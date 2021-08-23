Private sector vaccine mandates

Within the context of the arrival of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus to our shores the paradigm has shifted where mitigation and management of our outbreak is concerned. This fact is evident in the tightened restrictions imposed by the Government on August 19, 2021 in response to the presence of the variant and overflowing COVID-19 wards in our hospitals. Such shifts in this ever-changing situation should cause the employers in the private sector to re-evaluate their approach to protecting their business interests from fallout as a result of this pandemic.

The presenters at the press conference convened by the Office of the Prime Minister on August 19 repeatedly emphasised the fact that the current COVID-19 vaccine does not prevent the fully vaccinated from contracting or spreading the virus. The clear message was that the vaccines limit the severity of the disease, along with subsequent hospitalisations and deaths, thus preventing further strain on our already stretched public health-care system.

These conclusions are supported by numerous studies in highly vaccinated countries, such as the US, UK, and Israel, where infections, hospitalisations, and deaths are steadily increasing among the vaccinated infected with the Delta variant.

Israel is currently grappling with the fact that nearly 60 per cent of its severely ill COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated ( https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/public-health/nearly-60-of-hospitalized-covid-19-patients-in-israel-fully-vaccinated-study-finds.html). The data also shows that fully vaccinated individuals who contract the virus can transmit it just as efficiently as the unvaccinated.

In light of these facts we can see that the idea that a vaccinated staff member prevents the introduction of the virus into the workplace is fast becoming redundant, because both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff can carry, spread, and become infected in a similar manner.

This means that the established containment protocols of isolation and quarantine of exposed/infected staff, along with the temporary closure of the business for sanitisation, still applies regardless of the vaccination status of the staff. The business operation still suffers as it would if none of the staff were vaccinated.

The proposal that those employees who opt not to be vaccinated are to be subjected to routine testing is also brought into question with the facts of the Delta variant. If both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees can contract and transmit the virus, what is the benefit of only testing one group?

This approach leaves the untested group to potentially expose the rest of the staff unknowingly, leading to the very situation the employer was trying to prevent in the first place. However, routine testing of the entire staff of any business is impractical for the most part.

These facts then beg the question: What mitigation measures benefit the businesses if not vaccination?

The successful COVID-19 mitigation measures have already been proven – strict adherence to the established infection control protocols, which are mask-wearing, hand sanitisation, physical distancing, limited occupancy, and isolation of the ill/exposed. Strict enforcement of these measures in the workplace will yield the desired benefits of limited workplace exposure, loss of staff, and business closures.

Let us not get sidetracked by feelings and unfounded convictions. Let our approach be driven by all the facts of the matter as we all move to survive in these confusing and challenging times.

