TV programme, Real Change, and via his column in the Jamaica Observer.

He has also worked with the police for many years to broker peace in war-torn and troubled communities across Jamaica. In the fight for peace and justice he has visited every garrison and violence-ravaged community, met with dons, youth, and leaders of Government across the political divide – all in search of solutions to the violence, division, and injustice.

Out of this came many of the social intervention programmes of the last 30 years which have helped to take guns off the streets and bring in people of interest, wanted individuals, and criminals.

In addition, Pastor Al has worked closely with a foreign missionary to develop and implement a skills training programme at General Penitentiary and the Gun Court. He has also been instrumental in reintegrating hundreds of rehabilitated individuals into society by personally providing job placement assistance and investing in business start-ups.

There is so much more that I could have shared about Pastor Al, like the fact that he has been a member of the Civil Society Board of the Inter-American Development Bank since 2004.

Let me stop here, though, because I think the point has been made. Over the past 30 plus years, Rev Dr Merrick Huel Anthony Miller has committed his time and resources towards advancing national transformation, human dignity, and moral, social and economic development. As such, he is more than deserving of this national award and I am glad that his contribution is being publicly recognised.

