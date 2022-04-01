PNP on the ropes

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) continues to be outsmarted, outwitted, and upstaged by the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

In a strange twist of fate, a politically astute and cunning Andrew Holness has been using the PNP's playbook as practised by Michael Manley and latterly P J Patterson to mesmerise a seemingly gullible Jamaican electorate eager to be satiated with policies, programmes, and projects that have a popular appeal.

In the case of “Joshua” Manley, it is the social programmes as well as housing, while in the case of Patterson it is primarily infrastructure.

Punch-drunk Comrades have apparently forgotten that the man they call Bro Gad has some PNP DNA in his blood. His father has been a devoted follower of that party, so much so that his son's middle name is Michael. A discerning and pragmatic Holness in his quest for leadership longevity has effectively read the tea leaves and set in train a master plan that could see him keep the PNP in the political wilderness for a long time.

So, while the JLP is basking in its perceived invincible position in the polls, a bewitched, bewildered, and bemused PNP has bought into the narrative that it is too disunited and has a leader that is not winnable because he is of a certain pigmentation and comes across as soft and too easily manipulated by his General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell and his Comrade-at-arms Senator Peter Bunting, who some detractors say is the co-leader of the party.

To any seasoned political analyst, it is well known that perception plays a major role in the fortunes of any political organisation. No party is ever fully united and no one leader has all the goods. Winnability boils down to marketing and branding, but one of the tenets to abide by is that one cannot, in a sustained way, sell a bad product.

Right now, the PNP is a bad product and is in desperate need of rebranding, reorganising, rebuilding, and refocusing.

For starters, it needs a winning team and for that to be achieved the captain, who is Mark Golding, must pick winners not sycophants, incompetents, or back slappers. A captain must also show that he is in charge and is not prepared to take any prisoners.

Part of Holness's success as the first among equals after he decisively defeated Audley Shaw was to hand-pick a number of promising, talented, young individuals who are loyal not just to the party, but to him.

Just look at Robert Morgan, Matthew Samuda, Dr Nigel Clarke, and Juliet Holness, among others. Indeed, he set in train a game plan that has silenced his critics both inside and outside the JLP.

The once-perceived geek/nerd, who many saw as a mere clone of his mentor Edward Seaga, is now fully comfortable in his skin and is now monarch of all he surveys. There is therefore hope for Golding if he stops being “Mr Nice Guy” who usually finishes last.

One of the first mistakes he made was not to have asked all the Dr Peter Phillips hand-picked senators to resign en bloc so as to enable him to put his stamp in the Upper House. In this vein, his so-called shadow Cabinet is but a mere shadow with very little substance.

He should have kept Donna Scott-Mottley as Leader of Opposition Business as she is widely respected and is no walkover, and assign the national security portfolio to Peter Bunting, given his experience in that field as a government minister.

By now he should have brought Lisa Hanna and Damion Crawford close to his chest by any means necessary as both have the potential to be major assets in the long run.

In the case of Crawford, the party has failed miserably to provide him with mentorship support, and the PNP Women's Movement by now should have helped to catapult Hanna into the position of being the party's chief spokesperson on women's and family matters.

Frankly, Hanna is being wasted as foreign affairs and trade spokesperson. Crawford, in the meantime, should be focused on youth empowerment and development issues relating to entrepreneurship and economic advancement of marginalised black youth.

To put it bluntly, the PNP is anaemic and in need of a major blood transfusion — young blood. Go after the millennials, Golding, and stop playing up to those who are entangled in their cobwebs of deceit and unfulfilled leadership ambitions.

Once upon a time the PNP was a party of ideas. But, nowadays, it seems preoccupied with cock-and-bull stories.

It comes across as a character in search of an author, hence the Jamaican people are having difficulty trying to figure out whether it should swallow its half-heartedly touted democratic socialist stance or spit it out.

Holness has already infused several of the PNP's socialist practices with the JLP's capitalist way of doing things. Michael Manley in his final years embarked on such a path, so a Golding-led PNP can come up with its own mix. After all, from all indications, the Comrade leader can be described as a compassionate capitalist.

Finally, if the PNP is to wrest itself from the ropes, it must stop clutching at straws and chasing windmills, one of which is this far-fetched and impractical idea of having someone from the Diaspora being appointed to the Senate. What about constitutional reform and social legislation to empower and uplift the marginalised in the country? Why should someone with one foot in and one foot out of this country have an automatic right to sit in our Upper House?

The PNP had better be careful it is not once again outfoxed by the JLP with respect to the nation acquiring republican status as happened with Alexander Bustamante and Norman Manley and the ill-fated West Indies Federation. Referendum could turn out to be a nightmare for the PNP.

When all is said and done, do not for a moment write off the PNP or its current leader. What is needed is a unity around ideas with a fixity of purpose. As the old Jamaican saying goes, “Man no dead, no call him duppy!”

Lloyd B Smith has been involved full-time in Jamaican media for the past 45 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica where he is popularly known as the Governor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lbsmit4@gmail.com.